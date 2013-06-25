Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)

Name Description

Yuzaburo Mogi Mr. Yuzaburo Mogi has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Honorary Chairman and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1958. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Business, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the Company.

Noriaki Horikiri Mr. Noriaki Horikiri has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 25, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Kanto Office, Chief Director of 1st International Business, Chief Director of 2nd International Business and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1974.

Takao Kamiyama Mr. Takao Kamiyama has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Takeshi Matsuzaki Mr. Takeshi Matsuzaki has been serving as Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Director of Human Resources in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masanao Shimada Mr. Masanao Shimada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, KIKKOMAN SALES USA, INC., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, KIKKOMAN TRADING EUROPE GmbH.

Koichi Yamazaki Mr. Koichi Yamazaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Representative Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Chief Financial Officer in the Company.

Osamu Mogi Mr. Osamu Mogi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of International Business and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in October 1996. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Overseas Business and Deputy Chief Director of International Business in the Company.

Shozaburo Nakano Mr. Shozaburo Nakano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Product & Manager Office and Director in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director of Business Development in the Company.

Kazuo Shimizu Mr. Kazuo Shimizu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, KIKKOMAN FOODS, INC., since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in charge of Public Relations Inspection in the Company.

Kiminae Fujimura Mr. Kiminae Fujimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Takashi Hamada Mr. Takashi Hamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Production Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Noda Plant Manager and Director in a Japan-based subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of 2nd Manufacturing in Noda Plant in the Company.

Yoshiyuki Ishigaki Mr. Yoshiyuki Ishigaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, JFC International Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in another subsidiary, KIKKOMAN TRADING ASIA PTE LTD.

Asahi Matsuyama Mr. Asahi Matsuyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Research & Development in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Kikkoman Biochemifa Company, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of 3rd Research Development in Main Research & Development Unit in the Company.

Noboru Mimura Mr. Noboru Mimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Board of Directors' Business in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Secretary in the Company.

Yoshiaki Asami Mr. Yoshiaki Asami has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 24, 2014. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Operation Sales and Manager of National Sales in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Yaichi Fukushima Mr. Yaichi Fukushima has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer in another subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Nagareyama Plant Manager in the Company.

Yasuhiro Hoshino Mr. Yasuhiro Hoshino has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Processing Sales in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Nobumasa Inoue Mr. Nobumasa Inoue has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer, President of Tokyo Metropolitan Area Office and Assistant Manager of National Sales in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Iwao Kawamura Mr. Iwao Kawamura has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director in a Singapore-based subsidiary, Del Monte Asia. He joined the Company in April 1983.

Yoshihisa Kitakura Mr. Yoshihisa Kitakura has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon Del Monte Corporation, since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1985. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Hiroshi Miyake Mr. Hiroshi Miyake has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 26, 2012. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Dry Sales, Manager of Product & Manager Office and Director in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Yasuharu Nakajima Mr. Yasuharu Nakajima has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Mitsunobu Nakamura Mr. Mitsunobu Nakamura has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Overseas Business in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1984. He previously served as Director of Overseas Management in the Company.

Hisato Nakano Mr. Hisato Nakano has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in charge of Research & External Affairs in Business Planning Office in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Nobuaki Negishi Mr. Nobuaki Negishi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Atsushi Ohtsuyama Mr. Atsushi Ohtsuyama has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in charge of Corporate Policy Promotion in Business Planning Office in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Masami Ohura Mr. Masami Ohura has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, KIKKOMAN FOODS, INC. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Yasumasa Tajima Mr. Yasumasa Tajima has been serving as Executive Officer in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Product of Product Manager Office in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Ryohei Tsuji Mr. Ryohei Tsuji has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Oishisa Mirai Research Center in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Product Development, Director of Liquor Seasoning Development and Manager of Oishisa Mirai Research Center in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Kazuki Usui Mr. Kazuki Usui has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Corporate Communication in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2012. He joined the Company in April 1971. He previously served as President of Chubu Office in the Company.

Toshihiko Fukui Mr. Toshihiko Fukui has been serving as Independent Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 2009. He is also working for The Canon Institute for Global Studies. He used to work for Bank of Japan and FUJITSU RESEARCH INSTITUTE.

Takeo Inokuchi Mr. Takeo Inokuchi has been serving as Independent Director in KIKKOMAN CORPORATION since June 24, 2014. He is also working for Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited. He used to work for other two Japan-based insurance companies.