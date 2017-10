NH Foods Ltd (2282.T)

Name Description

Juichi Suezawa Mr. Juichi Suezawa has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of NH Foods Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1976 and used to be Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He previously worked for Nippon Ham Group.

Yoshihide Hata Mr. Yoshihide Hata has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Director of Corporate and Representative Director of NH Foods Ltd. since April 1, 2015. Prior to that, he served as Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Finance and Director in the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Kazunori Shinohara Mr. Kazunori Shinohara has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director in NH Foods Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in Main Group Operation Unit in the Company.

Katsumi Inoue Mr. Katsumi Inoue has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Meat Business and Director of NH Foods Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Imported Meat Business in Main Meat Business Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon Meat Packers Australia Pty Ltd.

Koji Kawamura Mr. Koji Kawamura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Processed Business and Representative Director of NH Foods Inc. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in Main Business Planning Unit of the Company.

Hiroji Ohkoso Mr. Hiroji Ohkoso has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business and Director in NH Foods Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Sales Planning, Manager of Market Development Office, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Marketing, Director of Kinki Business, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business and Chief Director of Associated Company in the Company.

Tetsuhiro Kito Mr. Tetsuhiro Kito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales in Main Processed Business Unit and Director in NH Foods Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Volume Sale Business in Main Processed Business Unit and Director of Food Service Business of Main Sales Unit in Main Processed Business Unit in the Company.

Hajime Takamatsu Mr. Hajime Takamatsu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, President of Tokyo Office and Director in NH Foods Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs and Manager of Corporate Strategy in Main Group Business Unit in the Company.

Toshiko Katayama Ms. Toshiko Katayama has been serving as Independent Director of NH Foods Ltd. since June 2008. She is also working for a law firm. She used to work for Osaka domestic court. She was registered as a lawyer in April 1988.