Toyobo Co Ltd (3101.T)

3101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,093JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥17 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
¥2,076
Open
¥2,095
Day's High
¥2,096
Day's Low
¥2,077
Volume
349,700
Avg. Vol
354,302
52-wk High
¥2,180
52-wk Low
¥1,580

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ryuzo Sakamoto

69 2014 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Seiji Narahara

60 2014 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Kazumasa Koyama

65 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Yuji Oita

62 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Hiroyuki Sato

65 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Membranes & Environment, Director

Shigeo Takenaka

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Film, Chief Director of Specialty Chemical, Director

Masaru Watanabe

60 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Teruo Ohigashi

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Hitoshi Ueno

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Bio-Science & Medical

Yasuhiro Iizuka

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Functional Products

Chikao Morishige

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Film Production Technology

Shigeo Nishiyama

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Textiles & Trading

Yasuo Ohta

2016 Executive Officer

Hiroshi Ohtsuki

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Promotion, Director of Business Planning

Toshitake Suzuki

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Industrial Film Business

Takayuki Tabo

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Real Estate Business, President of Tokyo Office

Masaru Nakamura

63 2017 Independent Director

Taketoshi Oka

71 2015 Independent Director

Takahito Hamada

2017 Director of General Affairs in Tokyo Office
Biographies

Name Description

Ryuzo Sakamoto

Mr. Ryuzo Sakamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include President, Executive President, Director of 2nd Textile Business, Director of Textile Technology & Procurement and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company.

Seiji Narahara

Mr. Seiji Narahara has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in January 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.

Kazumasa Koyama

Mr. Kazumasa Koyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Functional NW Business and Director of Spunbond Business in the Company.

Yuji Oita

Mr. Yuji Oita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Research Institute, Senior Manager of Intellectual Property Office and Director of Textile Technology in the Company.

Hiroyuki Sato

Mr. Hiroyuki Sato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Membranes & Environment and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Biochemical Business, Senior Director of Functional Fiber Business and Chief Director of Membranes in the Company.

Shigeo Takenaka

Mr. Shigeo Takenaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Film, Chief Director of Specialty Chemical and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of VYLON Business and Director of Functional Resin Technology Development in the Company.

Masaru Watanabe

Mr. Masaru Watanabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Chemicals Management Office and Manager of Chemicals Business Planning Office in the Company.

Teruo Ohigashi

Hitoshi Ueno

Yasuhiro Iizuka

Chikao Morishige

Shigeo Nishiyama

Yasuo Ohta

Hiroshi Ohtsuki

Toshitake Suzuki

Takayuki Tabo

Masaru Nakamura

Mr. Masaru Nakamura has been serving as Independent Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2017. He used to work for Sumitomo Corporation.

Taketoshi Oka

Mr. Taketoshi Oka has been serving as Independent Director in TOYOBO CO., LTD. since June 2015. He is also working for Kinki Chuou Law Firm. He used to work for Osaka Bar Association.

Takahito Hamada

