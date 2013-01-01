Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)
3289.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
719JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kiyoshi Kanazashi
|72
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Yuji Ohkuma
|59
|2017
|President, Executive President, President and Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Yoshihiro Nakajima
|69
|2015
|Chairman of Subsidiaries, Director
|
Toshihiko Kitagawa
|60
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chairman, Executive President & President of Subsidiaries, Director
|
Hironori Nishikawa
|58
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Katsuhide Saiga
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Shinji Sakaki
|60
|2017
|Executive Officer, Executive President & President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hitoshi Uemura
|57
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Masaoki Kanematsu
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Shigeyuki Furusawa
|Executive Officer
|
Shigeyuki Kameshima
|Executive Officer
|
Michie Kawai
|Executive Officer
|
Seiichi Kimura
|Executive Officer
|
Shohei Kimura
|Executive Officer
|
Kazuo Konno
|Executive Officer
|
Kazuo Mochida
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Masashi Okada
|Executive Officer
|
Tatsuaki Tanaka
|Executive Officer
|
Katsuhiro Yoshiura
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Hirofumi Nomoto
|69
|2013
|Director
|
Masatake Ueki
|75
|2015
|Director
|
Takashi Enomoto
|64
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Koichi Iki
|70
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Noboru Tsuda
|67
|2016
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kiyoshi Kanazashi
|Mr. Kiyoshi Kanazashi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, including TOKYU HANDS INC. and TOKYU LAND CORPORATION, since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in other three subsidiaries, including Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd., Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation and Tokyu Community Corporation.
|
Yuji Ohkuma
|Mr. Yuji Ohkuma has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation as well as President, Executive President nad Representative Director of a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION since April 2017. He is also serving as Director in four subsidiaries, including Tokyu Community Corporation, Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd., TOKYU HANDS INC. and Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation.
|
Yoshihiro Nakajima
|Mr. Yoshihiro Nakajima has been serving as Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, including Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd. and Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation, since April 2015. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Tokyu Community Corporation, TOKYU HANDS INC. and TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.
|
Toshihiko Kitagawa
|Mr. Toshihiko Kitagawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman and Representative Director of a subsidiary and President, Executive President and Representative Director of another subsidiary, since April 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary, Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd.
|
Hironori Nishikawa
|Mr. Hironori Nishikawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Katsuhide Saiga
|Mr. Katsuhide Saiga has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tokyu Community Corp., since April 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.
|
Shinji Sakaki
|Mr. Shinji Sakaki has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tokyu Livable Co., Ltd., since April 2017. He used to serve as Director in another subsidiary, TOKYU HANDS INC.
|
Hitoshi Uemura
|Mr. Hitoshi Uemura has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since April 2017. He is also serving Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman of the executive Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Hirofumi Nomoto
|Mr. Hirofumi Nomoto has been serving as Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since October 2013. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in an affiliated company, Tokyu Corporation. He used to serve as Director in two subsidiaries, Tokyu Community Corporation and TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.
|
Masatake Ueki
|Mr. Masatake Ueki has been serving as Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since April 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including TOKYU LIVABLE, INC., TOKYU HANDS INC. and Tokyu Community Corp.
|
Takashi Enomoto
|Mr. Takashi Enomoto has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He used to work for NTT DATA CORPORATION and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.
|
Koichi Iki
|Mr. Koichi Iki has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since June 2014. He used to work for THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING CO., LTD., DIAM Co., Ltd., another company and a subsidiary, TOKYU LAND CORPORATION.
|
Noboru Tsuda
|Mr. Noboru Tsuda has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in NTN Corporation. He used to work for Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
