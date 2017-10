DeNA Co Ltd (2432.T)

Name Description

Tomoko Namba Ms. Tomoko Namba has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer and Representative Director in DeNA Co., Ltd. since March 13, 2017. She used to serve as President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Representative Director in the Company, as well as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Mobaoku Co., Ltd., Co., Ltd. She used to work for McKinsey& Company, Inc, Japan. She obtained her Master's degree from Harvard University of Business Administration in June 1990.

Isao Moriyasu Mr. Isao Moriyasu has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Representative Director in DeNA Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2016. He joined the Company in November 1999. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Director of Portal Business, Chief Director of Social Platform Business, Director of Portal Commerce Business, Director of Mobile Business and in charge of Web Commerce Business in the Company. He worked for Oracle Corp. Japan before he joined the Company.

Shuhei Kawasaki Mr. Shuhei Kawasaki has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in DeNA Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 2004. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer in the Company.

Kenji Kobayashi Mr. Kenji Kobayashi has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in DeNA Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 2009. His previous titles include Chief Director of Human Resources and Chief Director of Social Game Business in the Company. He used to work for Corporate Directions, Inc.

Nobuo Domae Mr. Nobuo Domae has been serving as Independent Director in DeNA Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served President in FAST RETAILING FRANCE S.A.S., as well as Chief Executive Officer in FAST RETAILING USA, Inc. He used to work for McKinsey & Company, Japan Inc. and Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.