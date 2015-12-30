China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (0144.HK)

Name Description

Xiaopeng Li Mr. Li Xiaopeng is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited. He graduated from the doctorate program of Wuhan University, majoring in finance and holds a Ph.D. in economics. He is a Senior Economist. Mr. Li is a non-executive director of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., shares of which are listed on both the Shanghai Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Chairman of China Merchants Energy Shipping Company Limited, shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He is also concurrently acting as vice chairman of China Urban Financial Society and vice chairman of China Rural Financial Society. Mr. Li previously served as deputy head of Henan Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (“ICBC”, shares of which are listed on both the Shanghai Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited), general manager of the banking department of the head office of ICBC, head of ICBC Sichuan Branch, vice president of China Huarong Asset Management Corporation, assistant to the president of ICBC and head of ICBC Beijing Branch, vice president of ICBC, executive director and vice president of ICBC, and chairman of the board of supervisors of China Investment Corporation. He also once served concurrently as chairman of ICBC International Holdings Ltd., chairman of ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., and chairman of ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Jianhua Hu Dr. Hu Jianhua, Ph.D. is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited. He is the Managing Director of the Company and the Executive Vice President of China Merchants Group Limited. He graduated from the Dalian University of Technology in the PRC with a Bachelor Degree in Port and Waterway Engineering. He then obtained his Master Degree in Construction Management at the University of Birmingham of the United Kingdom and his Doctor Degree in Business Administration at the University of South Australia. He is the Professorial Senior Engineer conferred by MOC of China, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (FHKIE) and also a fellow member of Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors of the United Kingdom (FlnstCES) respectively. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Managing Director of Hong Kong Zhen Hua Engineering Co., Ltd, Deputy Chief Economist cum General Manager of Overseas Division of China Harbor Engineering Company Group and Managing Director of China Harbor Engineering Company Limited. Having rich working experiences in overseas, he has extended the business to over 30 countries and regions in the development, construction and operation of large infrastructure projects such as ports, roads and bridges. With experiences as corporate executive, he also holds the post of executive director in several companies in China and overseas.

Shengzhou Lu Mr. Lu Shengzhou is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined the Company in 2015 and is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics with a Master Degree of National Economics. Mr. Lu has over 20 years’ experience in Financial management and he successively held the post of Head of Finance Department of China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd., Assistant to General Manager and Officer of Finance Department of China Merchants Group Ltd., Chief Financial Officer of Hong Kong Ming Wah Shipping Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager of Finance Department of China Merchants Group Ltd.

Jingtao Bai Mr. Bai Jingtao is General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He is a professor level senior engineer, graduated from Tianjin University in Department of Hydraulics with a Bachelor’s degree in Port and Channel Engineering in 1986, then studied at Graduate School of Wuhan University of Technology and Graduate School of Shanghai Maritime University and obtained a Master’s degree in Management Sciences and Engineering and a Doctorate in Transport and Communications Planning and Management, respectively. Prior to his appointment as General Manager of the Company, He successively served as an Assistant Engineer in Planning and Design Institute of the Ministry of Communications of the PRC, an Officer in Department of Engineering Management and Department of Infrastructure Management of the Ministry of Communications, Deputy Director and Director in Department of Infrastructure Management and Department of Water Transport of the Ministry of Communications, Deputy General Manager of China Merchants Zhangzhou Development Zone, Director of Zhangzhou Port Service Authority, Deputy Director of Xiamen Port Authority, Deputy General Director of Construction headquarters of Haicang Free Trade Port Area, Deputy General Manager of the Company, Party Secretary and Deputy Director of Zhangzhou China Merchants Economic and Technological Development Zone and Party Secretary and General Manager of China Merchants Zhangzhou Development Zone. Mr. Bai has extensive experience in port management, engineering construction, planning and management of water transport.

Wei Shi Ms. Shi Wei is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from Anhui University with a Master Degree of International Economics Law, and obtained a Master Degree of Executive Master of Business Management of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Ms. Shi has over 20 years’ experience in the field of maritime and port and transportation management and she successively held the post of Head of Legal Section of Transport Management Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Vice Commissioner of Shenzhen Highway Management Bureau, the Commissioner of Western Transportation of Transport Commission of Shenzhen Municipality, Deputy Inspector of Transport Commission of Shenzhen Municipality. She is currently served as the Chairman of Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf Holdings Limited which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the Chairman of Shenzhen Hauxing Harbor Development Company Ltd. and the Chairman of China Merchants Port Service (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Zhixian Wang Mr. Wang Zhixian is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited. He the Deputy General Manager of the Company. He graduated from Tianjin University, Shanghai Jiaotong University with a Master of Science. He obtained a master degree of Business Administration from Peking University. Mr. Wang has extensive management experience in port and shipping industry. Prior to joining the Company, he worked in Hempel-Hai Hong Paint Company as sales manager. After joining the Company, he was the Deputy General Manager of Industrial Management Department, General Manager of Business Planning Department, and he was the Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Mawan Port Services Co., Ltd, the Chairman and CEO of Ningbo Daxie China Merchants International Terminal Co., Ltd and the Managing Director of China Merchants Port Services (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Haixing Harbour Development Co., Ltd.

Shaoping Zheng Mr. Zheng Shaoping is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited. He graduated from Dalian Maritime University with Postgraduate Diploma in International Maritime Law, and obtained a Master Degree of Business Administration at University of Wales. Mr. Zheng has over 20 years’ experience in the field of port management and successively served as the General Manager of Chiwan Container Terminal Co., Ltd., the General Manager and the Chairman of Shenzhen Chiwan Harbour Container Co., Ltd. and the Managing Director and the Vice Chairman of Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf Holdings Limited. He is also the Vice Chairman of China Merchants Bonded Logistics Co., Ltd., the Chairman of Shekou Container Terminals Ltd., the Chairman of Chiwan Container Terminal Co., Ltd. and the Chairman of Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf Holdings Limited, shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Tian Hang Mr. Hang Tian is Deputy General Manager of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited. He was the former Chief Executive Officer of China Merchants Americold and Deputy General Manager of China Merchants Food Supply Chain Management Company Limited. He was honored a Master of Business Administration Degree jointly given by Shanghai Maritime University and Management School of Maastricht of Holland, and also obtained a Master Degree of Supply Chain and Logistics Management at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Before joining the Company, he was a Regional Manager of Sea-Land Service (China) Co. Ltd., the Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Shekou China Merchants Port Services Co. Ltd., the General Manager of China Ever Bright Financial Assets Management (HK) Co. Ltd, the Deputy General Manager of ST-Anda Logistics Co. Ltd and the Deputy General Manager of China Merchants Logistics Holding Co. Ltd.

Jian Su Mr. Su Jian is Executive Director of the Company. He is the Head of the Finance Department (Property Rights Department) of China Merchants Group Limited. He graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor ’s Degree in economics. He then obtained the qualifications of a non-practising member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and intermediate accountant. He previously served as the Financial Manager of China Merchants International Travel Services Limited, Senior Manager of Finance Department of China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Company Limited, Senior Manager, Assistant to the Head of Finance Department and Deputy Head of Finance Department of China Merchants Group Limited, Deputy Head of the Organization Department of Human Resources Department of China Merchants Group Limited, Party Secretary, Secretary of Commission for Discipline Inspection and Assistant General Manager of China Merchants Industry Holdings Company Limited. He is also currently a Non-executive Director of China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd., shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and a Non-executive Director of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd., shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Hong Wang Dr. Wang Hong, Ph.D., is Executive Director of China Merchants Holdings (Hong Kong) Company Limited. He is the Executive Vice President of China Merchants Group Limited. He is also a Director of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., shares of which are listed on both the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of China Merchants Energy Shipping Company Limited, shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He graduated from Dalian Maritime University in the PRC in Marine Engineering in 1982, and is a holder of Master in Business Administration from Graduate School of Beijing University of Science and Technology and a holder of PhD in Management from Graduate School of China Academy of Social Science. Mr. Wang successively served as Engineer in COSCO Guangzhou, General Manager of Shipping Department, General Manager of Finance and Accounting Department, and Vice President of China Communications Import & Export Corp., Managing Director of Hoi Tung Marine Machinery Suppliers Ltd., General Manager of Performance Evaluation Department, Human Resources Department and Strategic and Research Department of China Merchants Group Limited. He was the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operational Officer of the Company, the Vice Chairman of Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd., shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Chairman of China Merchants Holdings (Pacific) Limited, shares of which are listed on Singapore Exchange Limited, a Director of China Merchants Energy Shipping Company Limited and a Director of China Merchants Property Development Company Limited, shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in shipping industry, international trading, financing and accounting and human resource management.

Yunshu Liu Mr. Liu Yunshu is Overseas Operation Officer of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited. He joined the Company in 2004 and is Chief Executive Officer of Colombo International Container Terminals Limited. He obtained his Master of Business Administration at Roosevelt University of America. Mr. Liu has vast experience in ports and logistics industries. Before joining the Company, he was a Director and Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Shekou China Merchants Port Services Co., Ltd., Vice Chairman and General Manager of Shenzhen Shekou Anda Industry Co. Ltd., a Director and Chief Operating Officer of China Merchants Logistics Group Co., Ltd. He was an Executive Director of the Company for the period from 3 June 2009 to 10 February 2012.

Chong Shun Leung Mr. Leung Chong Shun is Company Secretary of China Merchants Holdings (International) Co., Ltd. Mr. Leung is a Practising Solicitor in Hong Kong.

Shu Ying Bong Mr. Bong Shu Ying (Francis), OBE, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited. He is currently a Non-executive Director of Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Bong holds a Bachelor’s degree of Sciences in Engineering from the University of Hong Kong and was the Chairman of the Hong Kong University Engineering Advisory Committee. He is a former President of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, a former President of Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences, a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (UK) and a Fellow of the Institution of Structural Engineers (UK). Mr. Bong is an Honorary Fellow of the University of Hong Kong and he was appointed a Justice of Peace in 1992 by the Government of Hong Kong and he received an OBE award in 1997 for his outstanding contribution to the development of the engineering profession in Hong Kong. Mr. Bong was a former Director of AECOM Technology Corporation, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Ying Hay Kut Mr. Kut Ying Hay is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited. He is a solicitor and a notary public in Hong Kong and had been in practice in the name of Kut & Co. for more than 25 years. He is also a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, the Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia, and the Supreme Court of Singapore, and is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Arbitrators and the Institute of Arbitrators, Australia. He was appointed by the Hong Kong Government as a member of the Board of Review for the period from 1995 to 1998. He has also been appointed by the Ministry of Justice of the PRC as a China Appointed Attesting Officer. Mr. Kut was formerly an Independent Non-executive Director of publicly-listed China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited from June 1993 to October 2011.

Yip Wah Lee Mr. Lee Yip Wah (Peter) is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited. He is a retired solicitor. He is also a Non-executive Director of SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited and an Independent Non-executive Director of Sinotrans Shipping Limited. Both the said companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Ka Fai Li Mr. Li Ka Fai (David), CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited. He is currently the deputy managing partner of Li, Tang, Chen & Co. CPA (Practising). He is also a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK as well as The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, UK and an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of audit committee of China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Limited, an Independent Non-executive Director, Chairman of audit committee, member of remuneration committee and member of nomination committee of Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, an Independent Non-executive Director, Chairman of audit committee, member of remuneration committee and member of nomination committee of Goldlion Holdings Limited, an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of audit committee of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited, an Independent Non-executive Director, member of audit committee and member of remuneration committee of AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited, and an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of audit committee of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited, shares of the above six companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.