Nisshinbo Holdings Inc (3105.T)

Masaya Kawata Mr. Masaya Kawata has been serving as President and Representative Director of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources in Human Resources Main Unit, Director of Labor in Human Resources Main Unit, Managing Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Business Strategy Center, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of New Business Development in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in subsidiaries, Nisshinbo Brake Inc., Nisshinbo Chemical Inc. and Nisshinbo Mechatronics Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1975.

Masahiro Murakami Mr. Masahiro Murakami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Strategy Center and Representative Director in Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Business Support Center, Manager of Business Strategy Office, Manager of Finance and Information Office, Director of Real Estate Business, Director of Secretary and Manager of Corporate Governance in the Company.

Takayoshi Okugawa Mr. Takayoshi Okugawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Support Center and Director in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. He used to serve as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nisshinbo Mechatronics Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.

Koji Nishihara Mr. Koji Nishihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, effective June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business and Director of Overseas Operation in the Company.

Ryo Ogura Mr. Ryo Ogura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He used to work for N.J. R. Fukuoka Co., Ltd.

Kazunori Baba Mr. Kazunori Baba has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nisshinbo Textile Inc., since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Business Support Center, Manager of Corporate Governance Office Business Strategy Center and Manager of Human Resources and General Affairs Office in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Doshisha University in March 1983.

Toshihiro Kijima Mr. Toshihiro Kijima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of New Business Development in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2016. Prior to that, he served as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of New Business Development in the Company, as well as Vice President and Director of Nisshinbo Chemical Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Gumma University in march 1979.

Masahiro Kawamura Mr. Masahiro Kawamura has been serving as Executive Officer of Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nisshinbo Mechatronics Inc., since June 2015. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Akihiro Yoshino Mr. Akihiro Yoshino has been serving as Executive Officer of Nisshinbo Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nisshinbo Paper Products Inc., since June 2013. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1985.

Tomofumi Akiyama Mr. Tomofumi Akiyama has been serving as Independent Director of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2006. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Shinobu Fujino Ms. Shinobu Fujino has been serving as Independent Director in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2015. She used to work for Ryoka Systems Inc.

Noboru Matsuda Mr. Noboru Matsuda has been serving as Independent Director in Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. since June 2012. He used to work for Japan Radio Co., Ltd. He is a lawyer.