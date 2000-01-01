Sumco Corp (3436.T)

Name Description

Mayuki Hashimoto Mr. Mayuki Hashimoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation. He obtained a Master's degree in Material Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Michiharu Takii Mr. Michiharu Takii has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from The University of Tokyo in March 1974.

Harumitsu Endo Mr. Harumitsu Endo has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to serve as Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Sales in the Company.

Hisashi Furuya Mr. Hisashi Furuya has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Technology and Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Yonesawa Business Center in Main Production & Technology Unit, Director of Solar Business and Deputy Chief Director of Production & Technology in the Company.

Kazuo Hiramoto Mr. Kazuo Hiramoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Manager of Kyushu Business and Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2014. He joined the Company in April 2005. His previous titles include Manager of Kansai Business Center and Executive Officer in the Company.

Fumio Inoue Mr. Fumio Inoue has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in President's Office, Manager of President's Office and Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office, Manager of President's Office and Director of Finance in President's Office in the Company.

Hisashi Katahama Mr. Hisashi Katahama has been serving as Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.

Hiroshi Yoshikawa Mr. Hiroshi Yoshikawa has been serving as Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.

Masahiro Mitomi Mr. Masahiro Mitomi has been serving as Independent Director in SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also serving as Director in OTSUKA KAGU, LTD., Representative Director in Value Create Inc., and working for Keio University,

Kohei Nakanishi Mr. Kohei Nakanishi has been serving as Independent Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also working for Mitsubishi Corporation. He used to work for Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Japan Finance Corporation.

Shinichiro Ohta Mr. Shinichiro Ohta has been serving as Independent Director of SUMCO CORPORATION since March 2016. He is also working for Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. He used to work for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.