Toyobo Co Ltd (3101.T)
3101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,093JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥17 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
¥2,076
Open
¥2,095
Day's High
¥2,096
Day's Low
¥2,077
Volume
349,700
Avg. Vol
354,302
52-wk High
¥2,180
52-wk Low
¥1,580
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ryuzo Sakamoto
|69
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Seiji Narahara
|60
|2014
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Kazumasa Koyama
|65
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yuji Oita
|62
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Hiroyuki Sato
|65
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Membranes & Environment, Director
|
Shigeo Takenaka
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Film, Chief Director of Specialty Chemical, Director
|
Masaru Watanabe
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Teruo Ohigashi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hitoshi Ueno
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Bio-Science & Medical
|
Yasuhiro Iizuka
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Functional Products
|
Chikao Morishige
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Film Production Technology
|
Shigeo Nishiyama
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Textiles & Trading
|
Yasuo Ohta
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Ohtsuki
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Promotion, Director of Business Planning
|
Toshitake Suzuki
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Industrial Film Business
|
Takayuki Tabo
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Real Estate Business, President of Tokyo Office
|
Masaru Nakamura
|63
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Taketoshi Oka
|71
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Takahito Hamada
|2017
|Director of General Affairs in Tokyo Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ryuzo Sakamoto
|Mr. Ryuzo Sakamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include President, Executive President, Director of 2nd Textile Business, Director of Textile Technology & Procurement and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company.
|
Seiji Narahara
|Mr. Seiji Narahara has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in January 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.
|
Kazumasa Koyama
|Mr. Kazumasa Koyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Functional NW Business and Director of Spunbond Business in the Company.
|
Yuji Oita
|Mr. Yuji Oita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Research Institute, Senior Manager of Intellectual Property Office and Director of Textile Technology in the Company.
|
Hiroyuki Sato
|Mr. Hiroyuki Sato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Membranes & Environment and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Biochemical Business, Senior Director of Functional Fiber Business and Chief Director of Membranes in the Company.
|
Shigeo Takenaka
|Mr. Shigeo Takenaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Film, Chief Director of Specialty Chemical and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of VYLON Business and Director of Functional Resin Technology Development in the Company.
|
Masaru Watanabe
|Mr. Masaru Watanabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Chemicals Management Office and Manager of Chemicals Business Planning Office in the Company.
|
Teruo Ohigashi
|
Hitoshi Ueno
|
Yasuhiro Iizuka
|
Chikao Morishige
|
Shigeo Nishiyama
|
Yasuo Ohta
|
Hiroshi Ohtsuki
|
Toshitake Suzuki
|
Takayuki Tabo
|
Masaru Nakamura
|Mr. Masaru Nakamura has been serving as Independent Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2017. He used to work for Sumitomo Corporation.
|
Taketoshi Oka
|Mr. Taketoshi Oka has been serving as Independent Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2015. He is also working for Kinki Chuou Law Firm. He used to work for Osaka Bar Association.
|
Takahito Hamada
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ryuzo Sakamoto
|--
|
Seiji Narahara
|--
|
Kazumasa Koyama
|--
|
Yuji Oita
|--
|
Hiroyuki Sato
|--
|
Shigeo Takenaka
|--
|
Masaru Watanabe
|--
|
Teruo Ohigashi
|--
|
Hitoshi Ueno
|--
|
Yasuhiro Iizuka
|--
|
Chikao Morishige
|--
|
Shigeo Nishiyama
|--
|
Yasuo Ohta
|--
|
Hiroshi Ohtsuki
|--
|
Toshitake Suzuki
|--
|
Takayuki Tabo
|--
|
Masaru Nakamura
|--
|
Taketoshi Oka
|--
|
Takahito Hamada
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ryuzo Sakamoto
|0
|0
|
Seiji Narahara
|0
|0
|
Kazumasa Koyama
|0
|0
|
Yuji Oita
|0
|0
|
Hiroyuki Sato
|0
|0
|
Shigeo Takenaka
|0
|0
|
Masaru Watanabe
|0
|0
|
Teruo Ohigashi
|0
|0
|
Hitoshi Ueno
|0
|0
|
Yasuhiro Iizuka
|0
|0
|
Chikao Morishige
|0
|0
|
Shigeo Nishiyama
|0
|0
|
Yasuo Ohta
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Ohtsuki
|0
|0
|
Toshitake Suzuki
|0
|0
|
Takayuki Tabo
|0
|0
|
Masaru Nakamura
|0
|0
|
Taketoshi Oka
|0
|0
|
Takahito Hamada
|0
|0