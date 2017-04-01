Teijin Ltd (3401.T)
3401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,360JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Shigeo Ohyagi
|70
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
Jun Suzuki
|59
|2014
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
Kazuhiro Yamamoto
|64
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director
Yasumichi Takesue
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
Hiroshi Uno
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
Yoshihisa Sonobe
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
Yasuhiro Hayakawa
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer of Teijin Group
Toshiya Koyama
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group, Manager of Materials Business Group
Akihisa Nabeshima
|Managing Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group, Manager of Health & Care Business Group, President of Subsidiary
Shinji Nikko
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group, Manager of Textiles & Products Business Group, President of Subsidiary
Taizo Makari
|Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group
Nobuyuki Takakura
|2016
|Executive Officer of TEIJIN Group
Norihiro Takehara
|59
|Executive Officer of Teijin Group, Manager of IT Business Group, President of Subsidiary
Yutaka Iimura
|70
|2011
|Independent Director
Fumio Ohtsubo
|71
|2016
|Independent Director
Nobuo Seki
|72
|2012
|Independent Director
Kenichiro Senoo
|63
|2012
|Independent Director
Toru Yamaura
|2017
|Director of Accounting
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Shigeo Ohyagi
|Mr. Shigeo Ohyagi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in TEIJIN LIMITED since April 2014. He joined the Company in March 1971. His previous titles include Manager of Tokyo Office in Medical Operation Sales Division, Chief Director of Medical Business, Manager of Medical & Pharmaceutical Business Group, Chief Information Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer in the Company.
Jun Suzuki
|Mr. Jun Suzuki has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of High-functional Fiber & Composite Material Business Group, Chief Director of Carbon Fiber & Composite Material Business, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer of Teijin Group in the Company.
Kazuhiro Yamamoto
|Mr. Kazuhiro Yamamoto has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director of TEIJIN LIMITED since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.
Yasumichi Takesue
|Mr. Yasumichi Takesue has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of TEIJIN LIMITED, since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries including Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980.
Hiroshi Uno
|Mr. Hiroshi Uno has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of TEIJIN LIMITED, since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Pharmaceutical Business in the Company.
Yoshihisa Sonobe
|Mr. Yoshihisa Sonobe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of TEIJIN LIMITED since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Director of Accounting & Finance & IR and Chief Financial Officer in the Company.
Yasuhiro Hayakawa
Toshiya Koyama
Akihisa Nabeshima
Shinji Nikko
Taizo Makari
Nobuyuki Takakura
Norihiro Takehara
Yutaka Iimura
|Mr. Yutaka Iimura has been serving as Independent Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since June 2011. He is also working for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. He used to work for Government of Japan for the Middle East and Europe.
Fumio Ohtsubo
|Mr. Fumio Ohtsubo has been serving as Independent Director of TEIJIN LIMITED since June 22, 2016. He is also working for Panasonic Corporation.
Nobuo Seki
|Mr. Nobuo Seki has been serving as Independent Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since June 22, 2012. He is also working for Chiyoda Corporation. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1970.
Kenichiro Senoo
|Mr. Kenichiro Senoo has been serving as Independent Director in TEIJIN LIMITED since June 22, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of The Industry Academia Collaboration Initiative Nonprofit Organization. He used to work for a company that now is FUJIFILM Corporation. He also used to be Professor of Keio University. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1976, Master's degree from Management School of Lancaster University in 1987.
Toru Yamaura
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Shigeo Ohyagi
|--
Jun Suzuki
|--
Kazuhiro Yamamoto
|--
Yasumichi Takesue
|--
Hiroshi Uno
|--
Yoshihisa Sonobe
|--
Yasuhiro Hayakawa
|--
Toshiya Koyama
|--
Akihisa Nabeshima
|--
Shinji Nikko
|--
Taizo Makari
|--
Nobuyuki Takakura
|--
Norihiro Takehara
|--
Yutaka Iimura
|--
Fumio Ohtsubo
|--
Nobuo Seki
|--
Kenichiro Senoo
|--
Toru Yamaura
|--
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Shigeo Ohyagi
|0
|0
Jun Suzuki
|0
|0
Kazuhiro Yamamoto
|0
|0
Yasumichi Takesue
|0
|0
Hiroshi Uno
|0
|0
Yoshihisa Sonobe
|0
|0
Yasuhiro Hayakawa
|0
|0
Toshiya Koyama
|0
|0
Akihisa Nabeshima
|0
|0
Shinji Nikko
|0
|0
Taizo Makari
|0
|0
Nobuyuki Takakura
|0
|0
Norihiro Takehara
|0
|0
Yutaka Iimura
|0
|0
Fumio Ohtsubo
|0
|0
Nobuo Seki
|0
|0
Kenichiro Senoo
|0
|0
Toru Yamaura
|0
|0