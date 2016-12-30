Edition:
Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)

3328.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.03HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$6.03
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
30,863,951
52-wk High
HK$6.44
52-wk Low
HK$5.40

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ximing Niu

61 2013 Chairman of the Board

Chun Peng

55 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board, Head of Bank

Dongsheng Wang

66 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Wei Wu

48 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Head of the Bank

Weidong Hou

57 2017 Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank

Yali Yu

59 2015 Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank

Rujun Shen

53 2015 Deputy Head of the Bank

Jianglong Du

47 2009 Secretary of the Board

Bijuan Huang

55 2016 Non-Executive Director

Changshun Liu

59 2014 Non-Executive Director

Hanxing Liu

43 2016 Non-Executive Director

Haoyang Liu

43 2016 Non-Executive Director

Mingde Luo

52 2016 Non-Executive Director

Taiyin Wang

52 2013 Non-Executive Director

Zhiwu Chen

54 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Jian Li

64 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Li Liu

61 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director

Peter Nolan

68 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Zhiwei Yang

62 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yongshun Yu

66 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ximing Niu

Mr. Niu Ximing has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since May 20, 2013. He was Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Head of the Bank in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Central University of Finance and Economics, China in 1983, and a Master's degree in Economics from Harbin University of Science and Technology, China in 1997.

Chun Peng

Mr. Peng Chun has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Head of Bank in Bank of Communication Co Ltd. since November 20, 2013. He was Executive Director and Deputy Head of Bank in the Bank and joined the Urumqi Branch of the Bank and has ever since served as Deputy Branch Head, Branch Head, Head of Nanjing Branch, Head of Guangzhou Branch, Assistant Head of the Bank and Director. In 1986, he obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Graduate School of People's Bank of China.

Dongsheng Wang

Mr. Wang Dongsheng has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since September 14, 2016. He also serves as President-Administrative in HSBC Bank, Chairman of the Board in HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited, Non-Executive Director in Hang Seng Bank, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. He was Non-Executive Director in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. He obtained a Master's degree in Marketing and Finance from Indiana University, the United States in 1976 and a Master's degree in Computer Science from Indiana University, the United States in 1979. He is a Guest Professor of Central University of Finance and Economics, China.

Wei Wu

Weidong Hou

Mr. Hou Weidong has been serving as Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since January 12, 2017. He served as General Manager-Information Technology Division and Deputy General Manager-Computer Division in the Bank, as well as Deputy General Manager-Technical Support Division and General Manager-Data Center in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics from Peking University, China in 2003.

Yali Yu

Ms. Yu Yali has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. She was Deputy General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division, General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division, General Manager-Budget and Finance Division and Deputy Head of the Bank-Zhengzhou Branch in the Bank. She obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Fudan University, China, in 2006.

Rujun Shen

Jianglong Du

Mr. Du Jianglong has been serving as Secretary of the Board in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since August 19, 2009. He is also Head of the Board's Office in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance, P. R. China in 1997 and a Master's degree in Economics from University of Manchester, the United Kingdom in 2003.

Bijuan Huang

Changshun Liu

Hanxing Liu

Haoyang Liu

Mingde Luo

Taiyin Wang

Zhiwu Chen

Mr. Chen Zhiwu has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since November 2010. He also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director in PetroChina Company Limited and Lord Abbett China Asset Management Co., Ltd. He obtained a Ph.D. in Finance and Economics from Yale University, the United States. He is a professor of Finance in Yale University, the United States, a Guest Professor of Tsinghua University, China, and a Professor of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, China.

Jian Li

Li Liu

Peter Nolan

Mr. Peter Nolan has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director from Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. since November 2010. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics from University of London, the United Kingdom. He is a professor of University of Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Zhiwei Yang

Yongshun Yu

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Ximing Niu

646,200

Chun Peng

646,200

Dongsheng Wang

--

Wei Wu

874,500

Weidong Hou

593,400

Yali Yu

593,400

Rujun Shen

365,100

Jianglong Du

876,300

Bijuan Huang

--

Changshun Liu

843,900

Hanxing Liu

--

Haoyang Liu

--

Mingde Luo

--

Taiyin Wang

876,300

Zhiwu Chen

250,000

Jian Li

250,000

Li Liu

250,000

Peter Nolan

250,000

Zhiwei Yang

49,100

Yongshun Yu

--
As Of  30 Dec 2016

