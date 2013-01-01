Edition:
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)

3289.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

719JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-1 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
¥720
Open
¥725
Day's High
¥727
Day's Low
¥716
Volume
1,263,600
Avg. Vol
1,903,389
52-wk High
¥727
52-wk Low
¥565

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kiyoshi Kanazashi

72 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director

Yuji Ohkuma

59 2017 President, Executive President, President and Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Yoshihiro Nakajima

69 2015 Chairman of Subsidiaries, Director

Toshihiko Kitagawa

60 2017 Executive Officer, Chairman, Executive President & President of Subsidiaries, Director

Hironori Nishikawa

58 2017 Executive Officer, Director

Katsuhide Saiga

59 2017 Executive Officer, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director

Shinji Sakaki

60 2017 Executive Officer, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director

Hitoshi Uemura

57 2017 Executive Officer, Director

Masaoki Kanematsu

2017 Executive Officer

Shigeyuki Furusawa

Executive Officer

Shigeyuki Kameshima

Executive Officer

Michie Kawai

Executive Officer

Seiichi Kimura

Executive Officer

Shohei Kimura

Executive Officer

Kazuo Konno

Executive Officer

Kazuo Mochida

2016 Executive Officer

Masashi Okada

Executive Officer

Tatsuaki Tanaka

Executive Officer

Katsuhiro Yoshiura

2017 Executive Officer

Hirofumi Nomoto

69 2013 Director

Masatake Ueki

75 2015 Director

Takashi Enomoto

64 2016 Independent Director

Koichi Iki

70 2014 Independent Director

Noboru Tsuda

67 2016 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Kiyoshi Kanazashi

Mr. Kiyoshi Kanazashi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, including TOKYU HANDS INC. and TOKYU LAND CORPORATION, since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in other three subsidiaries, including Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd., Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation and Tokyu Community Corporation.

Yuji Ohkuma

Mr. Yuji Ohkuma has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation as well as President, Executive President nad Representative Director of a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION since April 2017. He is also serving as Director in four subsidiaries, including Tokyu Community Corporation, Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd., TOKYU HANDS INC. and Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation.

Yoshihiro Nakajima

Mr. Yoshihiro Nakajima has been serving as Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, including Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd. and Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation, since April 2015. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Tokyu Community Corporation, TOKYU HANDS INC. and TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.

Toshihiko Kitagawa

Mr. Toshihiko Kitagawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman and Representative Director of a subsidiary and President, Executive President and Representative Director of another subsidiary, since April 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary, Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd.

Hironori Nishikawa

Mr. Hironori Nishikawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Katsuhide Saiga

Mr. Katsuhide Saiga has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tokyu Community Corp., since April 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.

Shinji Sakaki

Mr. Shinji Sakaki has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd., since April 2017. He used to serve as Director in another subsidiary, TOKYU HANDS INC.

Hitoshi Uemura

Mr. Hitoshi Uemura has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since April 2017. He is also serving Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman of the executive Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masaoki Kanematsu

Shigeyuki Furusawa

Shigeyuki Kameshima

Michie Kawai

Seiichi Kimura

Shohei Kimura

Kazuo Konno

Kazuo Mochida

Masashi Okada

Tatsuaki Tanaka

Katsuhiro Yoshiura

Hirofumi Nomoto

Mr. Hirofumi Nomoto has been serving as Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since October 2013. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in an affiliated company, Tokyu Corporation. He used to serve as Director in two subsidiaries, Tokyu Community Corporation and TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.

Masatake Ueki

Mr. Masatake Ueki has been serving as Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since April 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including TOKYU LIVABLE, INC., TOKYU HANDS INC. and Tokyu Community Corp.

Takashi Enomoto

Mr. Takashi Enomoto has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He used to work for NTT DATA CORPORATION and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Koichi Iki

Mr. Koichi Iki has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since June 2014. He used to work for THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING CO., LTD., DIAM Co., Ltd., another company and a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.

Noboru Tsuda

Mr. Noboru Tsuda has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in NTN Corporation. He used to work for Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

