Obayashi Corp (1802.T)

Name Description

Takeo Ohbayashi Mr. Takeo Ohbayashi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Obayashi Corporation since June 2009. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1977.

Toru Shiraishi Mr. Toru Shiraishi has been as President and Representative Director in Obayashi Corporation since June 2007. He joined the Company in July 1971. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Tokyo Construction Business, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Tokyo Construction Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Construction from University of Tokyo in June 1971.

Shozo Harada Mr. Shozo Harada has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Obayashi Corporation since April 1, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Finance in Main Tokyo Office, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Social Science from Hitotsubashi University in March 1973.

Kozaburo Tsuchiya Mr. Kozaburo Tsuchiya has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Civil Engineering and Representative Director in Obayashi Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Sapporo Office, Senior Director of Civil Engineering and Deputy Chief Director of Civil Engineering in the Company.

Shingo Ura Mr. Shingo Ura was named Executive Vice President and Representative Director in OBAYASHI CORPORATION effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Tokyo Office in the Company.

Kenji Hasuwa Mr. Kenji Hasuwa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Techno Business Construction and Director in Obayashi Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Technology in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Osaka University in March 1977.

Makoto Kishida Mr. Makoto Kishida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Overseas Office and Director in Obayashi Corporation since April 2011. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Construction, Managing Director and Director of Tokyo Construction Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Architecture from The University of Tokyo in March 1974.

Akihisa Miwa Mr. Akihisa Miwa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Chief Director of Nuclear Power and Director in Obayashi Corporation since April 1, 2010. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Construction and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for an United States-based subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Architecture from Kyoto University in March 1974.

Jiro Ohtsuka Mr. Jiro Ohtsuka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Tokyo Main Office and Director in Obayashi Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Director in charge of Construction Business in Main Tokyo Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1979.

Shinichi Koizumi Mr. Shinichi Koizumi has been serving as Independent Director in Obayashi Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and working for Toray Industries, Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1971.