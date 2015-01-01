Tokuyama Corp (4043.T)

Name Description

Masao Kusunoki Mr. Masao Kusunoki has been serving as Chairman of the Executive Board and Representative Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Chemicals Sales and Manager of Cement in the Company.

Hiroshi Yokota Mr. Hiroshi Yokota has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Specials in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hokkaido University.

Hideki Adachi Mr. Hideki Adachi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Tokuyama Factory and Director in Tokuyama Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Cement Manufacturing in the Company.

Akihiro Hamada Mr. Akihiro Hamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Finance and Director of Tokuyama Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Administration and Leader of Finance Group in the Company.

Takeshi Nakahara Mr. Takeshi Nakahara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of CSR Promotion Office and Director in Tokuyama Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company.

Hideo Sugimura Mr. Hideo Sugimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Masaki Akutagawa Mr. Masaki Akutagawa has been serving as Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974.

Yoji Miyamoto Mr. Yoji Miyamoto has been serving as Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Hisafumi Shimizu Mr. Hisafumi Shimizu has been serving as Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in Japan Industrial Solutions Co., Ltd.

Shin Kato Mr. Shin Kato has been serving as Independent Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.

Toshihide Mizuno Mr. Toshihide Mizuno has been serving as Independent Director in Tokuyama Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Chairman, President and Director in e-sanshin Co., Ltd. He used to work for other seven companies, including The Sanwa Bank, Limited, UFJ Holdings, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd.