China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (2319.HK)

Name Description

Jianping Ma Mr. Ma Jianping is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. Mr. Ma joined COFCO Corporation (“COFCO”) in 1986 and is currently a vice president and the director of the strategy department of COFCO. Mr. Ma holds several directorships in certain subsidiaries of COFCO, including the deputy managing director of COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited, chairman of COFCO Meats Investments Limited and a director of COFCO International Limited. Mr. Ma is also a non-executive director and the chairman of the board of China Foods Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong; a non-executive director of Joy City Property Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong; and a director of COFCO Property (Group) Co., Ltd., a company listed in Shenzhen. Mr. Ma graduated from University of International Business and Economics and later obtained a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from the same university and he has extensive experience in strategic planning, corporate finance, investment and M&A, and corporate management.

Minfang Lu Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lu is the chairman and a non-executive director of Yashili International Holdings Ltd (“Yashili”), a subsidiary of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange. He was the chief executive officer and executive director of Yashili before his appointment as chairman of the board of directors of Yashili. Mr. Lu is also an authorized representative of Yashili as well as a director of each of following subsidiaries of Yashili, namely Yashili International Ltd., Yashili International Group Limited, Newou International Co., Limited and Scient International Group Limited. Mr. Lu has been the Vice President (Greater China) of Danone Early Life Nutrition Greater China and has been with the Danone Group and Dumex Baby Food Co. Ltd. for over 10 years. During the tenure at the Danone Group, he demonstrated strong strategic business and market planning capabilities. With strong leadership, management skills and in-depth knowledge of markets, Mr. Lu contributed significantly to the success of the Danone Group’s baby nutrition business in China. Prior to joining the Danone Group, Mr. Lu spent 9 years with Johnson & Johnson (China) Company Limited and approximately 4 years with General Electric Company (China). Mr. Lu has over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing and has been serving in general manager or executive level roles for over 7 years. Mr. Lu has extensive experience in the management of fast moving consumer products and dairy companies and has an excellent grasp and the in-depth knowledge of the PRC market. Mr. Lu obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Fudan University in Shanghai.

Shuge Jiao Mr. Jiao Shuge (alias Jiao Zhen) is an Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. Mr. Jiao joined the Group in September 2002 and is currently a director and managing partner of CDH China Management Company Limited. Mr. Jiao received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Shandong University and a master’s degree in engineering from the No.2 Research Institute of Ministry of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Currently, Mr. Jiao also serves as a non-executive director and deputy chairman of WH Group Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong, a director of Joyoung Company Limited and a director of Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., Ltd., both companies listed in Shenzhen. Mr. Jiao was a non-executive director of China Yurun Food Group Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong, from 13 April 2005 to 22 September 2012 and a non-executive director of China Shanshui Cement Group Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong, from 30 November 2005 to 16 May 2014.

Ping Zhang Mr. Zhang Ping is the Chief Financial Officer of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. He joined the Group as the vice president (finance) of Inner Mongolia Mengniu since May 2014. Mr. Zhang, who joined the Group in 2014, is currently the chief financial officer of the Group. He has over 24 years of experience in the industry of fast-moving consumer goods, specializing in the management of operation, finance and audit as well as risk control. Mr. Zhang worked in Swire Beverages group companies as the manager of the internal audit and system development, the finance director, the general manager of its bottler manufacturing company and the chief executive officer of Coca-Cola Bottlers Manufacturing Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang is also the non-executive director of Yashili and Modern Dairy, both companies listed in Hong Kong.

Shengli Liu Mr. Liu Shengli is the Vice President - Inner Mongolia Mengniu group of the Company. Mr. Liu was graduated from Dalian Fisheries University. During his term of office, he pursued further studies in Hubei University of Technology and China Europe International Business School, obtaining master degrees in the Light Industry Technology and Engineering and business administration. Mr. Liu joined Inner Mongolia Mengniu in 2002. He served as the assistant to the president, the general manager of the marketing department of UHT milk division and the general manager of ice cream division of Inner Mongolia Mengniu. He has been working in the dairy industry for almost 19 years and has extensive management experience and advanced management concepts in the dairy industry. Mr. Liu was hornored as a “Labour Model of Hohhot” of Inner Mongolia in 2010.

Dongwei Shi Mr. Shi Dongwei is Vice President of the Company. He is responsible for public affairs of the Group. Mr. Shi worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC from 1989 to 2001. He then served as the director of global government affairs in China region of Lucent Technologies, Inc. in the United States, the vice president in China region of Agilent Technologies in the United States, the vice president of Starbucks Coffee Company and Alibaba Group. Mr. Shi has 16 years of experience in public affairs. He graduated from department of diplomacy in China Foreign Affairs University and received a bachelor’s degree in laws. He then obtained a master’s degree in diplomacy and trade from Monash University in Australia. He is also the part-time professor in the department of public administration of Chinese Academy of Governance.

Wai Cheong Kwok Mr. Kwok Wai Cheong, CPA is the Financial Controller, Company Secretary of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. He joined the Group in May 2007. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Kwok was the financial controller of a Hong Kong Main Board listed company and he also served in an international accounting firm. Mr. Kwok graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy. Mr. Kwok is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Wenting Wu Ms. Wu Wenting is Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Wu was the executive deputy general manager and the chief financial officer of China Foods Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong, until September 2016. Ms. Wu joined COFCO Group in 1992 and was the director of the Audit and Discipline Department of COFCO Corporation from 2006 to March 2014. Ms. Wu also held various positions in COFCO Group, including the deputy general manager of the Finance Department of China Liang Feng Grains Import & Export Company from 1994 to 2000 and the general manager of the Finance Department of COFCO Oils & Grains Co., Ltd. from 2000 to 2006. Ms. Wu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Beijing Technology and Business University and a Master of Arts degree in professional accounting from Central University of Finance and Economics and has extensive experience in financial management and auditing.

Fei Gao Mr. Gao Fei is Assistant Vice President of the Company. Mr. Gao, joined Mengniu when it was established in 1999, and successively held the positions of regional manager, center manager, sales director and general manager of sales department and contributed to the rapid growth of the market share of Mengniu. Mr. Gao has abundant practical experience in the sales, marketing and promotion of dairy products. In 2016, he was appointed as the assistant vice president of the UHT business division. He is currently responsible for the operation management system of the core business of the Group. Mr. Gao obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Shandong University, then an Executive Master in Business Administration degree from Tsinghua University.

Yansong Wang Mr. Wang Yansong is the Assistant Vice President of Inner Mongolia Mengniu, a subsidiary of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. He is responsible for quality and safety management system. In 1990, Mr. Wang graduated from the food mechanical engineering department of Beijing Institute of Light Industry with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. In 1990, he joined Beijing Refrigerator Compressor Factory as a production line technology engineer. In 1995, he worked as a quality engineer for Beijing Embraco Snowflake Compressor Company Limited. In 1997, he was employed by Kimberly-Clark (China) Personal Hygienic Products Co., Ltd and took up roles including process control engineer, production manager, product development engineer and quality manager. In 2001, he was a technical service manager (North China) for Coca-Cola (China) Beverages Limited. In 2009, he worked as a technical operation manager (Asia-Pacific Region) for Coca Cola. Prior to taking up the duty of overseeing the Group’s quality, Mr. Wang had accumulated over 20 years of experience in quality control for fast-moving goods.

Tim Jorgensen Mr. Tim Orting Jorgensen is Non-Executive Director of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. He graduated from Copenhagen Business School in 1991 with a Master of Economics degree, specialising in international strategy and marketing. He joined Arla Foods Amba in 1991 and has held several management positions within Arla Foods Amba’s international business group, including a three-year position in the Middle East and a three-year position in Brazil. In 2005, he became the business group director for Arla Foods Amba's Danish division and in 2007, he was appointed as executive vice president, with the overall responsibility for Arla Foods Amba's international activities outside Scandinavia and the United Kingdom. Since 2010, Mr. Jorgensen has also been a director of Mengniu Arla (Inner Mongolia) Dairy Products Co., Ltd., a Mengniu-Arla joint venture engaging in the principal activities of manufacture and sale of dairy products. In 2012, he was appointed to lead Arla Foods Amba's newly established German/Dutch business group, with the objective of establishing Arla Foods Amba as a dairy company in Germany through mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his 25 years in Arla, Mr. Jørgensen has acquired extensive management experience within international sales, brand building, supply chain efficiency and general management. Mr. Jørgensen has especially been focused on growing the business significantly both organically and through acquisitions.

Filip Kegels Mr. Filip Kegels is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has 30 years of experience in the management of fast-moving consumer goods with outstanding performance particularly in sales, marketing, integrated management and international business management. Mr. Kegels graduated from Catholic University of Antwerp in 1986 with a Master in Economics and obtained a Master’s degree in Management and Business Administration from University of Brussels in 1987. He joined Danone SA, a multi-national corporation and global leader in food products, including fresh dairy products and other health and nutrition food products and waters in 1987, where he was initially engaged in sales and marketing activities in France and later became the general manager of various local and regional companies of Danone SA. Between 2010 and 2012, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Danone Unimilk CIS, a merger between Danone and the Russian company and market leader in dairy products in CIS. In 2012, he became the General Manager for Danone Easter, Central and Northern Europe for the Fresh Dairy Division overseeing over 30 countries and with the objective to accelerate the profitable growth of that region. In 2014, Mr. Kegels was appointed Vice-President Danone Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific for the Fresh Dairy Division. Since 2015, Mr. Kegels has been Vice-President for Danone Asia and Pacific, India and Middle East and Non-Executive Chairman of Danone China and Japan for Fresh Dairy Products Division, in this role he is responsible for the strategy of the division in the aforementioned region. From December 2014 to July 2015, Mr. Kegels was a director of Centrale Danone, a company listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange in Morocco. Mr. Kegels is currently a director of Inner Mongolia Mengniu Danone Dairy Co. Ltd, a joint venture which is owned by the Group and Danone Group as to 80% and 20%, respectively.

Gensheng Niu Mr. Niu Gensheng is Non-Executive Director of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. He is a non-executive director of the Company, one of the members in the team founding Yili Group, the founder of Inner Mongolia Mengniu and the founder of Laoniu Foundation. Mr. Niu graduated from Inner Mongolia University with a degree in Administration and Management and obtained a Master’s degree in Enterprise Management from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Graduate School. With his extensive experience and insights in China’s dairy industry, Mr. Niu enjoys a high reputation in the industry. In 2007, Mr. Niu was elected as one of “China’s Most Influential Business Leaders” for the fifth consecutive year, and was honoured the “2007 Hong Kong Bauhinia Award.” Mr. Niu is devoted to charity. He was on the list of “China’s Top 10 Philanthropists” published by the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the PRC in 2007 and ranked third in the “2007 Hurun Top 10 for Charity”, and received the first and only “Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy Award” presented by the “China Philanthropists List” in 2010.

Julian Wolhardt Mr. Julian Juul Wolhardt, CPA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. Mr. Wolhardt is currently a partner of KKR Asia Limited focusing on private equity transactions in the Greater China region. Mr. Wolhardt is a certified public accountant and certified management accountant and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) in the United States. Mr. Wolhardt currently serves as a non-executive director of Modern Dairy, and an independent non-executive director of China Cord Blood Corporation, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He was a non-executive director of United Envirotech Ltd, a company listed in Singapore, from October 2011 to August 2012.

Ka Chi Yau Mr. Yau Ka Chi is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an independent non-executive director of Yihai International Holding Ltd., a company listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Yau graduated with a professional diploma in company secretaryship and administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in November 1983, and joined one of the predecessor firms of Ernst & Young after graduation. Mr. Yau had worked for Ernst & Young for over 30 years in its Hong Kong, Toronto and Beijing offices with primary focus in accounting and audit, initial public offering, and corporate restructuring before retiring in September 2015. During his professional career with Ernst & Young, Mr. Yau was appointed as the Professional Practice Director of Greater China from July 2007 to June 2009, the Assurance Leader for China North Region from July 2010 to June 2014 as well as the Oil & Gas Industry Leader of Greater China and the Assurance Leader of the Energy & Resources Markets Segment of Greater China from May 2012 to June 2015, and from July 2013 to June 2015, respectively. Mr. Yau has been a member of Illinois Certified Public Accountants Society since September 1989, a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 1991 and an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since November 1992. Mr. Yau has also been a licensed certified public accountant issued by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation since June 2009.