Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd (3099.T)

Name Description

Ken Akamatsu Mr. Ken Akamatsu has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary since June 21, 2017. He used to serve as Director in two other subsidiaries, Mitsukoshi, Ltd. and Isetan Co., Ltd. He graduated from Faculty of Economics, Keio University in March 1975.

Toshihiko Sugie Mr. Toshihiko Sugie has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director in Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. as well as Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 1, 2017. He used to work for Mitsukoshi, Ltd.

Toshinori Shirai Mr. Toshinori Shirai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy and Director of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary.

Hideharu Wada Mr. Hideharu Wada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Operation and Director in Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. since April 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Operation and Director in a subsidiary, Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in Main Business Strategy Unit, Director of Operation in Main Administration Unit and Director of Operation Promotion in Main Operation Unit in the Company.

Toru Takeuchi Mr. Toru Takeuchi has been serving as Director of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Department Store Business and Senior Director of Product in a subsidiary.

Yoshinori Ida Mr. Yoshinori Ida has been serving as Independent Director in Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. since June 2013. He is also working for Isuzu Motors Limited.

Katsunori Nagayasu Mr. Katsunori Nagayasu has been serving as Independent Director of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, and working for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd., NIPPON TRUST BANK LIMITED, Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.