Hengan International Group Company Ltd (1044.HK)

Name Description

Man Bok Sze Mr. Sze Man Bok is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is responsible for the Group’s overall corporate direction and business strategy. Mr. Sze is one of the founding shareholders and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is the father of Mr. Sze Wong Kim, a Director of the Company.

Shui Shen Xu Mr. Xu Shui Shen is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Hengan International Group Company Limited. was appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Group on 26 March 2013 and also the Chief Operating Officer of the Group. In September 2016, he was appointed as the Officer of Operations Services Centre. He is responsible for the development, implementation of the Group’s sales strategy, operation, business management and supervision of the operations of the Operation Service Centre. He joined the Group in 1985 and has over 32 years of experience in operation management and business development. He graduated from business administration department in the HuaQiao University and holds the title of economist in the PRC. Mr. Xu is a younger brother of Mr. Xu Da Zuo, a Director of the Company.

Lin Chit Hui Mr. Hui Lin Chit is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is responsible for strategic planning, human resources and the overall management of the Group. Mr. Hui is one of the founding shareholders of the Company, and is also member of Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Hui has the title of senior economist in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) and is a deputy chairman of All- China General Chamber of Industry and Commerce and also Political Consultative Conference in Quanzhou City. He is also the deputy chairman of Fujian Province Industry and Trade Association and the chairman of Quanzhou City Trade Association. During 1998 to 2012, Mr. Hui was a member of the Ninth, Tenth and Eleventh National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. During 1997 to 2011, he was also a member of the Executive Committee (the Eighth) and Standing Committee (the Ninth), and deputy chairman (the Tenth) of All-China Federation of Industry and commerce.

Da Zuo Xu Mr. Xu Da Zuo is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is responsible for overseeing and monitoring the accounting and finance functions of the Group. Joining the Group in 1985, Mr. Xu has over 30 years of experience in accounting and internal audit. He has the title of a senior accountant in the PRC.

Jian Shui Zhu Mr. Zhu Jian Shui is General Manager of Internal Audit Department at Hengan International Group Company Limited. He joined the Group in 1998 and has over 20 years of experience in finance and auditing areas. He graduated from Tianjin University of Commerce with a degree in international accounting and also holds a bachelor degree in law from law school of Southwest University in China. He also has the title of China certified tax agent, certified auditor, senior economist and corporate legal consulate.

Ching Chi Hui Mr. Hui Ching Chi is an Executive Director, Deputy Director - Supply Chain Management of Hengan International Group Company Limited., since June 1, 2010. He was appointed as Director o f Operation Management Department and also as the Deputy Officer of Operation Service Centre in September 2016, responsible for supervising and implementing the operations of the Operation Service Centre (including but not limited to sales services, procurement, production, logistic coordination management etc) and the Operations Service Centre business management. He was the Director of Supply Chain Management of the Group from 2015 to 2016, was responsible for the overall strategy relating to the Group’s planning and purchasing of raw materials and logistic management. Mr. Hui worked in a major international bank in London prior to joining the Group in February 2008. Mr. Hui holds a Law Degree from the London University. He is a son of Mr. Hui Lin Chit, the Chief Executive Officer and a Substantial shareholder of the Company.

Ching Shan Hung Mr. Hung Ching Shan is an Executive Director of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is responsible for supervising the Group’s purchasing tender assignments. He has over 37 years of experience in raw materials procurement as well as in import and export trading. Mr. Hung is one of the founding shareholders of the Company.

Wong Kim Sze Mr. Sze Wong Kim is an Executive Director of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is responsible for overall strategy of the Group. Before joining the Group on 1 June 2010, Mr. Sze worked in two accountancy firms in Australia and gained extensive experience in assurance and business advisory work. He started his own business in 2005 on wholesale and distribution of branded electronic components and computer accessories products in Hong Kong and overseas markets. Mr. Sze graduated from the University of Technology, Sydney with a Bachelor Degree of Business majoring in accounting and obtained a Master Degree of Commerce in finance from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He was appointed as the Company Secretary and authorised representative of the Company on 30 November 2016 and resigned on 3 January 2017. He is a member of CPA Australia and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is the son of Mr. Sze Man Bok, the Chairman and a Director of the Company.

Chun Man Xu Mr. Xu Chun Man is an Executive Director of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is responsible for the Group’s overall business development strategy. He joined the Group after graduating from Fujian Jinjiang Vocational Institute in 1991. Mr. Xu has over 25 years of experience in business development and customer service management.

Ying Liu Ms. Liu Ying is Deputy Officer - Share Services Center of Hengan International Group Company Limited. She is responsible for the Group’s human resources management. Joining the Group in 1995, she has accumulated over 29 years of experience in human resources management and administration. Ms. Liu is a graduate from Peking University with a degree in administration management. She has the title of senior economist in the PRC.

Gui Zhong Wang Mr. Wang Gui Zhong is Deputy Director of Diaper Products Development Department of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is responsible for the overall management and business development of diaper products of the Group. Before taking up this position, he held the position of sales and marketing general manager of Tissue Paper Products Development Department of the Group, responsible for marketing and brand management of Tissue Paper Products Development Department of the Group. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 1999 and has over 17 years of experience in sales and marketing of consumer products. Mr. Wang graduated from HuaQiao University with a degree in electronic engineering and Liming Vocational University with a degree in corporate management.

Wen Mo Xu Mr. Xu Wen Mo is Director - Tissue Paper Products Development Department of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is responsible for the overall management and business development of paper products of the GroupMr. Xu joined the Group in 1985 and has accumulated over 28 years of experience in management, marketing and sales of consumer products. He has the title of senior economist in the PRC.

Zi Dan Xu Mr. Xu Zi Dan is Director - Napkin Products Development Department of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is responsible for overall management and business development of napkin products of the Group. Mr. Xu joined the Group in 1985 and has accumulated over 30 years of experience in management, marketing and sales of consumer products. He obtained his MBA from University of North Virginia in US and has the title of financial economist in the PRC.

Wai Leung Li Mr. Li Wai Leung is Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. joined the Group on 3 January 2017 as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary and authorized representative of the Company. He was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 21 March 2017. He has over 16 years of experience in accounting, finance and business advisory work. Before joining the Group, Mr. Li was the chief financial officer, company secretary and authorized representative of Evergreen International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 238). Prior to that, Mr. Li also worked as the chief financial officer of two sizable PRCbased manufacturing companies and as a senior manager in PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Li obtained his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Henry Chan Mr. Chan Henry is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hengan International Group Company Limited., since October 1998. Mr. Chan has over 30 years of experience in the financial market and is the Managing Director of Sanfull Securities Limited. He was a Director of the Stock Exchange and was also a member of the Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission. Mr. Chan is currently the Permanent Honorary President of Hong Kong Stockbrokers Association Limited, and an independent non-executive director of Luen Thai Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of garment and textile products. Mr. Chan is also a committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China. Mr. Chan holds a Master degree in Business Administration.

Kwai Ching Ho Mr. Ho Kwai Ching is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hengan International Group Company Limited., since January 1, 2013. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. He is currently a consultant in the securities and futures industry and an independent non-executive director of Lee Kee Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He was the Chief Operating Officer of Oriental Patron Securities Limited, the Chief Compliance Officer of Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Limited, the Director of Business Development of Sun Hung Kai Securities Limited and a Director of Phillip Securities (HK) Limited. He was also previously Vice President of Corporate Strategy of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and Head of Compliance of Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited. He has more than 20 years of experience in the securities and futures industry. Mr. Ho received a Bachelor Degree in Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 1984 and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ming Fu Wang Mr. Wang Ming Fu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hengan International Group Company Limited. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. Currently, he is the chairman of the HeJun Consulting Co., Ltd. He was a managing director of Security Research Institute and a general manager of merger and acquisition department of Junan Securities Co., Ltd. from 1993 to 1998, and was an executive director of Institute of Finance and Security, Renmin University of China from 1999 to 2003. He is a director of New Oriental Education Fund from 2007. In addition, he was an independent nonexecutive director of Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd. and Hainan Minsheng Gas Corporation. He has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. since April 2010. He obtained a bachelor degree in political education from the East China Normal University, a master of law degree from the Nanjing University and a doctorate degree in economic from the Renmin University of China. He was a senior visiting scholar of University of Illinois. Mr. Wang is a reputable strategist and investment banker in China providing long-term strategy, corporate culture, corporate governance, merger and acquisition professional consulting services for government, corporations, listed companies and institutional investors, and has over 20 years of working experience. His articles with original ideas and theories on various Chinese industries, corporate governance and capital markets amount to millions of words.

Ying Kay Wong Ms. Ying Kay Wong, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hengan International Group Company Limited. Ms. Wong, a practicing solicitor, is a partner of Philip K. H. Wong, Kennedy Y. H. Wong & Co., Solicitors & Notaries. She is also a culture and creative education advocate. She is the supervisor of HKICC Lee Shau Kee School of Creativity and the council member of Hong Kong Shue Yan University. She was Chair of the Wanchai District Council (2004–2007), and is currently a member of the Consultation Panel of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, the Art Museum Advisory Panel. Currently, she is an independent non-executive director of Pak Fah Yeow International Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.