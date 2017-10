Nichirei Corp (2871.T)

Name Description

Toshiaki Murai Mr. Toshiaki Murai has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in NICHIREI CORPORATION since June 25, 2013. He is also working for a Japan-based association. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary and Japan Association of Refrigerated Warehouses.

Kunio Ohtani Mr. Kunio Ohtani has been serving as President and Representative Director in NICHIREI CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in FINET, INC., as well as Chairman of Japan Association of Refrigerated Warehouses. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Support and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Tatsuo Udagawa Mr. Tatsuo Udagawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Finance & Investor Relations in NICHIREI CORPORATION since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1987.

Yutaka Karino Mr. Yutaka Karino has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & General Affairs in NICHIREI CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Yoshifumi Kaneko Mr. Yoshifumi Kaneko has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in NICHIREI CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nichirei Fresh Inc., since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. He used to work for other two subsidiaries, including Nichirei Foods U.S.A., Inc. and Nichirei Foods Inc.

Junji Kawasaki Mr. Junji Kawasaki has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Technology Strategy Planning and Director in NICHIREI CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nichirei Foods Inc.

Hiroshi Matsuda Mr. Hiroshi Matsuda has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in NICHIREI CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., since June 26, 2012. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of Japan Association of Refrigerated Warehouses. He joined the Company in April 1983. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nichirei Logistics Tokai Inc.

Kenya Ohkushi Mr. Kenya Ohkushi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in NICHIREI CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nichirei Foods Inc., since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Takumi Taguchi Mr. Takumi Taguchi has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of CSR and Director in NICHIREI CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Director of Finance and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Kazunori Miki Mr. Kazunori Miki has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Business Support and Director of Business Planning in NICHIREI CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1989. His previous titles include Director of Public Relations & Investor Relations and Director of Public Relations in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nichirei Foods Inc.

Masato Takenaga Mr. Masato Takenaga has been serving as Executive Officer in NICHIREI CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nichirei BioScience Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Mami Taniguchi Ms. Mami Taniguchi has been serving as Independent Director in NICHIREI CORPORATION since June 26, 2012. She is also a Professor of Waseda University. She used to work for Hiroshima University of Economics, Hiroshima University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston University.

Shizuka Uzawa Mr. Shizuka Uzawa has been serving as Independent Director in NICHIREI CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited and Japan Finance Corporation. He used to work for Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.