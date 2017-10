Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd (4272.T)

Name Description

Masanobu Suzuki Mr. Masanobu Suzuki has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Medicine Business and Executive Officer in the Company.

Toshio Kawafuji Mr. Toshio Kawafuji was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Safety Systems Business and Representative Director in Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. effective June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Atsuhiro Wakimoto Mr. Atsuhiro Wakimoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Sales in Main Safety Systems Business Unit and Director in Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Global Business in Main Safety Systems Business Unit in the Company.

Shizuhiro Nambu Mr. Shizuhiro Nambu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Medicine Business and Director in Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in June 2010. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Medicine Development in the Company.

Masayuki Shitayama Mr. Masayuki Shitayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Group Administration, Chief Director of Group Accounting and Director in Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in Group Main Accounting Unit in the Company.

Yukio Tachibana Mr. Yukio Tachibana has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Functional Chemicals Business and Director in Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. since June 25, 2014. He joined the Company in October 2007. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Catalyst Business in Main Functional Chemicals Business Unit in the Company.

Yasuyuki Fujishima Mr. Yasuyuki Fujishima has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Wacom Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director in Mutual Service Aid Guarantee Corporation. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bank of Japan and Sojitz Corporation.