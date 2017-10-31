Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (1925.T)

Name Description

Takeo Higuchi Mr. Takeo Higuchi has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since April 2004. He joined the Company in August 1963. He previously served as President in the Company. He used to work for another company that was merged with the Company.

Naotake Ohno Mr. Naotake Ohno resigned from the position of President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective October 31, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Chief Director of Sales, Vice President and President of Tokyo Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1971.

Takeshi Kosokabe Mr. Takeshi Kosokabe has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in Main Business Administration Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary.

Tamio Ishibashi Mr. Tamio Ishibashi has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Daiwa Logistics Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in June 1979. His previous titles include Director of Purchasing, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Director of General Technology Research Institute in the Company.

Katsutomo Kawai Mr. Katsutomo Kawai has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Business Administration and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Hosei University in March 1972.

Keiichi Yoshii Mr. Keiichi Yoshii was named President and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective November 1, 2017. He joined the Company in June 1990. His previous titles include Manager of Himeji Office, Manager of Kanazawa Office, Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Osamu Fujitani Mr. Osamu Fujitani was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective November 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Kobe Office and Director of Distribution Store Business Promotion in the Company.

Fukujiro Hori Mr. Fukujiro Hori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Rental Apartment Building Business Promotion (Eastern Japan & Central Japan Area) and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuto Tsuchida Mr. Kazuto Tsuchida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Chief Director of Production & Purchasing and Representative Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Construction Design and Work Promotion in the Company.

Kazuhito Dekura Mr. Kazuhito Dekura was named Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Tokyo Office, Manager of Tokyo Block and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. effective November 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, President of Fukuoka Office and Director of Housing Business Promotion in the Company.

Hirotsugu Ohtomo Mr. Hirotsugu Ohtomo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, President of Nagoya Office, Manager of Chubu & Shinetsu Block and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in December 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, President of Saitama Office and Director of Housing Business Promotion in the Company.

Yoshinori Ariyoshi Mr. Yoshinori Ariyoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of General Technology Institute in Main Technology Unit and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Senior Director of Product Development in Housing Business Promotion Unit in the Company.

Takashi Hama Mr. Takashi Hama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, DAIWA ENERGY CO., LTD., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Technology Research Institute in Main Technology Unit and Director of Product Development in Main Technology Unit in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Osaka Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Yoshiaki Tanabe Mr. Yoshiaki Tanabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology, Deputy Chief Director of Production & Purchasing, Senior Director of Technology and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Director of Housing Construction Promotion and Senior Director of Housing Technology in the Company.

Tatsuya Urakawa Mr. Tatsuya Urakawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Construction Business Promotion and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in January 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Construction Business in Tokyo Office in the Company.

Makoto Yamamoto Mr. Makoto Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since March 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include President of Tokyo Office, Director of Total Advertisement in Main Business Administration Unit, Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuyoshi Kimura Mr. Kazuyoshi Kimura has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, President, Representative Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kojima Co., Ltd., as well as Director in BIC CAMERA INC. He is also working for SPARX Group Co., Ltd. He used to work for other companies, including Nikko Asset management Co., Ltd., Nikko Cordial Corporation and Nikko Citi Holdings, Inc.

Yutaka Shigemori Mr. Yutaka Shigemori has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Wise Total Support Co., Ltd. and Y's Networking Co., Ltd., as well as Independent Director in SINANEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. He used to work for Meiji Yasuda General Insurance Co., Ltd., Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company and another company.