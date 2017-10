Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382.T)

Name Description

Ryuichi Isaka Mr. Ryuichi Isaka has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 26, 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.

Takashi Anzai Mr. Takashi Anzai has been serving as Director of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a Japan-based subsidiary, Seven Bank, Ltd., since June 2010. He used to work for Bank of Japan, Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. and a bank which later became Shinsei Bank Limited.

Joseph DePinto Mr. Joseph Michael DePinto has been serving as Director of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, 7-Eleven, Inc., since May 28, 2015. He is also serving as Director in Brinker International, Inc. He used to work for Thornton Oil Corporation.

Kazuki Furuya Mr. Kazuki Furuya has been serving as Director of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd., since May 2016. He used to serve as Vice President, Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the subsidiary, Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.

Zenko Ohtaka Mr. Zenko Ohtaka has been serving as Director in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, York-Benimaru Co., Ltd., since March 2015. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Chief Operating Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, President and Vice President in York-Benimaru Co., Ltd.

Katsuhiro Goto Mr. Katsuhiro Goto has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 26, 2016. He used to work for a subsidiary, Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.

Junro Ito Mr. Junro Ito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Promotion Office and Director in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. since December 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. He previously served as Executive Officer and Senior Officer in Business Promotion Unit in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.

Katsutane Aihara Mr. Katsutane Aihara has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 25, 2017. He joined the Company in February 1989.

Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi Mr. Kimiyoshi Yamaguchi has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of President's Office and Director in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 25, 2017. He used to work for Sogo & Seibu Co.,Ltd.

Scott Davis Mr. Scott Trevor Davis has been serving as Independent Director of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 2005. He is also serving as Independent Director in Bridgestone Corporation and another company that is under a new name, Sompo Holdings, Inc. He is also a Professor of International Management at Rikkyo University. He used to work for a subsidiary, Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd., as well as Nissen Holdings Co., Ltd., Japan Institute of Labor, Gakushuin University and Reitaku University.

Kunio Ito Mr. Kunio Ito has been serving as Independent Director of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 22, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Akebono Brake Industry Company, Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited and Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He is also working for Hitotsubashi University.

Yoshio Tsukio Mr. Yoshio Tsukio has been serving as Independent Director of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 22, 2014. He is also serving as Representative Director in another company. He used to work for Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, The University of Tokyo and Nagoya University.