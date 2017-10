Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)

Name Description

Haruo Naito Mr. Haruo Naito has been serving as Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also working for The Naito Foundation. He joined the Company in October 1975. His previous titles include Director of Research and Development Promotion, Chief Director of Research and Development, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company.

Ryohei Yanagi Mr. Ryohei Yanagi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief IR Officer in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in September 2009. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Investor Relations(IR) in the Company.

Hideki Hayashi Mr. Hideki Hayashi has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Chief Information Officer in Eisai Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Development in the Company.

Junichi Asatani Mr. Junichi Asatani has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer and Executive Officer in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Director of Compliance & Risk Management Promotion and Director of Corporate IA in the Company.

Kenta Takahashi Mr. Kenta Takahashi has been serving as General Counsel and Managing Executive Officer in Eisai Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs in the Company.

Ivan Cheung Mr. Ivan Cheung has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, President of Neurology Business Group and President of America Region in Eisai Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Eisai Inc., since April 2016. He joined the Company in October 2005. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Promotion in Main Product Creation Unit in CEO's Office, Deputy Chief Director of Human Resources Development and Director of Talent Management and Director of Business Strategy in the Company.

Edward Geary Mr. Edward Stewart Geary has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Director of Corporate Medical Affairs in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1997. His previous titles include Director of Pharmaceutical Business Policy, Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Reliability Assurance in the Company. He used to work for Stanford University before joining the Company.

Gary Hendler Mr. Gary Hendler has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, President of EMEA Region and Chief Commercial Officer of Oncology Business Group in Eisai Co., Ltd., as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Eisai Europe Ltd., since April 2016. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Terushige Iike Mr. Terushige Iike has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Oncology Business Group in Eisai Co., Ltd., since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Corporate Strategy and Director of Clinical Development in the Company.

Masatomi Akana Mr. Masatomi Akana has been serving as Executive Officer in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1990. He previously served as Manager of Secretary Office in the Company.

Yanhui Feng Yanhui Feng has been serving as Executive Officer in Eisai Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager of two China-based subsidiaries, including Eisai China Holdings Ltd. and Eisai China Inc., since April 2016. Feng used to work for another company.

Yasunobu Kai Mr. Yasunobu Kai has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Planning Officer of Oncology Business Group and Director of Planning of Oncology Business Group in Eisai Co., Ltd. since May 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include President of Frontier Drug Development Unit and President of Eisai Value Maximization Systems in the Company.

Shohei Kanazawa Mr. Shohei Kanazawa has been serving as Executive Officer and President of Consumer hhc Business Unit in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as President of Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Business Unit in the Company.

Hiroyuki Kato Mr. Hiroyuki Kato has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Medicine Development Center in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Yoshiteru Kato Mr. Yoshiteru Kato has been serving as Executive Officer and President of Eisai Demand Chain Systems in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988.

Teiji Kimura Mr. Teiji Kimura has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Discovery Officer of Neurology Business Group and Director of Neurology Tsukuba Research Institute in Eisai Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi Mr. Hiroyuki Kobayashi has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer of Japan & Asia, Chief Director of Medical and Director of Neurology Medical Department in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in January 2016. He previously served as Director of Oncology Medical in the Company. He used to work for Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Lynn Kramer Mr. Lynn Kramer has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Clinical Officer of Neurology Business Group and Chief Medical Officer of Neurology Business Group in Eisai Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He used to work for a subsidiary, Eisai Inc.

Masayuki Miyajima Mr. Masayuki Miyajima has been serving as Executive Officer and President of Eisai Japan in Eisai Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985.

Takashi Ohwa Mr. Takashi Ohwa has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Medicine Creation Officer of Oncology Business Group and Chief Discovery Officer of Oncology Business Group in Eisai Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1991. His previous titles include Director of 2nd Drug Development Research Institute and President of Oncology Drug Development Unit in the Company.

Shaji Procida Ms. Shaji Procida has been serving as Executive Officer in Eisai Co., Ltd., as well as President and Chief Operating Officer of a subsidiary, Eisai Inc., since June 2014. She used to work for another company.

Sayoko Sasaki Ms. Sayoko Sasaki has been serving as Executive Officer and President of Asia Region in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. She joined the Company in April 1991. Her previous titles include Manager of Global Access Strategy Office, Director of PR and Director of Government Relations in the Company.

Alexander Scott Mr. Alexander Scott has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer in Neurology Business Group and Director of Strategy in Neurology Business Group in Eisai Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He used to work for a subsidiary, Eisai Inc.

Mitsuaki Tanaka Mr. Mitsuaki Tanaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Director of General Affairs & Environment Safety in the Company.

Hidenori Yabune Mr. Hidenori Yabune has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Regional Cooperation Metropolitan Area in Eisai Japan of Eisai Japan in Eisai Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1994.

Tatsuyuki Yasuno Mr. Tatsuyuki Yasuno has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Planning Officer and Director of Corporate Planning in Eisai Co., Ltd. since May 2017. He joined the Company in April 1991. He previously served as Director of Corporate Planning & Strategy in the Company.

Yasushi Okada Mr. Yasushi Okada has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Chief Talent Officer in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also working for a fund. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Director of Business Promotion in Pharmaceutical Business Unit, Director of Business Strategy in Pharmaceutical Business Unit, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Planning in Main Japan Business Main Unit in the Company.

Hirokazu Kanai Mr. Hirokazu Kanai has been serving as Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Director of Finance & Accounting in the Company.

Noboru Naoe Mr. Noboru Naoe has been serving as Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Pharmaceutical Business, Director of Medicine Business, Senior Director of Medicine in Main Japan Business Unit, Managing Executive Officer and President of Eisai Japan in the Company.

Yutaka Tsuchiya Mr. Yutaka Tsuchiya has been serving as Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Planning in Clinical Test Research Center, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Reliability Assurance in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in an United Kingdom-based subsidiary.

Bruce Aronson Mr. Bruce Aronson has been serving as Independent Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also a Designated Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu, The University of Tokyo, Creighton University, Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies of Bank of Japan and other two law firms.

Tamaki Kakizaki Ms. Tamaki Kakizaki has been serving as Independent Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2016. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. She is also a Professor of Meiji University. She used to work for Atomi University, Toyo University and Yokohama National University.

Yasuhiko Kato Mr. Yasuhiko Kato has been serving as Independent Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Compensation, and a member of Nomination Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director in Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. He used to work for Mitsui Babcock Energy Limited.

Ikuo Nishikawa Mr. Ikuo Nishikawa has been serving as Independent Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. and Megmilk Snow Brand Company, Limited, and working for Mitsubishi Corporation. He is also a Guest Professor of Keio University, He used to work for Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, International Accounting Standards Committee, The Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Accounting Standards Board of Japan and Nidec Corporation.

Eiichiro Suhara Mr. Eiichiro Suhara has been serving as Independent Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Nomination Committee, and a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in YOKOHAMA SHINKO Co., Ltd. as well as President and Representative Director in MITSUBISHI PENCIL CO., LTD.

Daiken Tsunoda Mr. Daiken Tsunoda has been serving as Independent Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd., as well as Partner in Nakamura, Tsunoda & Matsumoto, and working for SLEEP SELECT Co., Ltd. and BILCOM, Inc.