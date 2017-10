Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd (4021.T)

Name Description

Kojiro Kinoshita Mr. Kojiro Kinoshita has been serving as President and Representative Director in Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. since June 27, 2008. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Director and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from The University of Tokyo in March 1977.

Junichi Miyazaki Mr. Junichi Miyazaki has been serving as Vice President and Director in Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. since April 2013. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Administration, Director of Information System, Senior Managing Director and Director of Finance in the Company. He also used to work for Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and KOWA REAL ESTATE.

Hiroyoshi Fukuro Mr. Hiroyoshi Fukuro has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Functional Material Business and Director in Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2014. He is also serving as Representative Director in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Electric Material Research Institute, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company.

Masataka Hatanaka Mr. Masataka Hatanaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Production Technology and Director in Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Onoda Plant Manager and Saitama Plant Manager in the Company.

Katsuaki Miyaji Mr. Katsuaki Miyaji was named Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director in Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Director of Substance Science Research Institute, Executive Officer, Director of Electronic Materials Research Institute and Director of New Business Planning in the Company.

Satoru Hamamoto Mr. Satoru Hamamoto has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Agrochemical Business, Chief Director of Sales in Agrochemical Business Unit and Director of Sales Planning in Main Sales Unit in Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2014. He joined the Company in July 2002.

Nobutomo Tsuruzoe Mr. Nobutomo Tsuruzoe has been serving as an Executive Officer and Director of New Business Planning in Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Biological Science Research Institute and Director in the Company.

Chisato Kajiyama Mr. Chisato Kajiyama has been serving as Independent Director in Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2014. He is also working for Fukuoka Women's University. He used to work for Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kyushu University and Japan Student Services Organization.