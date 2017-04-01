Nisshin Seifun Group Inc (2002.T)

Name Description

Nobuki Kenmoku Mr. Nobuki Kenmoku has been serving as President and Representative Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company.

Masashi Nakagawa Mr. Masashi Nakagawa has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., since June 2012. He used to serve as Managing Director in Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

Kiyoshi Sato Mr. Kiyoshi Sato has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Nisshin Pharma Inc., since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979.

Masao Nakagawa Mr. Masao Nakagawa has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977 and used to serve as Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Foods Inc.

Michinori Takisawa Mr. Michinori Takisawa has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Legal Affairs Group, Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Internal Control and Managing Director in the Company.

Takashi Harada Mr. Takashi Harada has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of R&D and Quality Assurance of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.

Koichi Iwasaki Mr. Koichi Iwasaki has been serving as Managing Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Nisshin Foods Inc., since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company.

Akira Mori Mr. Akira Mori has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Planning in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in Main Accounting & Finance Unit in the Company.

Satoshi Kodaka Mr. Satoshi Kodaka has been serving as Chief Director of Technology and Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982 and previous titles include Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.

Kazuo Ikeda Mr. Kazuo Ikeda has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Foods Inc. He joined the Company in April 1971. He previously served as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company.

Hiroyuki Oheda Mr. Hiroyuki Oheda has been serving as Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980, as well as Master's degree in Business Administration from University of Chicago in June 1987.

Takao Yamada Mr. Takao Yamada has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2013. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in a subsidiary, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc. He joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuhiko Fushiya Mr. Kazuhiko Fushiya has been serving as Independent Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He used to work for National Tax Agency, Japan.