Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)

1398.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.24HKD
9:47pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$6.30
Open
HK$6.28
Day's High
HK$6.30
Day's Low
HK$6.23
Volume
43,930,845
Avg. Vol
331,568,020
52-wk High
HK$6.48
52-wk Low
HK$4.43

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Huiman Yi

53 2016 Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Shu Gu

50 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank

Xiaoxuan Lin

52 2010 Chief Information Officer

Bairong Wang

54 2016 Chief Risk Officer

Jingdong Wang

54 2016 Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank

Hongli Zhang

52 2015 Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank

Hao Hu

54 2016 Deputy Head of the Bank

Yunze Li

47 2016 Deputy Head of the Bank

Jiong Tan

50 2017 Deputy Head of the Bank

Xueqing Guan

53 2016 Secretary of the Board

Fengchao Cheng

58 2015 Non-Executive Director

Zhoulin Fei

58 2015 Non-Executive Director

Rongrong Ge

48 2012 Non-Executive Director

Xiaoya Wang

52 2012 Non-Executive Director

Fuqing Zheng

53 2015 Non-Executive Director

Yongmiao Hong

52 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Qinghui Ke

67 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Dingbang Liang

70 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Shaoxin Yang

61 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Huiman Yi

Mr. Yi Huiman has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. since May 31, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in another bank. He had previously served in several positions including Deputy Head of ICBC Zhejiang Branch, Head of ICBC Jiangsu Branch and ICBC Beijing Branch and Senior Executive Vice President of ICBC. He obtained a Master’s degree in Executive Business Administration from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University.

Shu Gu

Mr. Gu Shu has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. since December, 2016. He used to serve as Head- and Deputy Head-Accounting Settlement, Deputy General Manager-Accounting Settlement, Deputy General Manager-Planning Finance, and General Manager-Finance & Accounting in the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, a Master's degree in Management from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, China, and a Ph.D. in Management from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, China. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive).

Xiaoxuan Lin

Mr. Lin Xiaoxuan has been serving as Chief Information Officer in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since November 2010. He served as General Manager-Information Technology Division, Chief Information Technology Business Officer, Deputy General Manager-Technology Support Division and General Manager-Data Center in the Company. He holds a Master of Engineering from East China Normal University.

Bairong Wang

Jingdong Wang

Hongli Zhang

Mr. Zhang Hongli has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in an America-based bank and ICBC International Holdings Limited, and Vice Chairman of the Board in SBG. He used to be President-Asia-Pacific Region in Deutsche Bank, Chairman of the Board, Director, Vice Chairman of the Board-Asia Resign, Chairman-China Area and Executive Director-Asia in other four companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Heilongjiang Bayi Agricultural University, China, a Master's degree in Genetics from University of Alberta, Canda, Master of Business Administration from University of California, San Diego, the United States and a Ph.D. in Management Science and Engineering from Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Hao Hu

Mr. Hu Hao has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since May 31, 2016. He is also serving as General Manager-Strategy and Investor Relations Division of the Bank. He also serves as Director in XiaMen International Bank Co., Ltd. He was Deputy General Manager-Industrial and Commercial Credit Division, Deputy General Manager-Credit Management Division, General Manager-Organization Business Division and General Manager-International Business Division in the Bank. He used to be President in CHINESE MERCANTILE BANK, Chairman of the Board in a Luxembourg bank, as well as Director in Taiping General Insurance Co., Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China.

Yunze Li

Jiong Tan

Xueqing Guan

Fengchao Cheng

Zhoulin Fei

Rongrong Ge

Ms. Ge Rongrong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since January 9, 2012. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Zhejiang University, China, a Master's degree in Economics from Beijing Normal University, China and a Ph.D. in Management from University of Science and Technology of China.

Xiaoya Wang

Ms. Wang Xiaoya has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since January 9, 2012. She holds a Bachelor of Law and a Master's degree in Economics from Huazhong Normal University, China and a Ph.D. in Economics from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Fuqing Zheng

Yongmiao Hong

Mr. Hong Yongmiao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since May 31, 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master's degree in Economics both from Xiamen University, China, and a Ph.D. in Economics from University of California, San Diego, the United States. He is a Part-time Professor of Tsinghua University, China.

Qinghui Ke

Mr. Ke Qinghui has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since February 23, 2012. He also serves as Chairman, President of Administrative and Executive Director in China Strategic Holdings Ltd., Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director in Esprit Holdings Limited, Vice Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director in G-Resources Group Ltd., as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd and Television Broadcasts Limited. He served as General Manager and Director in The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Chairman of two insurance companies and Hang Seng Bank Ltd, Vice Chairman and President of Administrative in Hang Seng Bank, as well as Director in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Psychology from The University of Hong Kong.

Dingbang Liang

Shaoxin Yang

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Huiman Yi

591,000

Shu Gu

554,700

Xiaoxuan Lin

942,000

Bairong Wang

456,100

Jingdong Wang

542,600

Hongli Zhang

542,600

Hao Hu

542,600

Yunze Li

182,100

Jiong Tan

91,100

Xueqing Guan

468,900

Fengchao Cheng

--

Zhoulin Fei

--

Rongrong Ge

--

Xiaoya Wang

--

Fuqing Zheng

--

Yongmiao Hong

470,000

Qinghui Ke

470,000

Dingbang Liang

455,000

Shaoxin Yang

--
As Of  30 Dec 2016

