Inpex Corp (1605.T)

Name Description

Toshiaki Kitamura Mr. Toshiaki Kitamura has been serving as President and Representative Director of INPEX CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, and President and Representative Director of another subsidiary, since June 23, 2010. He used to serve as Executive Vice President in the Company, and worked for Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Waseda University. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1972.

Masahiro Murayama Mr. Masahiro Murayama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting and Director of INPEX CORPORATION since June 28, 2016. He is also serving as Representative Director in two subsidiaries. He used to work for Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Masaharu Sano Mr. Masaharu Sano has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Technology and Director in INPEX CORPORATION since June 28, 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in JAPAN DRILLING COMPANY. He previously served as Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning, Chief Director of America and Africa Business and Deputy Chief Director of Technology in the Company. He used to work for Teikoku Oil Co., Ltd.

Seiya Ito Mr. Seiya Ito has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ichthys Business and Director in INPEX CORPORATION as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary since June 28, 2016. He used to serve for another company as Deputy Chief Director of Oceania and America Business and Director.

Kimihisa Kittaka Mr. Kimihisa Kittaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director of INPEX CORPORATION since June 28, 2016. He used to work for Secretariat.

Yoshikazu Kurasawa Mr. Yoshikazu Kurasawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of New Project Development and Director of INPEX CORPORATION since June 26, 2012. He previously served as Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company. He worked for another company and an association.

Nobuharu Sase Mr. Nobuharu Sase has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs and Director of INPEX CORPORATION since June 28, 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of 1st Sales in the Company.

Shunichiro Sugaya Mr. Shunichiro Sugaya has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Masela Business and Director of INPEX CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since October 1, 2008. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Takahiko Ikeda Mr. Takahiko Ikeda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Natural Gas Supply and Director of INPEX CORPORATION since June 25, 2014. He used to work for Teikoku Oil Co., Ltd.

Isao Matsushita Mr. Isao Matsushita has been serving as Independent Director in INPEX CORPORATION since June 28, 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Matsumoto Kiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd as well as working for JX Holdings Corporation.

Jun Yanai Mr. Jun Yanai has been serving as Independent Director in INPEX CORPORATION since June 28, 2017. He is also working for Mitsubishi Corporation.

Hiroji Adachi Mr. Hiroji Adachi has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of INPEX CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JX Holdings, Inc. He used to work for NIPPON OIL CORPORATION and JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation.

Yasuhiko Okada Mr. Yasuhiko Okada has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in INPEX CORPORATION since June 26, 2012. He is also serving as Independent Director in FEED ONE CO., LTD as well as working for a law firm. He used to work for Finance Ministry, Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau and National Association of Labour Banks. He is a lawyer.