China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (0762.HK)

Xiaochu Wang Mr. Wang Xiaochu is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Wang, a professor level senior engineer, graduated from Beijing Institute of Posts and Telecommunications in 1989 and received a doctorate degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2005. Mr. Wang served as Deputy Director General and Director General of the Hangzhou Telecommunications Bureau in Zhejiang province; Director General of the Tianjin Posts and Telecommunications Administration; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited; Vice President of China Mobile Communications Corporation; an Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Telecom Corporation Limited; Chairman and President of China Telecommunications Corporation; and Chairman and a Non-Executive Director of China Communications Services Corporation Limited. Mr. Wang has served as a Director of Telefónica S.A. (listed on various stock exchanges including Madrid, New York and London) since September 2015. Mr. Wang also serves as the Chairman of China United Network Communications Group Company Limited (Unicom Group), China United Network Communications Limited (A Share Company) and China United Network Communications Corporation Limited (CUCL), respectively. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in management and telecommunications industry.

Yimin Lu Mr. Lu Yimin is President and Executive Director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd since February 13, 2009. Mr. Lu, a researcher level senior engineer, graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1985 and then was awarded a master’s degree in public administration by the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in June 2001. Mr. Lu joined China Network Communications Group Corporation (“Netcom Group”) in December 2007, serving as senior management. Mr. Lu has served as a Non- Executive Director of PCCW Limited (“PCCW”, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with an American Depositary Receipts trading on OTC Markets Group Inc. in the U.S.) since May 2008 and the Deputy Chairman of the Board of PCCW since November 2011. Mr. Lu has served as a Non-Executive Director of HKT Limited (HKT Trust and HKT Limited are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and HKT Management Limited (the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust) since November 2011. Prior to joining the Netcom Group, Mr. Lu was a member of the Secretary Bureau of the General Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, serving as the Deputy Director and the Director of the Information Processing Office since 1992, Secretary at deputy director general level since 2001 and Secretary at director general level since 2005. Mr. Lu is Vice Chairman and President of Unicom Group. Mr. Lu is also a Director and President of A Share Company, and a Director and President of CUCL. Mr. Lu has extensive experience in administration and business management in the government and the telecommunications industry.

Fushen Li Mr. Li Fushen is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited., since March 30, 2011. Mr. Li graduated from the Jilin Engineering Institute with a degree in engineering management in 1988, and from the Australian National University with a master’s degree in management in 2004. From November 2001 to October 2003, Mr. Li served as Deputy General Manager of the former Jilin Provincial Telecommunications Company and J i l i n Communications Company. From October 2003 to August 2005, Mr. Li served as General Manager of the Finance Department of Netcom Group. Since October 2005, he has served as the Chief Accountant of Netcom Group. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of China Netcom Group Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited (“China Netcom”) since September 2005 and has served as Executive Director of China Netcom since January 2007. From December 2006 to March 2008, Mr. Li served as Joint Company Secretary of China Netcom. From February 2009 to March 2011, Mr. Li served as a Senior Vice President of the Company. In addition, Mr. Li has served as a Non-Executive Director of PCCW Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with an American Depositary Receipts trading on OTC Markets Group Inc.) since July 2007, and a Non-Executive Director of HKT Limited (HKT Trust and HKT Limited are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and HKT Management Limited (the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust) since November 2011. Mr. Li is a Director, Vice President and Chief Accountant of Unicom Group, a Director of A Share Company, as well as Director and Senior Vice President of CUCL. Mr. Li has worked in the telecommunications industry for a long period of time and has extensive management experience.

Guanglu Shao Mr. Shao Guanglu is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. Mr. Shao is a senior engineer. He received a bachelor’s degree from Harbin Institute of Technology in 1985, a master’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in economics from Harbin Institute of Technology in 1988 and 1990, respectively, a master’s degree in management from BI Norwegian Business School in 2002 and a doctor’s degree in management from Nankai University in 2009. Mr. Shao joined China United Telecommunications Corporation in February 1995. In December 2008, China United Telecommunications Corporation changed its company name to China United Network Communications Group Company Limited (Unicom Group). Mr. Shao was Deputy General Manager of Tianjin Branch, Deputy General Manager of Henan Branch, General Manager of Guangxi Branch, as well as General Manager of Human Resource Department of Unicom Group. Mr. Shao serves as a Vice President of Unicom Group, as well as a Director and Senior Vice President of CUCL.

Zhengxin Jiang Mr. Jiang Zhengxin is Senior Vice President of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., since February 2009. Mr. Jiang is a senior engineer of professor level. He received a bachelor’s degree in radio engineering from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications in 1982, a master’s degree in business administration from Jilin University in 2001, and a PhD in political economy from Jilin University in 2006. Mr. Jiang served as Deputy Director of the Bureau of Telecommunications Administration in Changchun of Jilin Province from February 1998 to July 1999. He was the Deputy General Manager of Jilin Mobile Communication Company from July 1999 to March 2004. He served as the Deputy General Manager of South Communication Co. Limited of Netcom Group from March 2004 to June 2004, and he was the General Manager of Zhejiang Branch of Netcom Group from June 2004 to September 2007. He has served as Deputy General Manager of Netcom Group since September 2007. Mr. Jiang is a Vice President of Unicom Group, a Director and Senior Vice President of CUCL as well as the Chairman of Supervisory Committee of A Share Company. Mr. Jiang has worked in the telecommunications industry for a long period of time and has extensive management experience.

Shun Loy Yung Mr. Yung Shun Loy is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Yung is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of United Kingdom, and a Certified Practising Accountant in Australia. He has a bachelor degree in laws and a bachelor degree in social sciences. Mr. Yung has extensive experience in auditing, company secretary and senior financial management of listed companies.

Cesareo Izuel Mr. Cesareo Alierta Izuel is an Non-Executive Director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., since October 15, 2008. Mr. Alierta has been a member of the Board of Directors of Telefónica S.A. (listed on various stock exchanges including Madrid, New York and London) from January 1997. Mr. Alierta is Executive Chairman of Fundación Telefónica, a director of DTS, Distribuidora de Televisión Digital, S.A.U. and a member of the Board of trustees of the Caixa d’Estalvis i Pensions de Barcelona “la Caixa” Banking Foundation. He is also the Chairman of the Social Board of the UNED (National Long Distance Spanish University), the Chairman of the Consejo Empresarial para la Competitividad (Business Competitiveness Council), and a member of the Columbia Business School Board of Overseers. Between 1970 and 1985, he was the General Manager of the Capital Markets division at Banco Urquijo in Madrid. He has been the founder and Chairman of Beta Capital. As from 1991, he has also acted as the Chairman of the Spanish Financial Analysts’ Association. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors and the Standing Committee of the Madrid Stock Exchange. Between 1996 and 2000, he held the post of Chairman of Tabacalera, S.A., and subsequently Altadis following the company’s merger with the French group Seita. Between July 2000 and April 2016, he served as an Executive Chairman of Telefónica S.A.. Mr. Alierta served as a Non-Executive Director of China Netcom during the period from December 2007 to November 2008. From April 2008 to December 2013 he was a member of the Board of Directors of Telecom Italia, S.p.A.. Between September 2010 and June 2016, Mr. Alierta served as a member of the Board of Directors of International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG, listed on the stock exchanges of Madrid and London). In September 2005, Mr. Alierta received “The Global Spanish Entrepreneur” award from the Spanish/US Chamber of Commerce.

Wing Lam Cheung Mr. Cheung Wing Lam (Linus) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., since May 2004. Mr. Cheung is a member of the Board of Governors of Centennial College of the University of Hong Kong, Independent Non- Executive Directors of HKR International Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and Sotheby’s (listed on the New York Stock Exchange). Mr. Cheung was a member of the University of Hong Kong Council, Chairman of the Council of Centennial College, Chairman of the University of Hong Kong School of Professional and Continuing Education, Chairman of Asia Television Limited, Deputy Chairman of PCCW Limited, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Taikang Life Insurance Company Limited, as well as President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (Hong Kong Region). Prior to the merger of Pacific Century Cyberworks Limited and Hong Kong Telecom Limited, Mr. Cheung was the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Telecom Limited and an Executive Director of Cable & Wireless plc in the United Kingdom. Mr. Cheung worked at Cathay Pacific Airways for 23 years, leaving as Deputy Managing Director. He was appointed an Official Justice of the Peace in 1990 and a Non-official Justice of the Peace in 1992. Mr. Cheung received a bachelor’s degree in social sciences and a diploma in management studies from the University of Hong Kong. He is also an Honorary Fellow of the University of Hong Kong and of The Chartered Institute of Marketing in the United Kingdom.

Shui Ming Chung Dr. Chung (Timpson) Shui Ming CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., since October 15, 2008. Mr. Chung is a member of the National Committee of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He is also the Pro- Chancellor of the City University of Hong Kong. Besides, Mr. Chung i s an Independent Non- Executive Director of Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited, The Miramar Hotel & Investment Co. Limited, China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited, China Everbright L i m i t e d , China Construction Bank Corporation, Jinmao Hotel and Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited (formerly known as “Jinmao Investments and Jinmao (China) Investments Holdings Limited”) (all listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). Mr. Chung is also an Independent Director of China State Construction Eng. Corp. Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange). From October 2004 to October 2008, Mr. Chung served as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Netcom. Formerly, he was the Chairman of China Business of Jardine Fleming Holdings Limited and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BOC International Limited. He was also the Director-General of Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Arts Development, the Chairman of the Council of the City University of Hong Kong, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Housing Society, a member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Vice Chairman of the Land Fund Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, a member of the Managing Board of the Kowloon- Canton Railway Corporation, a member of the Hong Kong Housing Authority, a member of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited and Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, an Independent Director of China Everbright Bank Company Limited.

Fan Chiu Fun Law Ms. Law Fan Chiu Fun (Fanny) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, since November 21, 2012. Mrs. Law is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, a Deputy of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”) to the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, a Member of the Executive Council of the Government of HKSAR, the Special Adviser to the China-US Exchange Foundation, a Director of the Fan Family Trust Fund and the Honorary Principal of Ningbo Huizhen Academy. Besides, Mrs. Law is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CLP Holdings Limited and DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Limited (formerly known as “UDL Holdings Limited”) and Nameson Holdings Limited (all listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), as well as External Director of China Resources (Holdings) Co., Limited. Prior to her retirement from the civil service in 2007, Mrs. Law was the Commissioner of the Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption. During her 30 years as an Administrative Officer, Mrs. Law has worked in many fields, including medical and health, economic services, housing, land and planning, home affairs, social welfare, civil service, transport and education. Mrs. Law graduated from the University of Hong Kong with an Honours degree in Science, and in 2009 was named an outstanding alumnus of the Science Faculty of the University of Hong Kong. She received a Master degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and was named a Littauer Fellow of Harvard University. She also holds a Master degree in Education from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and is a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors.