China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd (0836.HK)

Name Description

Junqing Zhou Mme. Zhou Junqing serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was President of China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd. She is also a Deputy General Manager of CRH. Prior to her joining the Company on 21 October 2011, she was an executive director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (“CR Cement”) from June 2003 to October 2011, chairman of CR Cement from August 2008 to October 2011 and chief executive officer of CR Cement from September 2006 to August 2008. Madam Zhou has 30 years of experience in international trade and corporate management. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in wireless technology from the Tsinghua University, China in 1979 and she joined CRH in 1986.

Min Hu Mr. Hu Min has been appointed as President, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 16 April 2016. He was Vice President of China Resources Power Holdings Company Ltd., and General Manager of Jinzhou Eastern Power Co., Ltd. Branch. He has served as deputy general manager of the Strategic Management Department and director of the Lean Management Office of China Resources Holdings Co., Ltd. from February 2014 to April 2016; deputy general manager of the coal-fired power generation division and general manager of Jiangsu branch of the Company from May 2012 to February 2014; Assistant President of the Company and General Manager of Jiangsu branch from May 2010 to May 2012; and Deputy Chief Technical Officer and deputy director of Operation Department of the Company from June 2009 to May 2010. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hu served as general manager of Guangdong Shajiao C Power Plant, general manager of Guangdong Yuehua Power Generation Co., Ltd., and deputy chief engineer and head of strategic development of Guangdong Yudean Group Co. Ltd. Mr. Hu holds a bachelor degree in Thermal Energy and Power Engineering from Chongqing University, a master degree in Engineering Thermophysics Engineering from Chongqing University, and a doctorate degree in Power Engineering and Engineering Thermophysics from Zhejiang University. Mr. Hu was a member of the training programme for the second batch of high-level management personnel in Guangdong Province, and was enrolled in University of Massachusetts Boston. He holds the title of senior engineer.

Changxin Ge Mr. Ge Changxin serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Ge has served as the deputy general manager of the coal-fired power generation division, head of the Office of the Board and head of the Strategic Development Department of the Company. He served as the deputy general manager of the coal-fired power generation division and general manager of the South China branch in May 2012; general manager of South China banch in January 2011; general manager of Guangzhou China Resources Thermal Power Co., Ltd., after December 2007, and successively as assistant general manager and deputy general manager of China Resources Power Hubei Co., Ltd. from August 2002 to November 2007. Prior to joining the Company, he worked in Huaibei Guoan Power Company Limited. Mr. Ge holds an MBA from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Xiao Bin Wang Ms. Wang Xiao Bin is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Ltd. Prior to joining the Company in July 2003, Ms. Wang was a director of corporate finance of ING Investment Banking, responsible for execution of capital markets and merger and acquisition transactions in the Asia Pacific region. She worked for Pricewaterhouse in Australia in the audit and business advisory division for five years before joining ING Barings. Ms. Wang is also an independent non-executive director of WorleyParsons Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Ms . Wangis a member of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants and holds a graduate diploma in Applied F inance and Investment from the Securities Institute of Australia and a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Murdoch University in Australia.

Zhu Guo Lin Mr. Zhu Guo Lin is Finance Director, Senior Vice President of the Company. He was Finance Director, Vice President - Finance of the Company. From May 2012 to July 2016, he served as a Vice President and Finance Director of the Company; from July 2009 to May 2012, he served as the Deputy Finance Director and General Manager of the Finance Department of the Company; from November 2005 to July 2009, he served as a finance director of Guangzhou China Resources Thermal Power Co., Ltd.; from February 2004 to November 2005, he served as a deputy general manager of the Corporate Development Department of CRH, and a director and deputy general manager of China Resources Development and Investment Co., Ltd.; from November 2001 to February 2004, he served as the party committee member and vice director of the Department of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of Yunnan Province; from September 2000 to November 2001, he served as a director and general manager of China Resources Conic Company Limited; from August 1997 to September 2000, he served as a director and an assistant general manager of Hong Kong Kang Mao Company Limited ), and was also a director and general manager of Hong Kong Kang Mao Finance Limited from July 1985 to August 1997, he was an official of the Foreign Trade and Finance Division under the Finance and Accounting the financial manager of Great Wall Trade Center, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a deputy director of the State-owned Assets Management Division under the Department of Foreign Economic Coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations and Trade of the PRC and a director of the Division of Integrated System Management under the Planning and Finance Department of the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations and Trade. Mr. Zhu holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of International Business and Economics.

Yuan Kui Ding Mr. Yuan Kui Ding is the Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company. From April 2008 to April 2012, he served as the deputy chief human resources officer and chief human resources officer of CR Cement. Prior to joining China Resources, Mr. Ding worked at Mercer and Dong Feng Nissan and was responsible for human resources consulting and management. Mr. Ding graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 1996 and from the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University in 2003, with a Master’s degree in International Business Administration.

Yi Jian Mr. Jian Yi is Senior Vice President of the Company and a general manager of CR Coal. He was Deputy general manager of CR Power Thermal Power Division and a General Manager of Hunan Branch From March 2007 to May 2012, he served as the Deputy General Manager and General Manager of the Office of the President of the Company; from 2003 to 2007, he held various positions in the China Europe International Business School, including the senior student recruitment executive and manager of the Beijing Representative Office, and the deputy chief representative of the Shenzhen Representative Office. Mr. Jian holds a Master’s degree in Laws from the Peking University.

Li Hui Jiang Mr. Jiang Li Hui is Senior Vice President of the Company. He was Senior Vice President of the Company and chairman of CR Coal (Coal Business Unit). He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. Jiang has extensive experience in the development, construction and operation management of coal-fired and hydro power plants. From July 2010 to July 2011, he served as the Deputy General Manager of CR New Energy; from July 2009 to March 2011, he served as the Deputy Chief Technical Officer of the Company; from July 2007 to January 2010, he served as the General Manager of China Resources Hezhou Co., Ltd.; from April 2005 to July 2007, he served as the General Manager of Xuzhou Huaxin Power Generation Co., Ltd.; from July 2002 to April 2005, he served as the Deputy General Manager of China Resources Power Hubei Co., Ltd.; from April 1995 to July 2002, he served in various positions at China Resources (Xuzhou) Electric Power Co., Ltd., including Assistant General Manager and Deputy Chief Engineer. Mr. Jiang holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School.

Ping Liu Ms. Liu Ping is Senior Vice President of the Company. She was Senior Vice President, General Manager of the Company. She was the Deputy General Manager and CFO of CR New Energy from July 2010 to May 2012. Prior to that, Ms. Liu was an Executive Vice President of the Company from June 2009 to July 2010. Ms. Liu served as General Manager of China Resources (Luoyang) Thermal Power Co., Ltd. and CFO of China Resources Power Dengfeng Co., Ltd. and China Resources Power Henan Shouyangshan Co., Ltd. from October 2003 to March 2006. Ms. Liu has over 15 years of experience in financial management. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Liu served as a management personnel in the People’s Bank of China in Xuzhou City, Jiangsu province. Ms. Liu holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Liu served as a management personnel in the People’s Bank of China in Xuzhou City, Jiangsu province.

Qi Ding Mr. Ding Qi is Vice President, Deputy Party Committee Secretary and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Company. He was the Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company during June 2007 to July 2010, General Manager of Human Resource and Administration Department of the Company during November 2001 to June 2007 and department manager of China Resources Investment and Development Co., Ltd. during 1998- 1999. Mr. Ding holds a Bachelor’s degree in Wireless Communications from the Nanjing Communications Engineering Institute.

Gao Qiang Wang Mr. Wang Gao Qiang is Vice President and Chief Audit Executive of the Company. From August 2002 to January 2012, he served as the senior manager and deputy chief officer of the Audit and Supervision Department of CRH; from August 1992 to February 2000, he served as the manager of the Finance Department of CRNC; from March 2000 to July 2002, he served as the manager of the Audit Department of China Resources logistics Co., Limited. Mr. Wang has been engaged in financial accounting, internal audit and risk management for over 20 years and has extensive experience in corporate finance, internal audit, internal control, risk management and corporate governance. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, and has obtained the International Certified Internal Auditor qualification and the PRC Accountant qualification.

Lin Wang Mr. Wang Lin is Vice President of the Company., and Chairman of China Resources Power Fuel (China) Company Limited. From June 2016 to July 2016, he served as a Vice President of the Company; from May 2012 to June 2016, he served as a vice general manager of the Thermal Power Division of the Company; from July 2010 to May 2012, he served as a vice general manager of the Jiangsu Branch of the Company; from March 2009 to June 2010, he served as a vice general manager of the Shanxi Branch of the Company; from July 2005 to March 2009, he served as a deputy general manager of China Resources Power (Jiangsu) Investment Company Limited; from June 2003 to March 2009, he served as the chief representative of CR Power in East China; from July 1996 to June 2003, he served as the chief representative of Nanjing Office of China Resources (Xuzhou) Electric Power Co., Ltd.; and from 1982 to June 2003, he worked in Fengxian Fuel Company and Xuzhou Fuel Corporation in Jiangsu successively. Mr. Wang holds an MBA degree from the School of Business Administration of Nanjing University.

Hou Chang Zhao Mr. Zhao Hou Chang is Vice President of the Company. From May 2012 to April 2016, he served as a vice general manager and chief technical officer of the Thermal Power Division of the Company; from July 2010 to May 2012, he served as an Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of the Company; from August 2009 to July 2010, he served as the chief technical officer and general manager of the Construction Division of the Company; from 2003 to 2009, he served as a general manager of China Resources Power Henan Shouyangshan Co., Ltd.; from 2002 to 2003, he served as a vice general manager of China Resources Power (Changshu) Co., Ltd.; and from 1994 to 2002, he successively served as a deputy head of the Engineering Department, deputy chief engineer, assistant general manager and vice general manager of China Resources (Xuzhou) Electric Power Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhao holds an MBA degree from CEIBS.

Gang Zhang Mr. Zhang Gang is the Assistant President, General Legal Counsel of the Company. From February 2009 to March 2013, Mr. Zhang served as the chief legal director in the Legal Department at CRH. From April 2004 to September 2009, he practiced law at Huaxia Investment, Special Assets Department of CRH and Investment of CRH; and from July 2000 to March 2004, he served successively as an assistant manager of the Legal Affairs Department at CR Logistics, an assistant personnel officer for the director of the Southern China Region, and an assistant general manager of CR Courier. Mr. Zhang holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Northwest University of Political Science and Law.

Xing An Mr. An Xing is Assistant President and Information Management Director of the Company. From August 2009 to September 2012, he successively served as the consulting director and assistant general manager of the Information Management Department of CRH. Prior to joining CRH, he worked for Oracle Corporation and has more than 15 years of experience in information construction. Mr. An holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Technology from the Harbin University of Science and Technology.

Ying Chen Mr. Chen Ying is the Non-Executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company in June 2012. He was appointed as a non-executive director of CR Cement and CR Beer in May 2012, and a non-executive director of CR Gas and CR Land in June 2012. These are fellow subsidiaries of the Company and the shares of these companies are listed on the Main Board of HKEx. Mr. Chen was appointed as a non-executive director of China Vanke Co., Ltd., the shares of which is listed on the Main Board of HKEx and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in March 2014. He is chief strategy officer of CRH since July 2013 and the general manager of Strategy Management Department of CRH since October 2011. He used to be a director of CR Doublecrane, which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from May 2012 to December 2015, and used to be a director of CR Sanjiu, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from June 2012 to December 2015. Mr. Chen holds a Bachelor’s degree of Architectural Management from the Tsinghua University, China in 1993 and a Master’s degree of Business Administration from University of Oxford, the United Kingdom, in 2007. Mr. Chen joined CRH in 1993.

Yan Wang Mr. Wang Yan is Non-Executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2014. Mr. Wang joined CRNC in July 1994. He worked for China Resources Petrochems (Group) Company Limited (currently known as Sinopec (Hong Kong) Petroleum Holding Company Limited) from 2000 to 2006. Mr. Wang was appointed as a director of CR Gas in November 2005. He was a deputy general manager of CR Gas from September 2007 to April 2012. He was a deputy general manager of the Internal Audit Department of CRH from April 2012 to January 2016 and was appointed as the general manager in February 2016. He was appointed as a non-executive director of CR Beer, CR Land, CR Cement and CR Gas, all of which are listed on the Main Board of the HKEx, in August 2014. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Finance and Ac counting Depar tment , Cap i tal University of Economics and Business, a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of South Australia and is a qualified PRC Certified Accountant.

Kuo Fung Ch'ien Dr. Kuo Fung Ch'ien Ph.D. is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited., since April 2010. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in April 2010. Dr. Ch’ien is the chairman and independent non-executive director of Hang Seng Bank Limited. Dr. Ch’ien also serves as an independent non-executive director on the boards of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Cor porat ion L imi ted, The Whar f (Holdings) Limited and Swiss Re Limited. Dr. Ch’ien was non-executive chairman of MTR Corporation Limited from July 2003 to December 2015. In publ ic service, Dr . Ch’ ien i s a member of the Economic Development Commi s s i o n o f t h e Ho n g Ko n g SAR Government. He is a member of the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and is an honorary president and past chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries. From 1992 to 1997, Dr. Ch’ien was a member of the Executive Council of Hong Kong, then under British administration. He was appointed a member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on 1 July 1997 and served until June 2002. Dr. Ch’ien was a Hong Kong member of the APEC Business Advisory Council from 2004 to 2009 and chairman of the Hong Kong/ European Union Business Cooperation Committee from 2005 to 31 January 2012. Dr . Ch’ ien was p rev ious l y chairman of the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, the Hong Kong/Japan Business Cooperation Committee, the Industry and Technology Development Council and the Hong Kong Industrial Technology Centre Corporation Ltd.. Dr. Ch’ien received a Doctoral degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1978 and became a Trustee of the University in 2006. Dr. Ch’ien was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 1993 and a Commander in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1994.

Oi-sie Elsie Leung Ms. Leung Oi-sie Elsie is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited. She was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in April 2010. Ms. Leung was the secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, as well as a member of the Executive Council of Hong Kong from July 1997 to October 2005. Ms. Leung was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong in 1968. She was a partner of P. H Sin & Co., a Hong Kong law firm, which amalgamated with the law firm Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries in 1993; she was a senior partner with Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries from 1993 to 1997. At the end of 2006, she resumed practice at Iu, Lai & Li Solicitors & Notaries. Ms. Leung also serves as an independent non-executive director on the boards of United Company Rusal Plc and Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limi ted, both companies listed on the Main Board of the HKEx. Ms. Leung served as a member of several government boards and committees, including the Independent Pol ice Complaints Council, Equal Opportunities Commission, Social Welfare Advisory Committee and Inland Revenue Board of Review. Ms. Leung was appointed as a delegate of the People’s Congress of Guangdong Province in 1989. In 1993, she was appointed as a delegate of the 8th National People’s Congress and in 1994 as well as a Hong Kong Affairs Adviser. Since 2006, she has been the deputy director of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China. Apart from being a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong, Ms. Leung is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and obtained a Master of Law degree from the University of Hong Kong in 1988. Ms. Leung was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 1982 and was awarded the Grand Bauhinia Medal in 2002.

Chiu Cheung Ma Mr. Chiu Cheung Ma, CPA., is Independent Non-executive Director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in December 2006. Mr. Ma is a founder and former director of AMA CPA Limited (formerly known as Andrew Ma DFK (CPA) Limited) in Hong Kong. He is presently a director of Mayee Management Limited. Mr. Ma has more than 30 years of experience in the fields of accounting, auditing and finance. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science (University of London) in England in 1966. Mr. Ma was admitted to membership in April 1970 and has been a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since January 1979. He was admitted as a member in February 1973 and has been a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since February 1978. He was and has been an independent non-executive director of several other listed companies in Hong Kong. He was the independent non-executive director of Asian Citrus Holdings Limited (stock code: 73; London AIM: ACHL) from August 2004 to November 2013; Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (formerly known as Peaktop Internat ional Holdings Limited) (stock code: 925) from September 2004 to December 2014; and Tanrich Financial Holdings Limited (stock code: 812) from April 2005 to January 2015. He has also been the independent non-executive director of Asia Financial Holdings Limited (stock code: 662) since September 2004; C. P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (stock code: 43) since September 2005; Chong Hing Bank Ltd. (stock code: 1111) since August 2007; and Asiaray Media Group Limited (stock code: 1993) since June 2014.