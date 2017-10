Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd (3863.T)

Name Description

Yoshio Haga Mr. Yoshio Haga has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He used to serve as Director of Works, Komatsujima Plant Manager, Director of Business Planning Director, Chief Director of Planning and Managing Director in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Nippon Paper Group Inc., as well as work for Jujo Paper Co., Ltd.

Fumio Manoshiro Mr. Fumio Manoshiro has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director of Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He used to serve as Yatsushiro Plant Manager and Director in the Company. He used to serve as Director in Nippon Paper Group Inc.

Kazufumi Yamasaki Mr. Kazufumi Yamasaki has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Director of Research & Development, Chief Director of CSR and Representative Director in Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, NIPPON PAPER PAPYLIA CO., LTD. He used to serve as Director of 2nd Paper Making, Director of Paper Making and Manager of Safety & Security Management Office in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Paper Group, Inc. and Sanyo-Kokusaku Pulp Co., Ltd.

Akihiro Utsumi Mr. Akihiro Utsumi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources and Director in Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. since June 2017. His previous titles include Yatsushiro Plant Manager and Director of Business in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Paper Group, Inc. and another company.

Toru Nozawa Mr. Toru Nozawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning and Director in Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary. His previous titles include Director of Accounting in Main Administration Unit and Director of Finance in Main Administration Unit in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Paper Group, Inc. and another company.

Hirofumi Fujimori Mr. Hirofumi Fujimori has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration and Director of Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He previously served as Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Paper Group, Inc. and other two companies.

Shoji Ueda Mr. Shoji Ueda has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Chief Director of Energy Business and Director in Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983.

Yoshimitsu Aoyama Mr. Yoshimitsu Aoyama has been serving as Independent Director of Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2013. He is also working for Public Interest Incorporated Foundation "Automotive Dispute Resolution Center" and another association. He used to serve as Professor of Meiji University and University of Tokyo.