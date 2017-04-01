Nisshin Seifun Group Inc (2002.T)
2002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,037JPY
12:01am EDT
2,037JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥19 (+0.94%)
¥19 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥2,018
¥2,018
Open
¥2,035
¥2,035
Day's High
¥2,039
¥2,039
Day's Low
¥2,022
¥2,022
Volume
234,700
234,700
Avg. Vol
704,293
704,293
52-wk High
¥2,039
¥2,039
52-wk Low
¥1,467
¥1,467
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuki Kenmoku
|56
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Masashi Nakagawa
|62
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kiyoshi Sato
|60
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Masao Nakagawa
|63
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Michinori Takisawa
|63
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Takashi Harada
|60
|2015
|Managing Director, Chief Director of R&D and Quality Assurance
|
Koichi Iwasaki
|60
|2014
|Managing Director, President of Subsidiary
|
Akira Mori
|60
|2015
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Planning
|
Satoshi Kodaka
|58
|2015
|Chief Director of Technology, Director
|
Kazuo Ikeda
|69
|2017
|Director
|
Hiroyuki Oheda
|60
|2017
|Director
|
Takao Yamada
|56
|2013
|Director
|
Kazuhiko Fushiya
|73
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Akio Mimura
|76
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Eiichi Suzuki
|Director of Accounting in Main Accounting & Finance Unit
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Nobuki Kenmoku
|Mr. Nobuki Kenmoku has been serving as President and Representative Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company.
|
Masashi Nakagawa
|Mr. Masashi Nakagawa has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., since June 2012. He used to serve as Managing Director in Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.
|
Kiyoshi Sato
|Mr. Kiyoshi Sato has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Nisshin Pharma Inc., since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979.
|
Masao Nakagawa
|Mr. Masao Nakagawa has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977 and used to serve as Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Foods Inc.
|
Michinori Takisawa
|Mr. Michinori Takisawa has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Legal Affairs Group, Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Internal Control and Managing Director in the Company.
|
Takashi Harada
|Mr. Takashi Harada has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of R&D and Quality Assurance of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.
|
Koichi Iwasaki
|Mr. Koichi Iwasaki has been serving as Managing Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Nisshin Foods Inc., since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company.
|
Akira Mori
|Mr. Akira Mori has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Planning in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in Main Accounting & Finance Unit in the Company.
|
Satoshi Kodaka
|Mr. Satoshi Kodaka has been serving as Chief Director of Technology and Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982 and previous titles include Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc.
|
Kazuo Ikeda
|Mr. Kazuo Ikeda has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Foods Inc. He joined the Company in April 1971. He previously served as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company.
|
Hiroyuki Oheda
|Mr. Hiroyuki Oheda has been serving as Director in NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980, as well as Master's degree in Business Administration from University of Chicago in June 1987.
|
Takao Yamada
|Mr. Takao Yamada has been serving as Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2013. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in a subsidiary, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc. He joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kazuhiko Fushiya
|Mr. Kazuhiko Fushiya has been serving as Independent Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2015. He used to work for National Tax Agency, Japan.
|
Akio Mimura
|Mr. Akio Mimura has been serving as Independent Director of NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. since June 2009. He is also serving as Honorary Chairman of NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION. He used to work for Fuji Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.
|
Eiichi Suzuki
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Nobuki Kenmoku
|--
|
Masashi Nakagawa
|--
|
Kiyoshi Sato
|--
|
Masao Nakagawa
|--
|
Michinori Takisawa
|--
|
Takashi Harada
|--
|
Koichi Iwasaki
|--
|
Akira Mori
|--
|
Satoshi Kodaka
|--
|
Kazuo Ikeda
|--
|
Hiroyuki Oheda
|--
|
Takao Yamada
|--
|
Kazuhiko Fushiya
|--
|
Akio Mimura
|--
|
Eiichi Suzuki
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Nobuki Kenmoku
|0
|0
|
Masashi Nakagawa
|0
|0
|
Kiyoshi Sato
|0
|0
|
Masao Nakagawa
|0
|0
|
Michinori Takisawa
|0
|0
|
Takashi Harada
|0
|0
|
Koichi Iwasaki
|0
|0
|
Akira Mori
|0
|0
|
Satoshi Kodaka
|0
|0
|
Kazuo Ikeda
|0
|0
|
Hiroyuki Oheda
|0
|0
|
Takao Yamada
|0
|0
|
Kazuhiko Fushiya
|0
|0
|
Akio Mimura
|0
|0
|
Eiichi Suzuki
|0
|0