AAC Technologies Holdings Inc (2018.HK)

Name Description

Boon Hwee Koh Mr. Koh Boon Hwee is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. He is currently the Chairman (executive) of Credence Partners Pte Ltd, which manages Credence Capital, a private equity fund focused on SMEs in South East Asia. He is also currently the Chairman (executive) of Sunningdale Tech Ltd and Chairman (non-executive) of Yeo Hiap Seng Limited and Far East Orchard Ltd (all publicly-listed in Singapore). Mr. Koh also serves on the Board of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (publicly-listed in the US). He is Chairman (non-executive) of Rippledot Capital Advisers Pte Ltd as well as FEO Hospitality Asset Management Pte Ltd and FEO Hospitality Trust Management Pte Ltd, both private companies, which manage Singapore listed Far East Hospitality Trust. In the non-profit sector, he is Chairman of the Nanyang Technological University Board of Trustees in Singapore and a Director of the Hewlett Foundation in the US. Mr. Koh was previously Chairman of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (2005-2010), Singapore Airlines Ltd (2001-2005), SIA Engineering Company Ltd (2003-2005), Singapore Telecom Group and its predecessor organizations (1986-2001), Omni Industries Ltd (1996-2001), all being listed companies in Singapore; Executive Chairman of Wuthelam Holdings Pte Ltd (1991-2000) and before that, Managing Director of Hewlett Packard Singapore (1985-1990), where he started his career in 1977. Mr. Koh was also a Director of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd (1996-2010), and a member of the Executive Committee of the Board (1997-2010). Mr. Koh graduated from the Imperial College, University of London, with a Bachelor’s Degree (First Class Honours) in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Koh also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Distinction) from Harvard Business School. Mr. Koh was awarded Singapore’s Public Service Star in 1991, the Meritorious Service Medal in 1995, and the Distinguished Service Order in 2008 by the President of Singapore.

Benjamin Pan Mr. Benjamin Zhengmin Pan is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Mr. Pan co-founded the Group in 1993. Mr. Pan is responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership and for developing and implementing the Group’s strategic objectives and business plans. Specifically, Mr. Pan is responsible for overseeing the coordination between sales and marketing, research and development, manufacturing, and other functions including quality assurance, finance and human resources. Mr. Pan has been instrumental in spearheading the Group’s expansion outside the PRC. In 1996, he co-founded and was appointed President and CEO of American Audio Component Inc. (“AAC U.S.”). Mr. Pan also co-founded Shenzhen Meiou Electronics Corporation (“Shenzhen Meiou”) in 1998 and American Audio Components (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Changzhou AAC”) in 2000. In addition to his experience in sales and marketing, manufacturing and management, he has also been instrumental in leading our research and development strategy, and has developed a number of patents used in the design and manufacturing some of the Company’s acoustic products. Mr. Pan graduated from the (Jiangsu Province Wujin Teacher School) in 1987. Mr. Pan is the spouse of Ms. Ingrid Chunyuan Wu (“Ms. Wu”), the non-executive Director and a substantial Shareholder of the Company.

Jack Duan Mr. Jack Duan is the Chief Operating Officer of AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. Mr. Duan joined the Company on 1 January 2014 as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Duan is experienced in the electronics sales, marketing industry and global supply management. Mr. Duan has held senior sales, marketing and global supply management positions at various electronics companies in the PRC and the USA, such as Foxconn and Hewlett-Packard. Mr. Duan obtained Master degrees in Engineering from University of Southern California and University of California, San Diego, and Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Physics from Peking University in 1996.

Joe Kuen Mok Mr. Mok Joe Kuen is the Executive Director of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry: employments with international accountancy firms such as KPMG, the Hong Kong-listed brokerage South China Group, Asian Capital Partners Group and the Hong Kong-listed banking group Dah Sing Financial Holdings. Mr. Mok is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Mok held a diploma in applied psychology from Hong Kong Baptist University and graduated with a Bachelor degree of Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, London University.

David Plekenpol Mr. David Plekenpol is the Chief Strategic Officer of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Mr. Plekenpol is responsible for future business strategy, including assessing and identifying technology trends and development for the Company and reports directly to the CEO. Mr. Plekenpol has spent twenty years in the telecom industry, with executive positions in both Lucent and Alcatel. He founded two Silicon Valley VC-backed startup companies, led sales & marketing for an optical component startup in Scotland and spent two years with a VC-backed Chinese mobile design startup in Shanghai before joining AAC Technologies. He has an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. Mr. Plekenpol is a member of the International Advisory Board for the University of Edinburgh Business School. Mr. Plekenpol joined AAC Technologies in February 2010.

Tai On Lo Mr. Lo Tai On is the Company Secretary of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of company secretarial services.

Chunyuan Wu Ms. Chunyuan Wu is the Non-Executive Director of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Ms. Wu co-founded the Group in 1993. In 1996, she co-founded and later became chief financial officer of AAC U.S.. She also co-founded Shenzhen Meiou in 1998, Changzhou AAC in 2000, and YEC Electronics Limited in 2001. Before Mr. Du Kuang-Yang joined the Group as the chief operating officer in March 2005, Ms. Wu was responsible for the day-to-day operations of these companies. Ms. Wu graduated from (Changzhou School of Public Health) in 1989. She has directorship in a number of subsidiaries of the Company.

I-Hua Chang Ms. Chang I-Hua is an Independent Non-Executive Director of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. She was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation on 1st September, 2014, a company listed in Hong Kong and USA. Ms. Chang is a partner at New Enterprise Associates (“NEA”), a U.S. venture fund, and serves as its Managing Director, Asia (ex-India). Prior to joining NEA, Ms. Chang was a U.S. corporate and securities lawyer and was involved in many of the seminal technology transactions and companies in China, including the first foreign investments in China Netcom, Baidu and other companies and in numerous other capital markets and merger and acquisition transactions involving Lenovo, Foxconn, Google, Tencent, Netease, CEC, China Mobile, Spreadtrum, SMIC and others. In addition, Ms. Chang is an affiliate of the Center for International Security and Cooperation of Stanford University and a fellow for the Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance, a joint initiative of Stanford Law School and the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Ms. Chang is a graduate of Stanford Law School and also holds a Master’s Degree in Modern Chinese History from Stanford University.

Chung Yin Poon Mr. Poon Chung Yin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. He is group managing Director and deputy CEO of a private company and an independent non-executive Director of Hysan Development Company Ltd., a company listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Poon was formerly the managing Director and deputy chief executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited and had held several senior management posts in HSBC Group and a number of international renowned financial institutions. Mr. Poon is a committee member of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce. Previously, he was also the Chairman of Hang Seng Index Advisory Committee of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited and a member of the Board of Inland Revenue of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Environmental and Conservation Fund Investment Committee. Mr. Poon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Australia, is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Poon is also a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors.