Taisei Corp (1801.T)

Name Description

Takashi Yamauchi Mr. Takashi Yamauchi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in June 1969. His previous titles include President, Manager of Kanto Office, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Architecture from University of Tokyo in March 1969.

Yoshiyuki Murata Mr. Yoshiyuki Murata has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Kanto Office in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, TAISEI HOUSING CORPORATION. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Architecture from University of Tokyo in March 1977.

Kazuhiko Dai Mr. Kazuhiko Dai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Total Sales, Chief Director of Civil Engineering Sales and Representative Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Waseda University in March 1974.

Masahiro Sakai Mr. Masahiro Sakai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Director of Total Sales and Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Manager of Yokohama Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Architecture from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1975, and his Master's degree in Architecture from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1977.

Shigeyuki Sakurai Mr. Shigeyuki Sakurai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Administration and Representative Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Finance in Main Administration Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Politics from Keio University in March 1979.

Shigeyoshi Tanaka Mr. Shigeyoshi Tanaka has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Civil Engineering and Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of President's Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1979.

Norihiko Yaguchi Mr. Norihiko Yaguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Total Architecture, Chief Director of Architecture and Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Architecture in Main Architecture Unit and Manager of Chugoku Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Architecture from Waseda University in March 1978.

Yasushi Yoshinari Mr. Yasushi Yoshinari has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 4th Medical & Welfare Sales and Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Director of Sales and Deputy Chief Director of 4th Medical Welfare Sales in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1979.

Atsuko Nishimura Ms. Atsuko Nishimura has been serving as Independent Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since June 2017. She used to work for Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, The Japan Foundation, Tohoku University and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. She obtained her Bachelor's degree in French from University of Tokyo in March 1976, and her Master's degree in Educational Sociology from Stanford University in June 1977.

Fumio Sudo Mr. Fumio Sudo has been serving as Independent Director in TAISEI CORPORATION since June 2011. He used to work for JFE Holdings, Inc., Kawasaki Steel Corporation and JFE Steel Corporation. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Hokkaido University in March 1964.