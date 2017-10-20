Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T)
4502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
Summary
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yasuchika Hasegawa
Mr. Yasuchika Hasegawa has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Chief Director of Pharmaceutical International Business, Director of Business Planning and Director of Business Strategy in the Company.
|
Christophe Weber
Mr. Christophe Weber has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since April 1, 2015. He used to work for GlaxoSmithKline K.K.
|
Shinji Honda
Mr. Shinji Honda has been serving as Corporate Strategy Office and Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as President of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director and Director of Overseas Business Promotion in the Company. He used to serve as President in another company.
|
Andrew Plump
Mr. Andrew S. Plump has been serving as Chief Medical & Scientific Officer and Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Vice President in a subsidiary. He used to work for other companies.
|
Masato Iwasaki
Mr. Masato Iwasaki has been serving as President of Japan Pharma Business Unit and Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Chief Director of Pharmaceutical Sales and Director of Product Strategy in the Company.
|
Yasuhiko Yamanaka
Mr. Yasuhiko Yamanaka has been serving as Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Business Strategy, Chief Director of Pharmaceutical Sales and Managing Director in the Company.
|
Emiko Azuma
Ms. Emiko Azuma has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. She is also serving as Independent Director in MetLife Insurance, K.K., KLA-Tencor Corporation and InvenSense Corporation, as well as Managing Director in Tomon Partners, LLC.
|
Jean-Luc Butel
Mr. Jean-Luc Butel has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also working for another company.
|
Yoshiaki Fujimori
Mr. Yoshiaki Fujimori has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., and working for LIXIL Group Corporation.
|
Koji Hatsukawa
Mr. Koji Hatsukawa has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also working for Fujitsu Limited and The Norinchukin Bank.
|
Shiro Kuniya
Mr. Shiro Kuniya has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc., Ebara Corporation and NEXON Co., Ltd., and is working for Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners.
|
Michel Orsinger
Mr. Michel Orsinger has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He used to work for Johnson & Johnson.
|
Masahiro Sakane
Mr. Masahiro Sakane has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electron Limited, ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD. and KAJIMA CORPORATION, and working for Komatsu Ltd.
|
Toshiyuki Shiga
Mr. Toshiyuki Shiga has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, and working for Japan Association of Corporate Executives.
|
Fumio Sudo
Mr. Fumio Sudo has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2011. He is also serving as Independent Director in Taisei Corporation and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., and is also working for JFE Holdings, Inc. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a company that is under the new name, JFE Steel Corporation, and worked for Japan Broadcasting Corporation.
|
Tokumasa Takeda
As Of
