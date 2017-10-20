Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)

Name Description

Masaaki Ito Mr. Masaaki Ito has been serving as President and Representative Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since January 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Methacrylic Business of Chemicals Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Foundation Engineering from Osaka University in March 1980.

Hiroaya Hayase Mr. Hiroaya Hayase has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Resin Company, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Film Company and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Technology in the Company.

Kazuhiko Kugawa Mr. Kazuhiko Kugawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Administration in Main Business Supervisor Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1976.

Sadaaki Matsuyama Mr. Sadaaki Matsuyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Functional Material Company and Representative Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenichi Abe Mr. Kenichi Abe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Isoprene Company and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of New Business Development in the Company.

Kazuhiro Nakayama Mr. Kazuhiro Nakayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Technology in the Company.

Yoshimasa Sano Mr. Yoshimasa Sano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Carbon Materials Business in Functional Materials Company and Director in KURARAY CO., LTD. since January 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Hitoshi Toyoura Mr. Hitoshi Toyoura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Fibers and Textiles Company and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Consumer Goods and Materials Business in Fibers and Textiles Company in the Company.

Tomokazu Hamaguchi Mr. Tomokazu Hamaguchi has been serving as Independent Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since June 2013. He is also serving as Director in FPT Corporation, IHI Corporation and East Japan Railway Co Ltd., as well as Chairman of International Academy of CIO Japan.