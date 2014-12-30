Edition:
United States

China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)

0939.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.93HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$6.93
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
282,084,255
52-wk High
HK$7.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.42

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Guoli Tian

56 2017 Chairman of the Board

Zuji Wang

58 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank

Yiming Xu

56 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Jianhua Zeng

59 2013 Chief Risk Officer

Xiusheng Pang

58 2015 Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank

Gengsheng Zhang

55 2015 Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank

Yi Huang

52 Deputy Head of the Bank

Wensheng Yang

50 2013 Deputy Head of the Bank

Jingbo Yu

58 2015 Deputy Head of the Bank

Lilin Zhang

46 2017 Deputy Head of the Bank

Caihong Chen

59 2007 Secretary of the Board

Aiqun Hao

60 2015 Non-Executive Director

Jun Li

57 2015 Non-Executive Director

Wanmei Feng

56 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Murray Horn

62 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director

Meiyi Liang Gao

63 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director

Carl Walter

2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Ruiming Zhong

64 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Guoli Tian

Zuji Wang

Mr. Wang Zuji has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since July 21, 2015. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Jilin University.

Yiming Xu

Mr. Xu Yiming has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China Construction Bank Corporation since June 24, 2014. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics.

Jianhua Zeng

Mr. Zeng Jianhua has been serving as Chief Risk Officer in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 23, 2013. He used to be Chief Financial Officer in the Bank, Head of Guangdong Branch, Head of Shenzhen Branch, Deputy Head of Hunan Branch, as well as Deputy General Manager of Asset and Liabilities Balance Management of the Bank.

Xiusheng Pang

Mr. Pang Xiusheng has been Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 2015. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer, General Manager of Restructuring and Reform Office, Head of Zhejiang Branch, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Finance and Planning as well as Deputy General Manager of Funds Planning in the Bank.

Gengsheng Zhang

Mr. Zhang Gengsheng has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in CCB Life Insurance Company Limited. He obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from Peking University in 2010.

Yi Huang

Mr. Huang Yi is serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation. He obtained a Ph.D. in Law from Peking University in 1997.

Wensheng Yang

Mr. Yang Wensheng has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since October 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board in a Brazil-based company.

Jingbo Yu

Mr. Yu Jingbo has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Construction Bank Corporation since January 6, 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in another company. He used to be General Manager of Audit, Head of Zhejiang Branch and Head of Hangzhou Branch in the Bank. He obtained a Master's degree in Enterprise Management from Hangzhou University in 1998.

Lilin Zhang

Caihong Chen

Mr. Chen Caihong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Construction Bank Corporation since August 24, 2007. He used to serve as General Manager of Seoul Branch, Deputy Head of Fujian Branch, and Deputy Head of General Office and Head of General Office in the Bank.

Aiqun Hao

Ms. Hao Aiqun has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since June 30, 2015. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Jun Li

Mr. Li Jun has been Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation. since September 7, 2015. He is also Non-Executive Director in Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. and Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd. He was Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics and Management from Complutense University of Madrid, Spain, in November 1995.

Wanmei Feng

Murray Horn

Mr. Murray Horn has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since December 2013. He is also Chairman of Wynyard Group, as well as Director of Spark. He holds a Ph.D. from Political Economy from Harvard University, and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and a Master's degree in Commerce from University of Lincoln.

Meiyi Liang Gao

Ms. Meiyi Liang Gao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since December 2013. She is also Vice Chairman and Managing Director in CHONG HING BANK LIMITED, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in FIRST PACIFIC ASIA LIMITED, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Li & Fung Limited, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited and QBE Insurance Group Limited. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Economics from Hong Kong University.

Carl Walter

Ruiming Zhong

Mr. Zhong Ruiming has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Construction Bank Corporation since November 2013. He is also Independent Non-Executive Director in China United Network Communications Limited (Hong Kong), Miramar Hotel & Investment Co. Ltd., LACEWOOD INTERNATIONAL CORP. LIMITED, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited, Henderson Land Development Company Limited, China Everbright Limited and Jinmao (China) Investments Holdings Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Guoli Tian

--

Zuji Wang

--

Yiming Xu

467,000

Jianhua Zeng

931,000

Xiusheng Pang

1,002,000

Gengsheng Zhang

1,002,000

Yi Huang

920,000

Wensheng Yang

--

Jingbo Yu

920,000

Lilin Zhang

--

Caihong Chen

870,000

Aiqun Hao

--

Jun Li

--

Wanmei Feng

--

Murray Horn

--

Meiyi Liang Gao

410,000

Carl Walter

--

Ruiming Zhong

440,000
As Of  30 Dec 2014

