Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd (2382.HK)

Liaoning Ye Mr. Ye Liaoning is Executive Chairman of the Board of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd., He is one of the founders of the Group, and currently is an executive Director, the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the Strategy and Development Committee. He is responsible for formulating the Group’s policies and making decisions. Mr. Ye joined Yuyao County Chengbei Optical Instruments Factory in 1984 and became its deputy general manager since 1995. Mr. Ye has obtained a qualification of senior economist issued by the Personnel Bureau of Zhejiang in 2008. Senior economist is a recognized qualification in the PRC and is normally granted to a person who has passed necessary examinations and has acquired substantial management experience. Mr. Ye obtained a diploma from Zhejiang Radio & TV University in 1999. Mr. Ye has been an executive Director since May 2007 and is currently a director of various members of the Group.

Wenjian Wang Mr. Wang Wenjian is Honorary Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. Mr. Wang former Chairman of the Board, executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, is one of the founders of the Group, and currently is a non-executive Director and the Honorary Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wang joined the Yuyao County Chengbei Optical Instruments Factory in 1984 as factory manager and became its general manager since 1994 when it was transformed to a joint stock limited liability company. Mr. Wang obtained the title of “Outstanding Entrepreneur” from Ningbo Entrepreneurs Association and Ningbo Enterprise Unite League in 2006 and was granted the “Ningbo Excellent Entrepreneur Award by the Personnel Office under Ningbo Municipal Party Committee in 2015. Mr.Wang acted as the Honorary President of Yuyao Charity Federation in 2003 and as a guest professor of the College of Information Science and Engineering, Zhejiang University in 2005. He obtained a qualification as a senior economist in 1996 from Ningbo Municipal Government. Senior economist is a recognised qualification in the PRC and is normally granted to a person who has passed necessary examinations and has acquired substantial management experience. Mr. Wang was redesignated as a non-executive Director in March 2012.

Yang Sun Mr. Sun Yang is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for the overall operation and management of the Group. Mr. Sun graduated from Ningbo University in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He then obtained a master’s degree in economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2005. He joined Zhejiang Sunny (Group) Joint Stock Company Limited, originally known as Yuyao County Chengbei Optical Instruments Factory, as a chief officer of its investment management centre in 2002. In 2008, Mr. Sun was granted a qualification of senior economist by the Personnel Bureau of Zhejiang. Senior economist is a recognised qualification in the PRC and is normally granted to a person who has passed necessary examinations and has acquired substantial management experience. Mr. Sun has been an executive Director since May 2009 and is currently a director of various members of the Group.

Jianfeng Ma Mr. Ma Jianfeng is Vice President and Joint Company Secretary of Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd., Mr. Ma graduated from Xiamen University in July 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Mr. Ma is a certified public accountant of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a qualified senior accountant in the PRC. Prior to joining the Group in December 2010, Mr. Ma served as a chief financial officer for Ningbo Bird Co., Ltd.

Kewu Dong Mr. Dong Kewu is Vice President of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited. He is responsible for human resource management of the Group. Mr. Dong graduated from Fudan University in 2004 with a master’s degree in business administration and from Xidian University in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in computer and application. Before joining the Company in February 2012, Mr. Dong worked as a partner and consulting director in a renowned consulting firm. Mr. Dong also obtained qualifications of economist and engineer issued by the Ministry of Personnel of the PRC and the Planning Committee of Shandong Province.

Wenjie Wang Mr. Wang Wenjie is Executive Director and Standing Vice President of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for the strategic planning and information management of the Group. Mr. Wang graduated from Zhejiang University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1989 and joined the Group after his graduation. Mr. Wang obtained a qualification as a senior economist in 2008 from the Personnel Bureau of Zhejiang. Senior economist is a recognized qualification in the PRC and is normally granted to a person who has passed necessary examinations and has acquired substantial management experience. In 2012, he was awarded the titles of “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Ningbo City”, “2012 Top 10 Yong Shang of Ningbo City” and “2012 National Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of Electronic Engineering Industry”. He has been an executive Director since December 2013.

Huiguang Chen Mr. Chen Huiguang serves as General Manager of Sunny Infrared Technologies Company Ltd., a subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for the daily administration of Sunny Infrared. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree in optical instruments from Zhejiang University in 1983. He also obtained a master’s degree in engineering from Zhejiang University in 1992. Prior to joining the Group in 1999, Mr. Chen worked in Xintian Precision and Optical Instrument Company Limited. He has been a member of the optical coatings committee of the Chinese Optical Society since 1992 and has been a member of the optical material committee of the Chinese Optical Society since 2009. In 2015, he was granted the title of “Elite of Yong City – Award for Expert with Outstanding Contribution to Ningbo City” by Ningbo Municipal Party Committee, and was appointed as a standing director of Chinese Society for Optical Engineering. Mr. Chen was awarded the qualification for senior engineer of professor level in Zhengjiang Province in 2016. At the same time, Mr. Chen was entitled to the government special allowance specially paid by the central government in 2016.

Jingchao Guo Mr. Guo Jingchao is General Manager of Xinyang Sunny Optics Co. Ltd,. subsidiaries of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He overlooks the entire plane products business of Sunny Optics, including production, technology and quality control and the daily administration of Sunny Xinyang. Mr. Guo obtained a bachelor’s degree from Changchun University of Science and Technology in 1986, and a Master’s degree in Engineering Management from Nanjing University of Science and Technology in 2002. Prior to joining the Group in February 2001, Mr. Guo worked in Costar Group. He served as the deputy general manager of Costar Group and Lida Optical and Electronic Co., Ltd. In 1997, Mr. Guo was accredited as a senior engineer by China North Industries Group Corporation.

Guojun Lou Mr. Lou Guojun is the General Manager of Sunny Instruments a subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for the daily administration of Sunny Instruments. Mr. Lou obtained a diploma in business enterprise operation management from Zhejiang Radio & TV University in 1999. Mr. Lou obtained a qualification of senior economist issued by the Personnel Bureau of Zhejiang in 2008. Senior economist is a recognised qualification in the PRC and is normally granted to a person who has passed necessary examinations and has acquired substantial management experience. Mr. Lou joined the Group in June 1984.

Wenwei Qiu Mr. Qiu Wenwei is General Manager of Sunny Automotive, a subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for the daily administration of Sunny Automotive. Mr. Qiu joined the Group in 1997. He engaged in activities relating to R&D from 1997 to 2007 and served as head of R&D department in 2006. He obtained a master’s degree in optical engineering from Changchun University of Science and Technology in July 2014.

Zhongwei Wang Mr. Wang Zhongwei is General Manager of Sunny Opotech, a subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for the daily administration of Sunny Opotech and Sunny Optical Intelligence. He obtained a master’s degree in optical engineering from Changchun University of Science and Technology in 2010. Mr. Wang joined Sunny Group in 2001 and served as general manager in 2014. He held positions including deputy manager of sales department and deputy general manager of Sunny Opotech. Mr.Wang was awarded the titles of “National Electronic Engineering Industry – Influential People” by China Electronics Enterprises Association and “2016 Top 10 Yong Shang of Ningbo City” in 2016.

Jiuxing Weng Mr. Weng Jiuxing is General Manager of Sunny Intelligent Technology a subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for the daily administration of Sunny Intelligent Technology. Mr. Weng graduated from Zhejiang Normal University in 1995 and obtained a postgraduate diploma in digital strategy and business transformation from the University of Hong Kong in 2013. Mr. Weng joined Yuyao County Chengbei Optical Instruments Factory in 1995 and served various positions, including workshop supervisor, deputy head of corporate governance department, deputy head of manufacturing department and head of quality assurance department. Prior to his appointment as the general manager of Sunny Intelligent Technology in July 2015, he served as the director of information centre of the Company.

Jun Wu Mr. Wu Jun is General Manager of Sunny Optics and the General Manager of Shanghai Sunny Yangming Precision Optics Co., Ltd, subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for the daily administration of Sunny Optics and Sunny Shanghai Optics. Mr. Wu graduated with a bachelor’s degree in optical instruments from Shanghai Institute of Mechanism in 1986. He later obtained a qualification as a senior engineer in 1999 from the Personnel Bureau of Zhejiang. Prior to joining the Group in March 1997, Mr. Wu worked in Jiangxi Optics Instrument General Factory for 10 years as research officer and chief of quality control.

Guoxian Zhang Mr. Zhang Guoxian is the Assistant of the President of the Company. Mr. Zhang graduated from Yuyao Huancheng School in 1983 and joined the Group since his graduation. Mr. Zhang attended the seminar of EMBA in Zhejiang University from July 2004 to July 2005 and obtained the relevant completion certificate. Prior to being appointed as the assistant of the President, Mr. Zhang held positions including deputy general manager, standing deputy general manager and general manager of Sunny Optics.

Zhiping Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhiping is General Manager of Sunny Zhongshan Co., Ltd a subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for the daily administration of Sunny Zhongshan. Mr. Zhang graduated from Hunan Radio and Television University in 1992. Prior to joining the Group in April 2006, he acted as the deputy factory manager in Sintai Optical (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Xinqiang Zhu Mr. Zhu Xinqiang is General Manager of Shanghai Sunny Hengping Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. He is responsible for daily administration of Shanghai Sunny Hengping. Mr. Zhu obtained a bachelor’s degree in optical instrument from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology in 1986 and a master’s degree in business administration from East China University of Science and Technology in 2003. Prior to joining the Group in November 2007, Mr. Zhu worked in Shanghai Third Analytical Instrument Factory and Shanghai Analytical Instrument Overall Factory. He served as a deputy factory manager of Shanghai Analytical Instrument Overall Factory. Mr. Zhu was accredited as a senior engineer by Shanghai Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in 2012.

Pui Ling Wong Ms. Wong Pui Ling, CPA, is Joint Company Secretary of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited. Ms. Wong is authorized representative and agent of the Company. Ms. Wong is primarily responsible for company secretarial matters and financial management. Ms. Wong joined the Group in 2007. Ms. Wong has 9 years of experiences in the financial reporting, accounting and auditing. Ms. Wong is a qualified accountant and is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Wong holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a postgraduate diploma in Finance and Law from the University of Hong Kong.

Hua Jun Feng Mr. Feng Hua Jun is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is chairman of Nomination Committee. Mr. Feng has been teaching in the Zhejiang University since August 1986 and been promoted to his current positions of professor and doctoral supervisor in July 1998, mainly responsible for works involving teaching and scientific research. He has been the director for the Institute of Optical Imaging Engineering of Zhejiang University since June 2015, prior to which he was the director for the Institute of Optical Engineering and the head of Department of Optoelectronic Information Engineering of Zhejiang University. Mr. Feng obtained a bachelor’s degree in July 1983 from Zhejiang University in optical instrument engineering, and also obtained a master’s degree in July 1986 in optical instrument engineering from the same university. Mr. Feng has currently been an independent non-executive Director of Phenix Optical Company Limited, the issued shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600071), since August 2015. He has been an independent Non-executive Director since April 2016.

Yang Dong Shao Mr. Shao Yang Dong is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Shao currently is the general partner of Yuantai Investment Partners Evergreen Fund, L.P.. Mr. Shao was a director of each of Sunny Optics and Sunny Instruments from May 2005 to September 2010, Sunny Zhongshan from October 2005 to September 2010, Sunny Opotech from November 2005 to September 2010 and Sunny Infrared from March 2006 to September 2010. Mr. Shao was a general partner of Chengwei Ventures Evergreen Fund, L.P. and previously worked as a financial analyst at the investment banking division of Salomon Brothers Inc.. Mr. Shao obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics (Magna Cum Laude) in May 1993 from Columbia University. He also attended the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University and earned a master’s degree in business administration in June 2000. He has been an independent non-executive Director since April 2016.