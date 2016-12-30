Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)

Name Description

Kwok Keung Yeung Mr. Yeung Kwok Keung is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Mr. YEUNG was appointed as the Chairman and an executive Director in December 4, 2006. Mr. YEUNG is also the chairman of the Nomination Committee, the Corporate Governance Committee and the Executive Committee, a member of Remuneration Committee and a director of various members of the Group. Mr. YEUNG is responsible for the formulation of development strategies, investment planning and overall project planning as well as ensuring the Board functions properly with good corporate governance practice. From 1992 to 1997, Mr. YEUNG was the general manager of Shunde Sanhe Co., the real estate business in which Mr. YEUNG was engaged in before he founded the Group. From 1986 to 1997, Mr. YEUNG served as the general manager and the chairman of Beijiao Construction Co. and also served as the general manager of the Group from 1997 to 2003. He has been the Chairman since the Company was listed in 2007. Mr. YEUNG has over 39 years of experience in construction and over 25 years of experience in property development. Mr. YEUNG was awarded “China Charity Outstanding Contributions Person” and “Top Ten Contributions Persons to China Real Estate” in 2009, “China Real Estate Entrepreneur Charity Award” and “Person of China Real Estate” in 2010, “Individual under Non-collectively Own Category for Helping Poverty in Guangdong” in 2011, “2012 China Corporate Social Responsibility Award for Outstanding Entrepreneur” in 2012, “2015 China Poverty Eradication Award” in 2015, as well as “China Charity Award-The Most Caring Contributing Individual” in 2016. Mr. YEUNG is currently a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and “The Honorable Director of Tsinghua University”.

Bin Mo Mr. Mo Bin is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as the President and an executive Director in July 22, 2010. Mr. MO is also a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Corporate Governance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Finance Committee and a director of several members of the Group. Mr. MO graduated from Hengyang Institute of Technology (currently known as University of South China) with a bachelor degree in industrial and civil architecture. He obtained his postgraduate degree from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law and is a professor-grade senior engineer. Mr. MO is primarily responsible for the management of daily operation and general administration of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. MO was employed by an internationally competitive construction and property group in the PRC, China Construction, in a number of senior positions since 1989, most recently as a director and general manager of China Construction Fifth Division. Mr. MO has over 27 years of extensive experience in property development, construction business, construction management, marketing, cost control and corporate management.

Huiyan Yang Ms. Yang Huiyan is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited since March 27, 2012. She was appointed as an executive Director in December 2006 and the vice Chairman in March 2012. Ms. YANG is also a member of the Corporate Governance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Finance Committee and a director of various members of the Group. Ms. YANG graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor degree in marketing and logistics. Ms. YANG joined the Group in 2005 and served as the manager of the procurement department. Currently, she is primarily responsible for the formulation of development strategies of the Group. Ms. YANG was awarded “China Charity Award Special Contribution Award” in 2008.

Bijun Wu Ms. Wu Bijun is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. She has been a vice President since April 2014. Ms. WU is also a member of the Finance Committee and is the general manager of the finance centre of the Company. Ms. WU graduated from the Department of Public Finance and Taxation of Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics (currently known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law) with a bachelor degree of economics majoring in public finance in 1995, and obtained an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School in 2015. She is qualified as a Chinese certified public accountant and a Chinese certified tax agent. Ms. WU is responsible for finance and capital management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in 2005, Ms. WU worked at Jingzhou, Hubei Branch of China Construction Bank and was responsible for accounting and auditing management. From 1999 to 2002, Ms. WU was the chief auditor of Guangdong Foshan Zhixin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. and was responsible for reviewing the accountants reports. From 2002 to 2005, Ms. WU worked at Shunde Finance Bureau and was responsible for the financial management of foreign investment enterprises. Since joining the Group in 2005, Ms. WU has been mainly responsible for the financial management of the Group. Ms. WU has 12 years of experience in the management of real estate financial resources and approximately 22 years of experience in financial management. Ms. WU has been appointed as the chairman of the Finance Committee and the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 1 April 2017.

Guokun Liang Mr. Liang Guokun is the Vice President and Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as Executive Director of the Company on May 29, 2013. Mr. LIANG is primarily responsible for landscape design and gardening system management and supervision of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in 1999, Mr. LIANG worked in Chung Shan Hot Spring Golf Club from 1985 to 1994. He also worked in Dongguan Yin Li Golf Club, Shenzhen Mission Hills Golf Club and Shenzhen Longgang Green Club (currently known as Citic Green Golf Club) in a number of senior positions, from 1994 to 1999. Mr. LIANG has been serving as a vice President since 2011. Mr. LIANG has 32 years of experience in golf course design management and landscape design management.

Bin Chen Mr. Chen Bin is Vice President of the Company since May 2015. Mr CHEN graduated from Dongnan University with a bachelor degree in industrial and civil architecture engineering, an MBA (Kellogg-HKUST), and is a qualified PRC Senior Engineer. Prior to joining the Group in May 2015, Mr. CHEN worked in China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd. as an executive director and the chief executive officer. Mr. CHEN is a member of The Society of Professional Engineers, The Chartered Association of Building Engineers and The Chartered Institute of Building (Hong Kong). Mr. CHEN has 23 years of management experience in construction business and personnel administration.

Liyan Chen Ms. Chen Liyan is the Vice President of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Ms. CHEN graduated from Renmin’s University of China majoring in financial accounting. Prior to joining the Group in 2014, Ms. CHEN worked in UFIDA software Co., Ltd as a product business analyst, consulting and implementation director, general manager of real estate architecture department and assistant president and was responsible for leading and designing the software supporting the profit model of the whole real estate industry chain. Ms. CHEN was appointed as the vice President as well as the general manager of the information management center of the Company in November 2014. Currently, Ms. CHEN is responsible for the information system and information management of the Group.

Guangyu Cheng Mr. Cheng Guangyu is the Vice President of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Mr. CHENG graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering of Tsinghua University with a bachelor and doctoral degree in civil engineering in 2002 and 2007 respectively, and from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University with an EMBA degree in 2015. Mr. CHENG joined the Group in 2007 and has been responsible for overall operation management and sustainable development of property projects in certain regions under his supervision since 2012. Since 2014, Mr. CHENG has been primarily responsible for the overall sales and marketing management of the Group. Mr. CHENG has 6 years of experience in civil engineering research and 9 years of experience in management of property development.

Yuzhuang Huang Mr. Huang Yuzhuang is Vice President of the Company. Mr. HUANG graduated from Zhejiang University and Peking University with a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master degree in geography (city and urban planning). He is a first-class national registered architect. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. HUANG worked in Hong Kong Huayi Design Consultants (Shenzhen) Limited as the managing director and a design director. Mr. HUANG has 17 years of experience in architecture design with extensive practical experience in engineering and acquired dozens of awards both in China and overseas with his advanced design ideas. Mr. HUANG was recognized as “The First Top Ten Architect of Shenzhen”, “The Ninth Chinese Architecture Academy Young Architect” and “New Real Estate Architect for the year of 2014”. Mr. HUANG joined the Group in March 2015. He is the chief designer of the Group and is responsible for the design system.

Xiaolin Li Mr. Li Xiaolin is the Vice President of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Mr. LI graduated from Department of Civil Engineering of Tsinghua University with a bachelor degree of architecture and structural engineering and Guanghua School of Management of Peking University with EMBA, and is a qualified PRC architecture engineer and a qualified real estate appraiser in the PRC. Mr. LI is primarily responsible for the operation and management of some of our property development projects. Prior to joining the Group in 2008, Mr. LI worked in Zhuhai Zhuguang Architecture Design Engineering Company and was responsible for architecture design, as well as in various property developers, namely New Home (Zhuhai) Real Estate Co. Ltd., Zhongshan Paramount Development Co., Ltd. and China Vanke Co., Ltd., and was responsible for property development and management. Since 2008, Mr. LI has been responsible for the overall operation, management and sustainable development of property projects in certain regions under his supervision. Mr. LI has 20 years of experience in the management of real estate development.

Senfeng Liu Mr. Liu Senfeng is the Vice President o the Company. Mr. LIU graduated from Changsha Railway University (currently known as Central South University) with a bachelor degree in construction engineering. He subsequently obtained a master of business administration degree from Tsinghua University and is a senior engineer. Mr. LIU is primarily responsible for the daily operation and administrative management of the Jiangsu region of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in 2011, Mr. LIU worked for the China State Group, a domestic company in China with international competitiveness in real estate industry, since 1999 and acted as a general manager of the Guangdong region of China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Corporation Ltd. of the China State Group. Mr. LIU has over 17 years of experience in real estate development, construction business, construction management, marketing, cost control and business management. Mr. LIU is a regional President of the Jiangsu region of the Group.

Zhibin Peng Mr. Peng Zhibin is the Vice President of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Mr. PENG graduated from Hefei University of Technology with a bachelor degree of civil engineering in 1996 and Wuhan University with a master degree of business administration in 2003. In August 2014, Mr. PENG graduated from China Europe International Business School with EMBA. Mr. PENG is primarily responsible for the human resources management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in 2010, Mr. PENG worked in China Railway Siyuan Survey and Design Group Co., Ltd., as an engineer and the head of professional design. Mr. PENG worked in ZTE Corporation as a cadre management manager of human resources management center and the head of human resources (middle east region) from 2003 to 2006; worked in Watson Wyatt Worldwide as a consultant and a project manager from 2006 to 2008; and worked in COFCO Property (Group) Co., Ltd. as a group vice president of human resources and a director of human resources (southern region) from 2008 to 2010. Mr. PENG joined the Group in June 2010 as an assistant to the President and a director of human resources. Mr. PENG has 15 years of experience in the human resources management.

Shaojun Wang Mr. Wang Shaojun is the Vice President of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Mr. WANG graduated from Harbin Institute of Architecture and Engineering (currently known as Civil Engineering School of Harbin Institute of Technology) with a bachelor degree in industrial and civil architectures and a master degree in structural engineering and is a qualified PRC senior civil engineer. Prior to joining the Group in 2013, Mr. WANG worked in Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co., Ltd. as the general manager of its Guangzhou company and was responsible for property development; and worked in Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. as the executive vice president and was responsible for the management and operation of property development business. Mr. WANG has 24 years of experience in management of property development.

Jinxiong Xie Mr. Xie Jinxiong is Vice President of the Company. Mr. XIE graduated from South China University of Technology majoring in civil engineering and China Europe International Business School with an EMBA degree. He is also a registered property manager and a registered real estate appraiser. Mr. XIE is primarily responsible for the daily operation and administrative management of the Shanghai-Suzhou region of the Group. Mr. XIE joined the Group in 1992 after his graduation from the university. He had served as a manager in engineering, cost control and property development; an assistant to President, a general manager of the real estate management; a general manager of the Municipal support department; a regional President of the eastern region and Chongqing region of the Group; a regional President of the Jiangsu-Anhui region of the Group, as well as several senior positions of the Group. Mr. XIE was awarded the “Outstanding Regional President of the Group” in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Mr. XIE has 25 years of experience in property investment, development and relevant business.

Cuilong Yang Ms. Yang Cuilong is the Vice President of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Ms. YANG graduated from South China University of Technology majoring in architecture and is a national first class registered architect in the PRC and a senior engineer. Prior to joining the Group in 2000, Ms. YANG worked in Elite Architectural as director of the architectural office from 1993 to 2000 and was responsible for architecture design. Since 2000, she has been serving as the head of general office of the projects and an assistant to President, as well as the general manager for project tendering management department of the Group. She was appointed as the vice President as well as the general manager of the cost management center of the Company in September 2014 and is responsible for the Group’s construction cost, construction tendering and cost management. Ms. YANG has 8 years of experience in architectural design and management and 15 years of experience in operation management and construction cost management for real estate.

Lixing Yang Ms. Yang Lixing is Vice President of the Company. Ms. YANG graduated from South China University of Technology majoring in management. Ms. YANG joined the Group in 1992 and has been responsible for procurement management of the Group. Ms. YANG was appointed as the vice President in September 2014 as well as the general manager of the procurement center of the Company. Ms. YANG has 24 years of experience in the procurement management for real estate.

Jintang Zhang Mr. Zhang Jintang is Vice President of the Company since October 2016. Mr. ZHANG obtained an EMBA degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Mr. ZHANG joined the Group immediately after his graduation. Since 2002, he has been serving as an assistant to the general manager of the Heshan Country Garden project, project manager and the director of the Guangdong region of the Group. He was responsible for project management in the Guangdong region. Since 2008, he has been serving as the regional President of the Mongolia region. Since 2010, he has been serving as the regional President of the Nanjing region and has been responsible for the overall operation project management. He has been serving as the regional President of the Dongguan- Shenzhen region since April 2012 till now. Currently, Mr. ZHANG is appointed as a vice President of the Group and is responsible for the overall business in the Dongguan-Shenzhen region and in the India region. Mr. ZHANG has 15 years of experience in the management of real estate development.

Zhiyuan Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhiyuan is the Vice President of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Mr. ZHANG graduated from Changsha Railway Institute of Central South University with a bachelor degree in industrial and civil construction. He is also a senior engineer. Prior to joining the Group in 2014, Mr. ZHANG worked in China Construction Fifth Division from 1995 to March 2014. He was a director and deputy general manager of China Construction Fifth Division from October 2010 to March 2014. Mr. ZHANG is a regional President of the northwest region of the Group.

Jianmin Zhu Mr. Zhu Jianmin is Vice President of the Company. Mr. ZHU graduated from Foreign Language Department of Jiangxi Gannan Normal University and China Journalism College with a dual bachelor’s degree, and School of Journalism and Communication, Peking University with a master’s degree in communication. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. ZHU worked in the Xinhua News Agency in a number of positions namely journalist, editor, chief editor and office director of editorial department. Mr. ZHU was appointed as leader of the tenth poverty alleviation team of the Xinhua News Agency and worked as assistant to mayor of Tongren City in Guizhou and deputy secretary of the Party Committee in Sinan County in 2014. Mr. ZHU is also the head of general office of the Group and the spokesperson of the Group. Currently, he is responsible for the executive system and the management of culture brand and strategic research.

Jun Song Mr. Song Jun is Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director in May 2013. Mr. SONG graduated from Chongqing College of Construction and Architecture (currently known as Chongqing University) with a bachelor degree in engineering and is a qualified PRC architect. Prior to joining the Group in 1994, Mr. SONG worked in Hunan Province Jishou City Construction Institute and Elite Architectural and was responsible for architectural design work. Since 1997, he has been serving as a project manager and general manager of Shunde Country Garden and Guangzhou Country Garden Company, and has been serving as a vice President of the Group since 2005, and has been responsible for the management of property project development of the Group. Currently, Mr. SONG is responsible for the overall operation, management and sustainable development of property projects of the Group in certain regions. Mr. SONG has 20 years of experience in the management of property development.

Shutai Xie Mr. Xie Shutai is Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director in May 2013. Mr. XIE graduated from Hunan University with a bachelor degree in engineering and is a qualified PRC civil engineer. Mr. XIE is primarily responsible for the overall management and supervision of certain property development projects of the Group as well as the overall management of the Group’s hotel management, business management and property management companies. Prior to joining the Group in 1997, Mr. XIE worked in Hengyang City Construction Institute from 1986 to 1991 and was responsible for structural design work. He also worked in Shunde Sanhe Co. from 1992 to 1997 and was responsible for property management. Since 1997, he has been working in Shunde Country Garden and Guangdong Country Garden Property Management Co., Ltd. and was responsible for the overall property and hotel management of the Group, and served as a vice President from 2007 to May 2013. Mr. XIE has 25 years of experience in property management and approximately 20 years of experience in hotel management.

Zhicheng Yang Mr. Yang Zhicheng is the Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited since December 4, 2006. He is a regional president of the Group and a member of the Executive Committee. Mr. YANG is primarily responsible for the overall development and management of certain property development projects of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in 1997, Mr. YANG served as a project manager of Shunde Sanhe Co. and a general manager of Foshan Shunde Jun’an Country Garden Property Development Co., Ltd. After joining the Group, he served as a project general manager of the Group. Mr. YANG has approximately 23 years of experience in project development.

Ziying Yang Ms. Yang Ziying is the Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited since May 31, 2011. Ms. YANG is also a member of the Executive Committee and a director of various members of the Group. Ms. YANG graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor degree in psychology. Ms. YANG joined the Group in 2008 as an assistant to the Chairman. Currently, she is primarily responsible for overseeing the finance of the Group, including offshore and onshore financing. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. YANG worked in a renowned global investment bank.

Zhaoxian Lin Mr. Lin Zhaoxian is Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. Mr. LIN graduated from the Department of Political Science, College of Law of National Taiwan University with a bachelor’s degree in law and University of Chicago with an MBA. Prior to joining the Group in 2015, Mr. LIN held senior positions in various international consultancies and corporations, with experience at Boston Consulting Group as a director of greater China region; at Procter & Gamble (USA and Taiwan) as an assistant brand manager; at Booz Allen Hamilton as a strategy principal; at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants as a global partner and vice president of PRC region; at OC&C Strategy Consultants as a president of greater China region; and at Strategic Bang Group as a president. Mr. LIN has more than 21 years of experience in investment and strategy consultancy.

Chong Shun Leung Mr. Leung Chong Shun is Company Secretary of the Company since 1 October 2016. Mr. Leung graduated from the University of Hong Kong in November 1988 where he was awarded a bachelor degree of Laws with honors. He is qualified as solicitor in both Hong Kong and England and has been a practicing lawyer in Hong Kong since 1991.

Chong Chen Mr. Chen Chong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company since December 8, 2016. Mr. CHEN graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He also obtained a master of Science degree in Biological Sciences Research from Royal Holloway and Bedford New College, University of London. In 2015, Mr. CHEN was appointed as the First President of the Overseas Study Youth Association of Guangdong Province.

Hongyan Huang Mr. Huang Hongyan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited since December 20, 2012. Mr. Huang is a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. HUANG graduated from the Department of Finance, the School of Economics of Jinan University and holds a bachelor of International Finance degree, and is also qualified as a Chinese certified public accountant, a Chinese certified tax agent, a Chinese certified public valuer, a certified internal auditor and a corporate accountant. Currently, Mr. HUANG serves as a general manager of Foshan Yestar Consulting Co., Ltd. Mr. HUANG is an independent non-executive director of C&S Paper Co., Ltd., and an independent director of Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. since 5 June 2013 whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with effect from 16 November 2016, whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Huang ceased to be an independent non-executive director of Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 January 2016.

Ming Lai Mr. Lai (Joseph) Ming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in December 4, 2006 and is currently the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. LAI is a fellow member of the HKICPA, CPA Australia, CIMA and the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. LAI was one of the co-founders of the Hong Kong Branch of CIMA founded in 1973 and was its president in 1974/75 and 1979/80. He was the president of the HKICPA in 1986. Mr. LAI is an independent non-executive director of Jolimark Holdings Limited and R & F and retired as an independent non-executive director of Yuhua Energy Holdings Limited (formerly known as “Shinhint Acoustic Link Holdings Limited”) on 23 May 2014, all of which are companies whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. LAI also holds directorships in several private companies engaging in property development in Canada. He is also an independent nonexecutive director of Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited.

Wenjue Mei Mr. Mei Wenjue is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited since May 29, 2013. Mr. MEI graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University with a bachelor degree in English language and literature and a master degree in public administration, and obtained a master degree in business administration from the School of Management of Cranfield University in United Kingdom. Mr. MEI served as a director of safety management system office, the secretary of safety committee and safety information manager of China Southern Airlines Company Limited, the deputy representative of China Southern Airlines Company Limited in the safety security and quality functional executives of Sky Team. Mr. MEI also served as the chief representative of the Shenzhen Office of China Europe International Business School. Currently, Mr. MEI serves as the chief executive officer of Reocar Rental Chain Group, and a director of Sichuan Huapu Modern Agriculture Co., Ltd. since 28 March 2015 whose shares are listed on the National Equities and Quotations in the PRC with effect from 18 July 2016. Mr. MEI ceased to be an independent non-executive director of Miko International Holdings Limited with effect from 24 March 2016, a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Lai Him Shek The Honourable. Shek (Abraham) Lai Him, SBS, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited since December 4, 2006. He is currently a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Mr. SHEK graduated from the University of Sydney and holds a bachelor of Arts degree and a diploma in Education. Mr. SHEK was appointed as a Justice of the Peace in 1995 and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the HKSAR in 2013. Mr. SHEK is a member of the HKSAR Legislative Council representing the Real Estate and Construction Functional Constituency, a member of the Court of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a member of Court and Council of University of Hong Kong, a member of the Advisory Committee on Corruption of the Independent Commission Against Corruption and has retired from the Independent Police Complaints Council as a vice chairman since 1 January 2015. Mr. SHEK is an independent non-executive director of Midas International Holdings Limited, Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, NWS Holdings Limited, ITC Corporation Limited, Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited, MTR Corporation Limited, SJM Holdings Limited, Paliburg Holdings Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited, Chuang’s Consortium International Limited, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, the vice chairman and independent non-executive director of ITC Properties Group Limited, the chairman and independent non-executive director of Chuang’s China Investments Limited, and independent non-executive director and chairman of the nomination committee of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited, all of which are companies whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, as well as a non-executive director of Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority.

Wui Tung Tong Mr. Tong (Ronald) Wui Tung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited since December 4, 2006. He is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. TONG has been practicing as a solicitor in Hong Kong for over 30 years and is a partner of the law firm, Messrs. Cheung Tong & Rosa Solicitors. He is also a Notary Public and a China Appointed Attesting Officer, and is admitted as a solicitor in several other jurisdictions. Mr. TONG is currently a non-executive director of Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange.