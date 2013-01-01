Edition:
United States

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (4188.T)

4188.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,148JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥24 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
¥1,124
Open
¥1,145
Day's High
¥1,154
Day's Low
¥1,138
Volume
4,696,400
Avg. Vol
6,067,098
52-wk High
¥1,154
52-wk Low
¥629

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshimitsu Kobayashi

70 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiaries

Hitoshi Ohchi

64 2015 Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Kenkichi Kosakai

63 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Noriyoshi Ohira

64 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Shushichi Yoshimura

63 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Larry Meixner

Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Advanced Technology & Business Development Office

Donna Costa

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hidefumi Date

Executive Officer, Manager of Business Administration Office

Ken Fujiwara

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Legal Office

Naoko Ichikawa

Executive Officer

Yoshihiro Ikegawa

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning in Business Strategy Office, Manager of Materials Strategy in Business Strategy Office

Kazuo Iwano

Executive Officer

Takeshi Matsumoto

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Health & Care Strategy in Business Strategy Office

Takashi Mori

Executive Officer

Masanori Sakaguchi

Executive Officer

Junzo Tai

Executive Officer, Manager of Industry Gas Strategy Office in Business Strategy Unit

Shoji Yoshisato

Executive Officer, Manager of Auditing Office

Glen Fredrikson

58 2017 Director

Yoshihiro Umeha

62 2015 Director

Hisao Urata

61 2016 Director

Takayuki Hashimoto

63 2016 Independent Director

Taigi Ito

70 2015 Independent Director

Takeo Kikkawa

65 2013 Independent Director

Hideko Kunii

69 2015 Independent Director

Kazuhiro Watanabe

70 2015 Independent Director

Akihiro Muraoka

2016 Manager of Business Administration Office Group
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Yoshimitsu Kobayashi

Mr. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation since June 2015. He previously served as President and Representative Director in the Company.

Hitoshi Ohchi

Mr. Hitoshi Ohchi has been serving as Executive President and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, The KAITEKI Institute, Inc. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Business Strategy Office in the Company. He also used to work for a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Kenkichi Kosakai

Mr. Kenkichi Kosakai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Noriyoshi Ohira

Mr. Noriyoshi Ohira has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Life Science Institute, Inc. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Shushichi Yoshimura

Mr. Shushichi Yoshimura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary. He used to work for a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Larry Meixner

Donna Costa

Hidefumi Date

Ken Fujiwara

Naoko Ichikawa

Yoshihiro Ikegawa

Kazuo Iwano

Takeshi Matsumoto

Takashi Mori

Masanori Sakaguchi

Junzo Tai

Shoji Yoshisato

Glen Fredrikson

Mr. Glen H. Fredrikson has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since April 2017. He is also a professor of University of California, Santa Barbara, the United States. He used to work for a subsidiary, The KAITEKI Institute, Inc.

Yoshihiro Umeha

Mr. Yoshihiro Umeha has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is working for Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. and Life Science Institute, Inc.

Hisao Urata

Mr. Hisao Urata has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for a subsidiary, Life Science Institute, Inc. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Takayuki Hashimoto

Mr. Takayuki Hashimoto has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for IBM Japan, Ltd.

Taigi Ito

Mr. Taigi Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He used to work for Tsuji Audit Corporation, MISUZU Audit Corporation and Waseda University.

Takeo Kikkawa

Mr. Takeo Kikkawa has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2013. He is also a professor of Tokyo University of Science. He used to serve as professor in Hitotsubashi University.

Hideko Kunii

Ms. Hideko Kunii has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. She is also a professor of Shibaura Institute of Technology. She used to work for RICOH Company, Ltd. and Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd.

Kazuhiro Watanabe

Mr. Kazuhiro Watanabe has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for Higashimachi LPC. He used to work for Ministry of Justice.

Akihiro Muraoka

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading