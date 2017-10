Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T)

Name Description

Yoshihiko Hatanaka Mr. Yoshihiko Hatanaka has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Astellas Pharma Inc. since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer in two US-based subsidiaries. He used to work for Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He obtained his bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in May 1980.

Kenji Yasukawa Mr. Kenji Yasukawa has been serving as Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Representative Director in Astellas Pharma Inc. since June 19, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Director of Product Strategy in the Company. He used to work for Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary.

Yoshiharu Aizawa Mr. Yoshiharu Aizawa has been serving as Independent Director in Astellas Pharma Inc. since June 2015. He is also an Honorary Professor of Kitasato University. He used to work for Keio University.

Etsuko Okajima Ms. Etsuko Okajima has been serving as Independent Director in Astellas Pharma Inc. since June 18, 2014. She is also serving as President and Representative Director in ProNova Inc., as well as Independent Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., SEPTENI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and Link and Motivation Inc. She used to work for other four companies, including Mitsubishi Corporation, GLOBIS Inc. and McKinsey & Company.

Mamoru Sekiyama Mr. Mamoru Sekiyama has been serving as Independent Director in Astellas Pharma Inc. since June 19, 2017. He is also working for Marubeni Corporation. He used to work for Marubeni Power Systems Corporation.