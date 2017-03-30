Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823.HK)

Name Description

Nicholas Allen Mr. Nicholas Charles Allen, CPA is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr ALLEN is currently an independent non-executive director of CLP Holdings Limited and Lenovo Group Limited (both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). He was an independent non-executive director of VinaLand Limited (which is listed on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange), Texon International Group Limited and Hysan Development Company Limited (which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). Currently, Mr ALLEN chairs the audit committee of Lenovo Group Limited. Mr ALLEN has extensive experience in accounting and auditing as well as securities and regulatory matters. He retired as a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2007. Mr ALLEN served on the Securities and Futures Appeals Panel, the Takeovers and Mergers Panel, the Takeovers Appeal Committee, the Share Registrars’ Disciplinary Committee of the SFC and as member of various committees of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Currently, he is the Honorary Advisor to the Financial Reporting Council of Hong Kong, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants Corporate Governance Working Group, and the Chairman of Vision 2047 Foundation. Mr ALLEN holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics/ Social Studies from The University of Manchester. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kwok Lung Hongchoy Mr. Hongchoy Kwok Lung (George) is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the company, Mr HONGCHOY has extensive experience in investment banking, financial consulting and accounting in Asia and New Zealand with focus on real estate, financial services and consumer/retail sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Canterbury and a MBA degree from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a Chartered Accountant, a Senior Fellow and a member of the Corporate Advisory Council of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, and a Fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and Institute of Shopping Centre Management. Mr HONGCHOY is Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of The Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (a Hong Kong unit trust authorised under section 104(1) of the SFO whose units are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange), a member of the Corporate Governance Committee of Charoen Pokphand Group, Thailand, a member of the Asia Executive Board of The Wharton School and a Council Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He is a governor of Infrastructure and Urban Development Community, World Economic Forum and an advisor of Our Hong Kong Foundation Limited. Mr HONGCHOY was named Business Person of the Year by DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards in 2015. He was also presented with Asian Corporate Director Award by Corporate Governance Asia in 2013-2016, Director of the Year Award under the category of Listed Companies – Executive Directors by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award by Enterprise Asia in 2011.

Lee Ming Cheung Mr. Cheung (Andy) Lee Ming is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of The Link Asset Management Limited, Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust, since June 28, 2010. He is also a director of The Link Holdings Limited, Link Properties Limited, The Link Finance Limited and all other subsidiaries of Link. Mr CHEUNG has over 25 years of experience in the areas of business development, finance and audit. He holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the Boston University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McMaster University. He is a Certified Public Accountant of the State of Illinois in the United States and also the Vice Chairman of the Real Estate and Infrastructure Committee of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the General Committee of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. Prior to joining the Manager, Mr CHEUNG was an executive director and the chief financial officer of Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited and was an executive director of Hopewell Holdings Limited, both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Hubert Chak Mr. Hubert Chak is Finance Director of The Link Asset Management Limited, the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust. He is one of the responsible officers of the Manager for the purpose of the SFO. Mr CHAK joined the Manager in June 2010. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Wales (now known as Cardiff University). Before joining the Manager, he was an executive director of CSI Properties Limited. Mr CHAK held various senior management positions at PCCW Limited between 1999 and 2007 and was an executive director of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited until February 2007. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited and a member of the Financial and Treasury Services Committee of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.

Yuen Fan Ng Ms. Yuen Fan Ng is Director - Human Resources of the Company. oversees the human resources, learning and development and general administration functions of Link. She joined the Manager in March 2016 and is a director of a subsidiary of Link. She is a seasoned professional having held various senior human resources management positions in internationally recognised financial institutions, including seventeen years at UBS AG. Her past duties included a full spectrum of human resources functions covering Hong Kong, PRC and the Asia Pacific region. With this extensive work experience, she established her own consulting business in 2013, engaging in cross-industry human resources projects. Ms. NG holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Hong Kong and an Executive MBA degree from the Guanghua School of Management of the Peking University.

Suk Han Chan Ms. Chan (Christine) Suk Han is Director - Investment of The Link Asset Management Limited, the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust. She is one of the responsible officers of the Manager for the purpose of the SFO. Ms Christine CHAN has over 19 years of experience in the real estate and fund management industry. Before joining the Manager in May 2013, Ms Christine CHAN was the Director – Investment & Acquisition at Harvest Capital Partners Limited, a subsidiary of China Resources Group. Ms Christine CHAN also held managerial positions in ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited and Hutchison Whampoa Properties Limited in earlier years. Ms Christine CHAN has extensive experience in direct asset investment, debt and equity investment and financing, asset management, REIT and private equity fund set up and management in the Greater China Region. Ms Christine CHAN holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Surveying from The University of Hong Kong and a Master of Science degree in Global Finance jointly conferred by the New York University Stern School of Business and the HKUST Business School. She is a qualified General Practice Surveyor and a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Yip Sang Fok Mr. Gary Fok Yip Sang is Director Asset Management-China of The Link Asset Management Limited, the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust. He joined the Manager in July 2014 and has over 22 years of solid and all-rounded experience in asset management of commercial properties in China and Hong Kong. He is a director of three subsidiaries of Link. Before joining the Manager, Mr FOK was the Head of Asset Management of InfraRed NF Investment Advisers Limited. He had also held various leadership roles in major asset development and management companies in China and Hong Kong such as Hutchison Whampoa Properties Limited, New World Group, Jones Lang LaSalle Limited and Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Mr FOK holds a Bachelor of Science in Surveying from The University of Hong Kong and he is a Registered Professional Surveyor, a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators.

Po Yan Kong Ms. Kong (Peionie) Po Yan is Director - Leasing & Marketing of The Link Asset Management Limited, the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms KONG joined the Manager in March 2005 and is a director of two subsidiaries of Link. She has 24 years of experience in the real estate industry. She has extensive experience in retail and commercial leasing as well as implementation of large scale renovation projects and trade-mix repositioning exercises. Prior to joining the Manager, she had held managerial positions in renowned property developers including Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, New World Development Company Limited and Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Ms KONG holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from The University of Hong Kong.

Chuang Sze Bai Mr. Sze Bai (Brian) Chuang is the Head of Project & Development of The Link Asset Management Limited. Mr CHUANG joined the Manager in September 2010. He has over 27 years of experience in major architectural projects in the United States, Hong Kong, the PRC and Macau. Prior to joining the Manager, he was a Senior Project Manager of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He also worked for Aedas Limited, Wong & Ouyang (HK) Limited and Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers (H.K.) Limited. Mr CHUANG holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon. He is a Registered Architect in Hong Kong and also a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects.

Hon Keung Wong Mr. Hon Keung Wong is Head of Project & Development of the company. He is one of the co-heads of the project and development function who oversees jointly with another co-head the asset enhancement initiatives and asset development opportunities and explores business development potential of Link. Mr WONG joined the Manager in May 2013. He has over 20 years of experience in major residential and commercial projects in Hong Kong and Macau. Prior to joining the Manager, he was the Assistant General Manager (Head of Project for Hong Kong Operations) at HKR International Limited. He also held various senior positions at Aedas Limited, Wong Tung & Partners Limited, and Kwan and Associates Limited. Mr WONG holds a Bachelor of Architecture and a Bachelor of Arts in Architectural Studies from The University of Hong Kong. He is a Registered Architect and an Authorized Person in Hong Kong and also a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects.

Chi Ping Wu Mr. Wu (Gordon) Chi Ping is Director - Property Management & Operation of The Link Asset Management Limited, the Manager of The Link Asset Real Estate Investment Trust. He oversees the property, facility and car park management and operations of the asset portfolio of Link. He joined the Manager in September 2011. Mr WU has over 28 years of experience in property management in both Hong Kong and the PRC, running a group of management companies and training academies. Prior to joining the Manager, he was an associate director of the Sino Group and managed more than 180 properties with a workforce over 2,000 staff. Mr WU holds a Master of Science in Real Estate from The University of Hong Kong.

Siu Kei Yau Mr. Siu Kei Yau is the Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance of the company. He oversees the investor relations, corporate finance and sustainability functions of the Manager. He is one of the responsible officers of the Manager for the purpose of the SFO. Mr YAU joined the Manager in November 2010 and was initially with the Investment team responsible for identifying and developing merger and acquisition initiatives for Link, as well as assisting in formulating the corporate sustainability strategy. Prior to joining Link, Mr YAU worked as an investment banker and corporate manager in DBS Asia Capital Limited, CLP Holdings Limited, UBS Investment Bank and Jardine Fleming. He holds a Master degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, a Master of Arts degree from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University.

Ming Tak Chan Mr. Chan (Ricky) Ming Tak is Director - Legal and Company Secretary of The Link Asset Management Limited, the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr Ricky CHAN joined the Manager in August 2010 and has over 33 years of experience in the legal profession with real estate, corporate finance, listing matters and cross-border transactions. He is a director of two subsidiaries of Link. Before joining the Manager, Mr Ricky CHAN was the Group General Counsel of Littauer Technologies Co., Ltd. (Kosdaq-listed), the Head Legal Counsel and Company Secretary of K. Wah International Holdings Limited and the General Counsel of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited. Mr Ricky CHAN holds a Bachelor of Laws from The University of Hong Kong, a Master of Laws from University of London and is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong. He is a member of the in-house lawyers committee of The Law Society of Hong Kong and a member of the listing-related issues concern group of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies.

Ian Griffiths Mr. Ian Keith Griffiths is Non-Executive Director of The Link Management Limited, Manager of The Link Asset Real Estate Investment Trust, since September 2007. Mr GRIFFITHS has practiced architecture for 39 years, with 34 years in Hong Kong. He is the Chairman of Aedas, which is one of the world’s leading architecture and design practices with 15 offices and 1,450 staff internationally.

Chak Cheung Chan Mr. Chan (William) Chak Cheung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Link Asset Management Limited, Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust, since October 2009. Mr William CHAN is a retired partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers with a career spanning 33 years in Canada, Hong Kong and Mainland China. He is an independent non-executive director of National Electronics Holdings Limited and was also an independent non-executive director of King Fook Holdings Limited; both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr William CHAN brings senior management skills and experience in solving complex business issues in many different industries including the real estate industry, and also brings experience in matters on corporate governance.

Yiu Cheong Chan Mr. Chan Yiu Cheong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Board of The Link Asset Management Limited., the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr Ed CHAN is an executive director and the Vice Chairman of C.P. Lotus Corporation (which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). He is also a Vice Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited, a non-executive director of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange) and an independent non-executive director of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange). Mr Ed CHAN was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart China from November 2006 to October 2011, and held senior positions with the Dairy Farm Group from November 2001 to November 2006 (including his last position as Regional Director, North Asia). He also led Bertelsmann Music Group business in Greater China. Mr Ed CHAN began his career as a consultant with McKinsey & Co working in both Hong Kong and the United States. He obtained a Bachelor degree from The University of Chicago, USA and a Master degree from the Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

Blair Pickerell Mr. Blair Chilton Pickerell is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Link Asset Management Limited, the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr PICKERELL is an independent non-executive director and a member of the Finance Committee, Nominating and Governance Committee and Strategic Issues Committee of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange) and an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). He is also a member of the Supervisory Committee of The Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (a Hong Kong unit trust authorised under section 104(1) of the SFO whose units are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) and the International Advisory Board, Securities and Exchange Board of India. He has also been active in public service. He was a Court Member of The University of Hong Kong during December 2008 to November 2014 and is a Vice Patron of The Community Chest of Hong Kong and a director of Harvard Business School Association of Hong Kong. Mr PICKERELL was Chairman, Asia of Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. up to July 2015. He joined Jardine Matheson Holdings Group in 1984 and held various positions in Jardine Matheson Holdings Group. In 2003, he joined HSBC Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (now known as HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited) as the Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific. From 2007 to 2010, he served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Asia of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Mr PICKERELL holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School, U.S.A. and an MA degree (in East Asian Studies) and a BA degree (in Political Science) from Stanford University, U.S.A.

Poh Lee Tan Ms. Poh Lee Tan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Asset Link Management Limited, the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms Poh Lee TAN was the managing partner of the Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Vietnam offices of the international law firm Baker & McKenzie from November 2010 till October 2012 and Chairman of Asia for Baker & McKenzie from October 2008 to October 2010. She was a solicitor, admitted to practice in Hong Kong, England and Wales, Australia and Singapore. She has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions in the Asia-Pacific region as well as outbound investments from Mainland China. Ms Poh Lee TAN has been active in community services. She is the founder and a director of Mighty Oaks Foundation Limited and was a member of the founding board of Independent Schools Foundation. Ms Poh Lee TAN holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Masters of Law degree from Queens’ College, University of Cambridge.

Siew Boi Tan Ms. Siew Boi (May) Tan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Link Asset Management Limited, the Manager of Link Real Estate Investment Trust. since February 1, 2013. Ms May TAN was an executive director of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and was also its chief executive officer from July 2014 to February 2017. She was previously the chief executive officer of Cazenove Asia Limited and a partner of Cazenove and Co. Cazenove Asia Limited (now known as Standard Chartered Securities (Hong Kong) Limited) became part of Standard Chartered Hong Kong in January 2009. In 2016, Ms May TAN was the Chairman of The Hong Kong Association of Banks, the ex-officio member of Hong Kong Trade Development Council and a member of the Currency Board Sub-Committee of The Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Monetary Authority. She was a member of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange from 4 May 2012 to 9 July 2015 and a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the SFC from 1 April 2001 to 31 March 2013. She is also a Council Member and the Vice Chairman of Oxfam Hong Kong and an executive committee member of Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation. Ms May TAN graduated from The University of Sheffield. She is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Pak Wing Tse Mr. Tse Pak Wing is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Link Asset Management Limited, the manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust., with effect from 24 July 2014. Mr Peter TSE was an executive director of CLP Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) up till May 2012. He then became a non-executive director until he retired in April 2013. Before joining the CLP Group in January 1981, he worked with Deloitte & Co. in London and Hong Kong, and the Swire Group. Mr Peter TSE is an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) and an independent non-executive director of HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited. Mr Peter TSE holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Hong Kong and a Master of Science degree in Technological Economics from the University of Stirling in Scotland. He is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Sau Ling Tse Ms. Tse Sau Ling CPA is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Link Asset Management Limited, the manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust., with effect from 24 July 2014. Ms Nancy TSE joined the Hospital Authority in 1991 and was the Chief Financial Officer and the Director (Finance and Information Technology Services) of the Hospital Authority before her retirement in August 2013. Ms Nancy TSE is a member of the audit committee of The University of Hong Kong and an Adjunct Professor at The Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. She also sits on the boards and committees of a number of charitable organisations and non-government organisations. Ms Nancy TSE is an independent non-executive director of Wheelock and Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange), DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and HSBC Provident Fund Trustee (Hong Kong) Limited. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Mathematics and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance/Accounting from the University of California, Los Angeles, the United States. Ms Nancy TSE is a Chartered Accountant qualified in Canada, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

David Watt Mr. David Charles Watt is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Link Asset Management Limited, the Manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust, since August 2009. He is also the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Finance and Investment Committee of the Manager. Mr WATT holds a Master of Arts in Modern History from the University of Oxford and completed the International Executive Programme at INSEAD, France in 1991. He is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Mr WATT is Senior Advisor to InfraRed Capital Partners and Special Advisor to Macdonald & Company. He is also Senior Advisor to China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Guangzhou Committee and China Chamber of International Commerce, Guangzhou Chamber of Commerce. Mr WATT was an International Director of DTZ with responsibility for business development and client services across the Asia-Pacific Region. He has over 44 years of international experience on a wide range of commercial development projects. He is a former member of the European Advisory Board of the International Council of Shopping Centres.