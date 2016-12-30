CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK)

Name Description

Ka-shing Li Mr. Li Ka-shing, GBM, KBE, serves as Executive Chairman of the Board at the Company. He is Commandeur de la Légion d’Honneur, Grand Officer of the Order Vasco Nunez de Balboa, Commandeur de l’Ordre de Léopold, is the founder of the Cheung Kong Group. He was appointed to the Board and designated as the Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company on 26 February 2015. He is the Chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (“CK Hutchison”), a listed company, and a member of the Remuneration Committee of CK Hutchison. He is also a Director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and Hutchison Whampoa Limited. He is the Chairman of Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited, Li Ka Shing (Overseas) Foundation and Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation. He has been engaged in many major commercial developments in Hong Kong for more than 60 years. Mr. Li served as a member of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Basic Law Drafting Committee, Hong Kong Affairs Adviser and the Preparatory Committee for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He is also an Honorary Citizen of a number of cities on the Mainland and overseas. Mr. Li is a keen supporter of community service organisations, and has served as honorary chairman of many such groups over the years. Mr. Li has received Honorary Doctorates from Peking University, the University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong, The Open University of Hong Kong, University of Calgary in Canada and Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. Mr. Li has been awarded Entrepreneur of the Millennium, the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy and The Berkeley Medal. He is the recipient of many other major honors and awards from renowned institutions on the Mainland and abroad.

Tzar Kuoi Li Mr. Li Tzar Kuoi, LL.D. serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He joined the Cheung Kong Group in 1985, and has been a Director since January 2015, the Managing Director and Deputy Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company since February 2015 and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company since June 2015. Mr. Victor Li is the Group Co-Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. He is also the Chairman of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc., a Non-executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited and HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (“HKEIM”) which is the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments, a Non-executive Director and the Deputy Chairman of HK Electric Investments Limited and Co-Chairman of Husky Energy Inc. Except for HKEIM, all the companies/investment trust mentioned above are listed in Hong Kong or overseas. Mr. Victor Li is also the Deputy Chairman of Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited, Li Ka Shing (Overseas) Foundation and Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation, and a Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. He serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. He is also a member of the Commission on Strategic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Victor Li is the Honorary Consul of Barbados in Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering and an honorary degree, Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LL.D.).

Tak Chuen Ip Mr. Ip Tak Chuen serves as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Cheung Kong Group in 1993, and has been a Director since January 2015, Deputy Managing Director and an Executive Director of the Company since February 2015 and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since June 2015. He is Deputy Managing Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. He is also an Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, the Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. and a Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management Limited (an Asian real estate fund management company l i s t e d i n Singapore). Mr. I p was previously a Non-executive Director of TOM Group Limited and Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited. All the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Mr. Ip is also a Non-executive Director of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited as the manager of Hui Xian REIT (listed in Hong Kong). He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master of Science degree in Business Administration. Mr. Ip is a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Hing Lam Kam Mr. Kam Hing Lam serves as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Cheung Kong Group in 1993, and has been an Executive Director and Deputy Managing Director of the Company since February 2015 and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since June 2015. He is Deputy Managing Director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. He is also the Group Managing Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and the President and Chief Executive Officer of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. All the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Mr. Kam is also the Chairman of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited as the manager of Hui Xian REIT (listed in Hong Kong). He is an Advisor of the 12th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. Mr. Kam is the brother-in-law of Mr. Li Ka-shing, the Chairman of the Company and a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, and an uncle of Mr. Li Tzar Kuoi, Victor, the Managing Director and Deputy Chairman and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company.

Kwok Hung Chiu Mr. Chiu Kwok Hung serves as Executive Director of the Company since 26 February 2015. He joined the Cheung Kong Group in 1997, and has been an Executive Director of the Company since February 2015 and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since June 2015. He is the Chairman of ARA Asset Management Limited (an Asian real estate fund management company listed in Singapore) and ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited as the manager of Prosperity REIT (listed in Hong Kong). Mr. Chiu is also a Non-executive Director (stepped down as Chairman but remains as Non-executive Director since 1 January 2017) of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited as the manager of Fortune REIT (listed in Hong Kong and Singapore). He is also a Director of ARA Fund Management (Asia Dragon) Limited as the manager of the ARA Asia Dragon Fund. Mr. Chiu has more than 30 years of international experience in real estate in Hong Kong and various countries. He serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the 12th Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Chiu is a Council Member and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a Fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators, a member of the Board of Governors of Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation, an Honorary Associate Member of Business of Trent University, Canada, a Senior Visiting Fellow of the Department of Land Economy at the University of Cambridge and an Honorary Professor of School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Sun Yat-sen University. He holds Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Economics, and was conferred with the degree of Doctor of Social Sciences, honoris causa by Hong Kong Baptist University and the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa by Trent University, Canada. Mr. Chiu is a director of a company controlled by a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Wai Kam Chow Mr. Chow Wai Kam, JP, serves as Executive Director of the Company. He has been an Executive Director of the Company since February 2015 and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since June 2015. He joined the Hutchison Group in July 1995 and before his appointment on the Board, he was previously the Group Managing Director of the property and hotels divisions of the Hutchison Group. Mr. Chow is currently the Group Managing Director of Hutchison Property Group Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He is also a Non-executive Director of AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited, a listed company. He has over 40 years of experience in project management and architectural design for various developments, including hotel, residential, commercial, industrial and school projects in Hong Kong, the Mainland and overseas. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Hong Kong. He is an Authorised Person (List of Architects) and a Registered Architect. He was also admitted as a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects since August 2001.

Sun Keung Chung Mr. Chung Sun Keung serves as Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Cheung Kong Group in 1978, and has been an Executive Director of the Company since February 2015 and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since June 2015. Mr. Chung is a Registered Architect. He was a member of the 11th Guangzhou Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China.

Yee Wan Pau Ms. Pau Yee Wan serves as Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Cheung Kong Group in 1982, and has been an Executive Director of the Company since February 2015 and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since June 2015. Ms. Pau is a director of certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, and a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company.

Chia Ching Woo Ms. Woo Chia Ching serves as Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Cheung Kong Group in 1987, and has been an Executive Director of the Company since February 2015 and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company since June 2015. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. and a Master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Harvard University, U.S.A. Ms. Woo is a director of certain companies controlled by a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Eirene Yeung Ms. Eirene Yeung serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Yeung a Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Company Secretarial Department and the Company Secretary. She joined the Cheung Kong Group in August 1994. She is the Company Secretary and the Alternate Director to Mr. Kam Hing Lam, the Group Managing Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited. She is also the Company Secretary of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. and a Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited. She is a member of the Financial Reporting Council, a member of the SFC (HKEC Listing) Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, a member of the Listing Committee of the Main Board and Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, a member of the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, a General Committee member of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and a member of the Advisory Board of the MBA Programmes of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. She is a solicitor of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and of the Senior Courts of England and Wales. She is also a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She holds a Master of Science degree in Finance, a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Laws.

Ying Chew Cheong Mr. Cheong Ying Chew serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been an Independent Non-executive Director, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since February 2015. Mr. Cheong is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, CNNC International Limited, Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (“HTHKH”), New World Department Store China Limited, Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited and TOM Group Limited, an Independent Director of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, and an Alternate Director to Dr. Wong Yick-ming, Rosanna, an Independent Non-executive Director of HTHKH. Mr. Cheong is an Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of Worldsec Limited. All companies mentioned above are listed companies. Mr. Cheong holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and a Master of Science degree in Operational Research and Management.

Nin Mow Chow Mr. Chow Nin Mow serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company since February 2015. Mr. Chow is the Chairman and Managing Director of Wah Yip (Holdings) Limited.

Siu-lin Hung Ms. Hung Siu-lin serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She joined the Cheung Kong Group in March 1972, and has been an Independent Non-executive Director, the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company since February 2015. Ms. Hung is a member of the Tianjin Committee of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China; also a member of the Supervisory Board of Hong Kong Housing Society, a Governing Committee Member of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Foundation, an Honorary Court Member of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, an Honorary Court Member of Lingnan University, President Consultant of Tianjin University and Vice Chairman of Chinese Academy of Governance (HK) Industrial and Commercial Professionals Alumni Association. She was a Court Member of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology for the period from 2011 to May 2016, an Executive Committee Member of Hong Kong Housing Society from September 2008 to August 2014, a Member of HKSAR Estate Agents Authority during the period from November 2006 to October 2012, and a Steering Committee Member of the Institute for Enterprise of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University from April 2000 to August 2011. Ms. Hung is a University Fellow of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Donald Roberts Mr. Donald Jeffrey Roberts is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited, which is the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments (“HKEI”), and HK Electric Investments Limited, a company listed together with HKEI in Hong Kong. He is also a Director of The Hongkong Electric Company, Limited. Mr. Roberts joined the Hutchison Whampoa Limited (“HWL”) Group in 1988 and was the Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer of HWL from 2000 until his retirement in 2011. Mr. Roberts is a Member of the Listing Committee of the Main Board and Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Roberts holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He is a Chartered Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and British Columbia, and also a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Colin Russel Mr. Colin Stevens Russel is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the founder and Managing Director of Emerging Markets Advisory Services Ltd., a company which provides advisory services to organisations on business strategy and planning, market development, competitive positioning and risk management. He is also Managing Director of EMAS (HK) Limited. Mr. Russel is an Independent Non-executive Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc., ARA Asset Management Limited and Husky Energy Inc., all being listed companies. He was the Canadian Ambassador to Venezuela (from 2001 through 2002), Consul General for Canada in Hong Kong (from 1997 through 2001), Director for China of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ottawa (from 1994 through 1997), Director for East Asia Trade in Ottawa (from 1993 through 1994), Senior Trade Commissioner for Canada in Hong Kong (from 1990 through 1993), Director for Japan Trade in Ottawa (from 1988 through 1990), and was in the Trade Commissioner Service for Canada in Spain, Hong Kong, Morocco, the Philippines, London and India (from 1972 through 1988). He was Project Manager for RCA Ltd in Liberia, Nigeria, Mexico and India and electronic equipment development engineer in Canada with RCA Ltd and in Britain with Associated Electrical Industries (from 1962 through 1971). Mr. Russel received his Bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering and Master’s degree in Business Administration from McGill University, Canada. He is a Qualified Commercial Mediator