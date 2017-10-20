Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masaaki Ito
|60
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Hiroaya Hayase
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Resin Company, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Film Company, Director
|
Kazuhiko Kugawa
|63
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Sadaaki Matsuyama
|66
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Functional Material Company, Representative Director
|
Kenichi Abe
|61
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Isoprene Company, Director
|
Kazuhiro Nakayama
|61
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Yoshimasa Sano
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Carbon Materials Business in Functional Materials Company, Director
|
Hitoshi Toyoura
|58
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Fibers and Textiles Company, Director
|
Tsugunori Kashimura
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development
|
George Avdey
|2012
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
P.Scott Bening
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of WS Film Business, President of Subsidiary
|
Stephen Cox
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of PVB Business
|
Matthias Gutweiler
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hirohide Hayashi
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology
|
Hitoshi Kawahara
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Poval Film Business in Vinyl Acetate Film Company, Assistant Manager of Vinyl Acetate Film Company
|
Ichiro Matsuzaki
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Ikuo Nakamura
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Clarino Business
|
Akira Ohmura
|2014
|Exec Officer, Chief Senior Dir of Production Tech in Vinyl Acetate Resin Company, Chief Senior Dir of Production Tech in Vinyl Acetate Film Company, Assistant Manager of Vinyl Acetate Resin Company
|
Toshihiro Omatsu
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Isoprene Chemical Business
|
Hajime Suzuki
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Keiji Taga
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Nobuhiko Takai
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Genestar Business
|
Koichi Takano
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Elastomer Business
|
Toshinori Tsugaru
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Okayama Business Center
|
Yukinori Yamane
|2014
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Purchasing & Logistics
|
Tomokazu Hamaguchi
|73
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Jun Hamano
|66
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Fumio Uemaki
|2016
|Director of IR & Public Relations in Business Planning Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Masaaki Ito
|Mr. Masaaki Ito has been serving as President and Representative Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since January 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Methacrylic Business of Chemicals Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Foundation Engineering from Osaka University in March 1980.
|
Hiroaya Hayase
|Mr. Hiroaya Hayase has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Resin Company, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Film Company and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Technology in the Company.
|
Kazuhiko Kugawa
|Mr. Kazuhiko Kugawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Administration in Main Business Supervisor Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1976.
|
Sadaaki Matsuyama
|Mr. Sadaaki Matsuyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Functional Material Company and Representative Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kenichi Abe
|Mr. Kenichi Abe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Isoprene Company and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of New Business Development in the Company.
|
Kazuhiro Nakayama
|Mr. Kazuhiro Nakayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Technology in the Company.
|
Yoshimasa Sano
|Mr. Yoshimasa Sano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Carbon Materials Business in Functional Materials Company and Director in KURARAY CO., LTD. since January 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Hitoshi Toyoura
|Mr. Hitoshi Toyoura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Fibers and Textiles Company and Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Consumer Goods and Materials Business in Fibers and Textiles Company in the Company.
|
Tomokazu Hamaguchi
|Mr. Tomokazu Hamaguchi has been serving as Independent Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since June 2013. He is also serving as Director in FPT Corporation, IHI Corporation and East Japan Railway Co Ltd., as well as Chairman of International Academy of CIO Japan.
|
Jun Hamano
|Mr. Jun Hamano has been serving as Independent Director of KURARAY CO., LTD. since March 2016. He is also working for Dentsu Inc., The Ohara Memorial Institute for Science of Labour and Ohara HealthCare Foundation.
|
