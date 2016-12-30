Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)

Name Description

Huiman Yi Mr. Yi Huiman has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. since May 31, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in another bank. He had previously served in several positions including Deputy Head of ICBC Zhejiang Branch, Head of ICBC Jiangsu Branch and ICBC Beijing Branch and Senior Executive Vice President of ICBC. He obtained a Master’s degree in Executive Business Administration from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University.

Shu Gu Mr. Gu Shu has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. since December, 2016. He used to serve as Head- and Deputy Head-Accounting Settlement, Deputy General Manager-Accounting Settlement, Deputy General Manager-Planning Finance, and General Manager-Finance & Accounting in the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, a Master's degree in Management from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, China, and a Ph.D. in Management from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, China. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive).

Xiaoxuan Lin Mr. Lin Xiaoxuan has been serving as Chief Information Officer in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since November 2010. He served as General Manager-Information Technology Division, Chief Information Technology Business Officer, Deputy General Manager-Technology Support Division and General Manager-Data Center in the Company. He holds a Master of Engineering from East China Normal University.

Hongli Zhang Mr. Zhang Hongli has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in an America-based bank and ICBC International Holdings Limited, and Vice Chairman of the Board in SBG. He used to be President-Asia-Pacific Region in Deutsche Bank, Chairman of the Board, Director, Vice Chairman of the Board-Asia Resign, Chairman-China Area and Executive Director-Asia in other four companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Heilongjiang Bayi Agricultural University, China, a Master's degree in Genetics from University of Alberta, Canda, Master of Business Administration from University of California, San Diego, the United States and a Ph.D. in Management Science and Engineering from Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Hao Hu Mr. Hu Hao has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since May 31, 2016. He is also serving as General Manager-Strategy and Investor Relations Division of the Bank. He also serves as Director in XiaMen International Bank Co., Ltd. He was Deputy General Manager-Industrial and Commercial Credit Division, Deputy General Manager-Credit Management Division, General Manager-Organization Business Division and General Manager-International Business Division in the Bank. He used to be President in CHINESE MERCANTILE BANK, Chairman of the Board in a Luxembourg bank, as well as Director in Taiping General Insurance Co., Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China.

Rongrong Ge Ms. Ge Rongrong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since January 9, 2012. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Zhejiang University, China, a Master's degree in Economics from Beijing Normal University, China and a Ph.D. in Management from University of Science and Technology of China.

Xiaoya Wang Ms. Wang Xiaoya has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since January 9, 2012. She holds a Bachelor of Law and a Master's degree in Economics from Huazhong Normal University, China and a Ph.D. in Economics from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Yongmiao Hong Mr. Hong Yongmiao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited since May 31, 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master's degree in Economics both from Xiamen University, China, and a Ph.D. in Economics from University of California, San Diego, the United States. He is a Part-time Professor of Tsinghua University, China.