Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd (1997.HK)

Name Description

Tin Hoi Ng Mr. Ng Tin Hoi serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Ng Tin Hoi Stephen, was appointed as Director on 13 April 2017, designated as an Executive Director and appointed as the Chairman on 8 August 2017 and appointed as the Managing Director of the Company on 24 October 2017. He also serves as the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Ng performs a leadership role in monitoring and evaluating the business, and is primarily responsible for the overall strategic planning and major decision making for the Group. Mr. Ng has been a director of Wheelock since August 1988 and became its deputy chairman in January 1995. He has also been the managing director of Wharf since May 1989 and became its chairman in May 2015. He has been chairman and executive director of HCDL since April 2009. Furthermore, he has been a non-executive director of Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited (stock code: 647) (which is principally engaged in fashion retail, brand management and distribution) since August 2000 and was elected as its non-executive chairman since November 2007, chairman of Wheelock Singapore (stock code: M35) (which is principally engaged in property investment and development, with a focus on luxury residences) since April 2013, director and chief executive officer of i-CABLE Communications Limited (stock code: 1097) (which is principally engaged in the provision of television, internet and multimedia services) from September 1999 to September 2017 and its chairman from August 2001 to September 2017, as well as a non-executive director of Hotel Properties Limited (stock code: H15) (an associate of Wheelock which is principally engaged in hotel management and operation, property development and investment holding) since July 2014, all being publicly listed companies in Hong Kong or Singapore. Mr. Ng attended Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, the United States of America and received his bachelor of arts degree majoring in Mathematics in Ma

Yuk Fong Lee Ms. Lee Yuk Fong serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ms. Lee has been a director of Wharf since March 2003 and has been its vice-chairman since May 2015. She is the chairman and senior managing director of WEL and Wharf China Estates Limited with the responsibility to oversee our portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong and the PRC. She was formerly a non-executive director of HCDL from July 2010 to July 2012. She has also been a non-executive director of Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited since November 2003 (stock code: 647) (which is principally engaged in fashion retail, brand management and distribution), which is a publicly listed company in Hong Kong. Ms. Lee obtained a bachelor’s degree in Arts (Hon) from The University of Hong Kong in November 1978.

Chi Ho Fung Mr. Fung Chi Ho, RA, HKIA, AP, is Assistant General Manager - (Estates Project Management) of HCEL of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the overall planning, implementation and design of new development and premises improvement projects of our properties. He joined the Wharf Group in 2014 and has extensive experience in various property development projects in Hong Kong. Mr. Fung graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1994 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science, and obtained a Master’s Degree in Architecture from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1997. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects and Registered Architect since 2000 and he has been registered in the Authorised Persons (List of Architects) with the Buildings Department of Hong Kong since 2001.

Yiu Leung Lau Mr. Lau Yiu Leung serves as Assistant General Manager (Centre Management) of HCEL of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the operations of Harbour City, supervising cleaning, security, car park management, landscape, repair and maintenance of common facilities including electrical and mechanical engineering equipment, tenant services as well as cruise terminal operation. Mr. Lau joined the Wharf Group in 2001 and has extensive experience in the property management industry. He has been a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch since 2010, a member of Yau Tsim Mong District Fight Crime Committee since 2015, and a member of the Yau Tsim Mong South Area Committee between 2008 and 2014.

Lai Yi Lee Ms. Lee Lai Yi is Assistant Director, General Manager - (Retail Leasing and Business Development) of HCEL of the Company. Ms. Lee Lai Yi, has been the Assistant Director and General Manager (Retail Leasing and Business Development) of HCEL since January 2013. She is primarily responsible for retail leasing and business development (retail) of Harbour City. She joined the Wharf Group in 1991 and has extensive experience in property leasing. Ms. Lee graduated from Western Washington University, the United States of America with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts (cum laude (first honour)) in June 1986.

Shuk Man Leung Ms. Leung Shuk Man, MRICS, MHKIS, RPS(GP), serves as General Manager - Times Square Ltd and Plaza Hollywood Ltd of the Company. She is primarily responsible for supervising various teams including the leasing, operations, promotions and advertising, tenant services, technical services and retail business development departments. She joined the Wharf Group in 1999 and has extensive experience in the real estate industry. Ms. Leung graduated from the University of East London, the United Kingdom in July 1995 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Land Management, and obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in December 2005.

Ah Man Luk Ms. Luk Ah Man serves as Assistant General Manager (Personnel and Administration) of WEL of the Company. She is primarily responsible for spearheading human resources and work environment management, corporate sustainability and the service excellence development as well as central purchasing of the investment properties under our Group. She joined the Wharf Group in 2009 and has extensive experience in human capital management. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Luk held various human resources roles at Airport Authority Hong Kong from 1997 to 2009. Ms. Luk obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom in November 2000.

Kar Ying Tam Ms. Tam Kar Ying serves as Assistant General Manager - (Promotions and Marketing) of HCEL of the Company. She is primarily responsible for the strategic branding, marketing and promotion of Harbour City as well as developing overseas market for Hong Kong shopping malls under the Wharf Group. She joined our Group in 1993 and has extensive experience in marketing and promotion. Ms. Tam graduated from the Hong Kong Baptist College, now known as the Hong Kong Baptist University, in December 1986 with an Honours Diploma in Communication. She is the vice chairman of the Hong Kong Advertisers Association and the vice chairman of the Hong Kong Management Association Digital Marketing Community.

Yen Thean Leng Ms. Leng Yen Thean, MRICS, MHKIS, RPS, serves as Executive Director of the Company. She is primarily responsible for managing our core investment properties in Hong Kong, namely Harbour City, Times Square and Plaza Hollywood. Ms. Leng has been an executive director of Wharf from April 2013 and has tendered her resignation as an executive director of Wharf which will take effect upon Listing. She has extensive experience in the real estate industry, in particular, leasing and management of large scale commercial and retail properties, and the planning, design and development of property projects in Hong Kong. She has been a director of WEL since February 2010 and was re-designated as an executive director of WEL in April 2013. She was formerly a non-executive director of HCDL from July 2012 to April 2013. Ms. Leng obtained a bachelor’s degree in Land Management from the University of Portsmouth, the United Kingdom with first class honours in September 1994. She has been a chartered surveyor of Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors since January 1998 and the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyor since June 1998. She has also been a registered professional surveyor since October 1999.

Kai Hang Leung Mr. Leung Kai Hang serves as Executive Director of the Company. He has been the group treasurer of the Wheelock Group and the Wharf Group since November 2007. Mr. Leung joined the Wharf Group in 1983, where he was primarily responsible for finance and treasury. He served on the board of Wheelock as finance director from April 1992 to December 2002, and was formerly a director of Wharf from June 1998 to December 2002. He rejoined the Wharf Group in November 2007. Mr. Leung obtained a bachelor’s degree and postgraduate diploma in social work from The University of Hong Kong in November 1967 and August 1968, respectively.

Chung Ying Hui Mr. Hui Chung Ying Kevin, FCCA, CPA, serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Hui joined the Wheelock Group and the Wharf Group in November 1986 and has worked for the Wheelock Group and subsequently for the Wharf Group, gaining extensive experience in financial management and reporting control, auditing, taxation and corporate governance. He is currently the group financial controller of the Wharf Group and a director of Wharf Limited and Modern Terminals Limited, which are both subsidiaries of Wharf. Mr. Hui has been a non-executive director of HCDL since August 2015 and is also the company secretary of Wharf, HCDL, and Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited. Mr. Hui has been an accountant by profession since 1986. He has been a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since November 1991, an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since October 1986 and a council member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong since December 2012.

Siu Kee Au Mr. Au Siu Kee Alexander, FCA, FCCA, FCPA, AAIA, FCIB, FHKIB, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. A banker by profession, Mr. Au was the chief executive officer of Hang Seng Bank Limited from October 1993 to March 1998 and of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited in Singapore from September 1998 to April 2002. Currently, Mr. Au is the chairman and non-executive director of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, manager of the publicly-listed Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (stock code: 435). He is an independent non-executive director of Wharf from October 2012 and has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director of Wharf which will take effect upon Listing. He is also an independent non-executive director of Henderson Investment Limited (stock code: 97), and a non-executive director of two other companies, namely Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (stock code: 50) and Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited (stock code: 71), all publicly listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Au was formerly an independent non-executive director of Wheelock from September 2002 to October 2012 and of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (stock code: 12) from December 2012 to June 2015, both publicly listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Au is a member of the Finance Committee of The Independent Schools Foundation Limited. An accountant by training, Mr. Au is a Chartered Accountant as well as a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Andrew Seaton Mr. Andrew James Seaton serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Seaton has been the executive director of the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, one of Hong Kong’s largest international business bodies, since April 2015. He leads the work of the Chamber, with responsibility for its overall strategy and management, its financial status and staffing. Mr. Seaton was formerly a member of the United Kingdom Diplomatic Service, from 1977 to 2013, during which his responsibilities focused mainly on the United Kingdom’s relations with China and Hong Kong. He was a member of the British Embassy in Beijing and of the British Trade Commission from 1982 to 1986; and served as Deputy Consul General in Hong Kong from 1997 to 2000. He subsequently acted as the Head of China Department of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office from 2000 to 2003, providing policy advice on the United Kingdom’s relations with and strategy towards China and Hong Kong. Mr. Seaton served as Her Majesty’s Consul General to Hong Kong and Macau from 2008 to 2012. He also served in the British Embassy Dakar from 1979 to 1981 and as Her Majesty’s Consul General in Chicago from 2003 to 2007. Mr. Seaton was educated at the University of Leeds, the United Kingdom, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree (first class honours) in Chinese Studies in July 1977. He attended the Beijing Foreign Language Institute (now known as Beijing Language and Culture University) as an exchange student from September 1975 to February 1976 and Peking University as an exchange scholar from March 1976 to July 1976.

Richard Williams Mr. Richard Gareth Williams serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Williams has over 40 years of experience in the areas of property valuation and estate agency. He is the principal of Gareth Williams & Associates, which was established in January 2006 and is principally engaged in property valuation and estate agency, where he is primarily responsible for specialist property valuation and acquisitions and disposal of investment properties. He is also currently an independent non-executive director of IBI Group Holdings Limited, a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (stock code: 1547) which is principally engaged in the provision of renovation services as a main contractor for property projects in the private sector in Hong Kong and Macau. Mr. Williams was a property investment director of Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited, a subsidiary of Wheelock, which is principally engaged in providing property services in Hong Kong, from October 2004 to July 2006 where he was responsible for overseeing the property services business, and he had been its independent non-executive director until November 2017. From June 2002 to September 2004, he worked as the chief executive of the Hong Kong office of Knight Frank Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., which is principally engaged in providing property related services, where he was responsible for its overall management. Mr. Williams has been certified as a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in the United Kingdom and as a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors since June 1984 and December 1984 respectively. He was admitted as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a practising member of The Academy of Experts, both based in the United Kingdom, in December 1999 and April 2009 respectively. Mr. Williams has also been registered as a Registered Professional Surveyor (General Practice) with the Surveyors Registration Board in Hong Kong since 1 January 1993.