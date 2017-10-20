Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Masaaki Ito

60 2015 President, Representative Director

Hiroaya Hayase

61 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Resin Company, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Film Company, Director

Kazuhiko Kugawa

63 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Sadaaki Matsuyama

66 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Functional Material Company, Representative Director

Kenichi Abe

61 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Isoprene Company, Director

Kazuhiro Nakayama

61 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Yoshimasa Sano

61 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Carbon Materials Business in Functional Materials Company, Director

Hitoshi Toyoura

58 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Fibers and Textiles Company, Director

Tsugunori Kashimura

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development

George Avdey

2012 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

P.Scott Bening

2016 Executive Officer, Director of WS Film Business, President of Subsidiary

Stephen Cox

2016 Executive Officer, Director of PVB Business

Matthias Gutweiler

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hirohide Hayashi

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology

Hitoshi Kawahara

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Poval Film Business in Vinyl Acetate Film Company, Assistant Manager of Vinyl Acetate Film Company

Ichiro Matsuzaki

2017 Executive Officer

Ikuo Nakamura

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Clarino Business

Akira Ohmura

2014 Exec Officer, Chief Senior Dir of Production Tech in Vinyl Acetate Resin Company, Chief Senior Dir of Production Tech in Vinyl Acetate Film Company, Assistant Manager of Vinyl Acetate Resin Company

Toshihiro Omatsu

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Isoprene Chemical Business

Hajime Suzuki

2016 Executive Officer

Keiji Taga

2017 Executive Officer

Nobuhiko Takai

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Genestar Business

Koichi Takano

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Elastomer Business

Toshinori Tsugaru

2016 Executive Officer, Manager of Okayama Business Center

Yukinori Yamane

2014 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Purchasing & Logistics

Tomokazu Hamaguchi

73 2013 Independent Director

Jun Hamano

66 2016 Independent Director

Fumio Uemaki

2016 Director of IR & Public Relations in Business Planning Office
Biographies

Name Description

Masaaki Ito

Mr. Masaaki Ito has been serving as President and Representative Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since January 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Methacrylic Business of Chemicals Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Foundation Engineering from Osaka University in March 1980.

Hiroaya Hayase

Mr. Hiroaya Hayase has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Resin Company, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Film Company and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Technology in the Company.

Kazuhiko Kugawa

Mr. Kazuhiko Kugawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Administration in Main Business Supervisor Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1976.

Sadaaki Matsuyama

Mr. Sadaaki Matsuyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Functional Material Company and Representative Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenichi Abe

Mr. Kenichi Abe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Isoprene Company and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of New Business Development in the Company.

Kazuhiro Nakayama

Mr. Kazuhiro Nakayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Technology in the Company.

Yoshimasa Sano

Mr. Yoshimasa Sano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Carbon Materials Business in Functional Materials Company and Director in KURARAY CO., LTD. since January 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Hitoshi Toyoura

Mr. Hitoshi Toyoura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Fibers and Textiles Company and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Consumer Goods and Materials Business in Fibers and Textiles Company in the Company.

Tsugunori Kashimura

George Avdey

P.Scott Bening

Stephen Cox

Matthias Gutweiler

Hirohide Hayashi

Hitoshi Kawahara

Ichiro Matsuzaki

Ikuo Nakamura

Akira Ohmura

Toshihiro Omatsu

Hajime Suzuki

Keiji Taga

Nobuhiko Takai

Koichi Takano

Toshinori Tsugaru

Yukinori Yamane

Tomokazu Hamaguchi

Mr. Tomokazu Hamaguchi has been serving as Independent Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since June 2013. He is also serving as Director in FPT Corporation, IHI Corporation and East Japan Railway Co Ltd., as well as Chairman of International Academy of CIO Japan.

Jun Hamano

Mr. Jun Hamano has been serving as Independent Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He is also working for Dentsu Inc., The Ohara Memorial Institute for Science of Labour and Ohara HealthCare Foundation.

Fumio Uemaki

