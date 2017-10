Tosoh Corp (4042.T)

Name Description

Toshinori Yamamoto Mr. Toshinori Yamamoto has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director in TOSOH CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Manager of Petroleum Chemical Sector, Director of Chemical Product Business and Deputy Director of Chemical Goods Business in the Company.

Koji Kawamoto Mr. Koji Kawamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Purchasing & Logistics, Manager of Business Administration Unit and Director in TOSOH CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in an associated company, Lonseal Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Director of Finance in the Company.

Keiichiro Nishizawa Mr. Keiichiro Nishizawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Research Planning, Manager of Engineering Sector and Director in TOSOH CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Organo Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Director, Deputy Director of Tokyo Research Institute and Director of Tokyo Research Institute in the Company.

Katsushi Tashiro Mr. Katsushi Tashiro was named Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Nanyo Business Center and Representative Director in TOSOH CORPORATION effective June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Yokkaichi Business Center and Managing Director in the Company. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co., Ltd.

Masaki Uchikura Mr. Masaki Uchikura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of High Functional Materials Business, Manager of Functional Product Sector, Leader of TZM Project Team and Director in TOSOH CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Legal Affairs & Patent and Managing Director in the Company.

Nobuaki Murashige Mr. Nobuaki Murashige has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Manager of Yokkaichi Business Center in TOSOH CORPORATION since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Director of Production Technology in the Company.

Masayuki Yamada Mr. Masayuki Yamada has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Director of Bioscience in TOSOH CORPORATION since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Deputy Director of Bioscience Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary.

Tsutomu Abe Mr. Tsutomu Abe has been serving as Independent Director in TOSOH CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in IBJ Leasing Company, Limited. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.