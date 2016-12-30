Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)
1398.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.24HKD
9:47pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$6.30
Open
HK$6.28
Day's High
HK$6.30
Day's Low
HK$6.23
Volume
43,930,845
Avg. Vol
331,568,020
52-wk High
HK$6.48
52-wk Low
HK$4.43
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Huiman Yi
|53
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Shu Gu
|50
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank
|
Xiaoxuan Lin
|52
|2010
|Chief Information Officer
|
Bairong Wang
|54
|2016
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Jingdong Wang
|54
|2016
|Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Hongli Zhang
|52
|2015
|Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Hao Hu
|54
|2016
|Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Yunze Li
|47
|2016
|Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Jiong Tan
|50
|2017
|Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Xueqing Guan
|53
|2016
|Secretary of the Board
|
Fengchao Cheng
|58
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Zhoulin Fei
|58
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rongrong Ge
|48
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Xiaoya Wang
|52
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Fuqing Zheng
|53
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Yongmiao Hong
|52
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Qinghui Ke
|67
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Dingbang Liang
|70
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Shaoxin Yang
|61
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Huiman Yi
|Mr. Yi Huiman has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. since May 31, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in another bank. He had previously served in several positions including Deputy Head of ICBC Zhejiang Branch, Head of ICBC Jiangsu Branch and ICBC Beijing Branch and Senior Executive Vice President of ICBC. He obtained a Master’s degree in Executive Business Administration from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University.
|
Shu Gu
|Mr. Gu Shu has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. since December, 2016. He used to serve as Head- and Deputy Head-Accounting Settlement, Deputy General Manager-Accounting Settlement, Deputy General Manager-Planning Finance, and General Manager-Finance & Accounting in the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, a Master's degree in Management from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, China, and a Ph.D. in Management from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, China. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive).
|
Xiaoxuan Lin
|Mr. Lin Xiaoxuan has been serving as Chief Information Officer in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since November 2010. He served as General Manager-Information Technology Division, Chief Information Technology Business Officer, Deputy General Manager-Technology Support Division and General Manager-Data Center in the Company. He holds a Master of Engineering from East China Normal University.
|
Bairong Wang
|
Jingdong Wang
|
Hongli Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Hongli has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in an America-based bank and ICBC International Holdings Limited, and Vice Chairman of the Board in SBG. He used to be President-Asia-Pacific Region in Deutsche Bank, Chairman of the Board, Director, Vice Chairman of the Board-Asia Resign, Chairman-China Area and Executive Director-Asia in other four companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Heilongjiang Bayi Agricultural University, China, a Master's degree in Genetics from University of Alberta, Canda, Master of Business Administration from University of California, San Diego, the United States and a Ph.D. in Management Science and Engineering from Chinese Academy of Sciences.
|
Hao Hu
|Mr. Hu Hao has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since May 31, 2016. He is also serving as General Manager-Strategy and Investor Relations Division of the Bank. He also serves as Director in XiaMen International Bank Co., Ltd. He was Deputy General Manager-Industrial and Commercial Credit Division, Deputy General Manager-Credit Management Division, General Manager-Organization Business Division and General Manager-International Business Division in the Bank. He used to be President in CHINESE MERCANTILE BANK, Chairman of the Board in a Luxembourg bank, as well as Director in Taiping General Insurance Co., Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China.
|
Yunze Li
|
Jiong Tan
|
Xueqing Guan
|
Fengchao Cheng
|
Zhoulin Fei
|
Rongrong Ge
|Ms. Ge Rongrong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since January 9, 2012. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Zhejiang University, China, a Master's degree in Economics from Beijing Normal University, China and a Ph.D. in Management from University of Science and Technology of China.
|
Xiaoya Wang
|Ms. Wang Xiaoya has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since January 9, 2012. She holds a Bachelor of Law and a Master's degree in Economics from Huazhong Normal University, China and a Ph.D. in Economics from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
|
Fuqing Zheng
|
Yongmiao Hong
|Mr. Hong Yongmiao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since May 31, 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master's degree in Economics both from Xiamen University, China, and a Ph.D. in Economics from University of California, San Diego, the United States. He is a Part-time Professor of Tsinghua University, China.
|
Qinghui Ke
|Mr. Ke Qinghui has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since February 23, 2012. He also serves as Chairman, President of Administrative and Executive Director in China Strategic Holdings Ltd., Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director in Esprit Holdings Limited, Vice Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director in G-Resources Group Ltd., as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd and Television Broadcasts Limited. He served as General Manager and Director in The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Chairman of two insurance companies and Hang Seng Bank Ltd, Vice Chairman and President of Administrative in Hang Seng Bank, as well as Director in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Psychology from The University of Hong Kong.
|
Dingbang Liang
|
Shaoxin Yang
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Huiman Yi
|591,000
|
Shu Gu
|554,700
|
Xiaoxuan Lin
|942,000
|
Bairong Wang
|456,100
|
Jingdong Wang
|542,600
|
Hongli Zhang
|542,600
|
Hao Hu
|542,600
|
Yunze Li
|182,100
|
Jiong Tan
|91,100
|
Xueqing Guan
|468,900
|
Fengchao Cheng
|--
|
Zhoulin Fei
|--
|
Rongrong Ge
|--
|
Xiaoya Wang
|--
|
Fuqing Zheng
|--
|
Yongmiao Hong
|470,000
|
Qinghui Ke
|470,000
|
Dingbang Liang
|455,000
|
Shaoxin Yang
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Huiman Yi
|0
|0
|
Shu Gu
|0
|0
|
Xiaoxuan Lin
|0
|0
|
Bairong Wang
|0
|0
|
Jingdong Wang
|0
|0
|
Hongli Zhang
|0
|0
|
Hao Hu
|0
|0
|
Yunze Li
|0
|0
|
Jiong Tan
|0
|0
|
Xueqing Guan
|0
|0
|
Fengchao Cheng
|0
|0
|
Zhoulin Fei
|0
|0
|
Rongrong Ge
|0
|0
|
Xiaoya Wang
|0
|0
|
Fuqing Zheng
|0
|0
|
Yongmiao Hong
|0
|0
|
Qinghui Ke
|0
|0
|
Dingbang Liang
|0
|0
|
Shaoxin Yang
|0
|0