Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)

Name Description

Joji Nakayama Mr. George Joji Nakayama has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Executive President, President, Director of Europe Management, Director of Overseas, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for Suntory Holdings Limited and other companies.

Sunao Manabe Mr. Sunao Manabe has been serving as Executive President, President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED. since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Promotion, Director of Project Promotion in Main Research & Development Unit and Director of Business Strategy in Main Strategy Unit in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Kazunori Hirokawa Mr. Kazunori Hirokawa has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Representative Director in DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development and Chief Director of Japan Company Business Promotion in the Company. He previously served as Non-Executive Director in Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited. He used to work for another company.

Katsumi Fujimoto Mr. Katsumi Fujimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Supply Chain and Director of DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of CMC Planning in Main Medicine Manufacturing Technology Unit, Chief Director of Medicine Manufacturing Technology and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for SANKYO KABUSHIKIGAISYA.

Toshiaki Sai Mr. Toshiaki Sai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Product Strategy and Director in DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED since April 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Strategy in Main Business Strategy Unit in the Company.

Toshiaki Tojo Mr. Toshiaki Tojo has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine Co., Ltd., since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Credibility Assurance, Director of Supply Chain Technology in Main Supply Chain Unit and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Naoki Adachi Mr. Naoki Adachi has been serving as Independent Director of DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED since June 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Independent Director in Toyo Ink SC Holdings Company, Limited, as well as Director in TOPPAN FORMS CO., LTD. and Tosho Printing Co., Ltd.

Tsuguya Fukui Mr. Tsuguya Fukui has been serving as Independent Director of DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED since June 2015. He is also working for St. Luke's International University, St. Luke's International University, Japan Hospital Association and The Japan Medical Library Association. He used to work for Saga University and Kyoto University.

Hiroshi Toda Mr. Hiroshi Toda has been serving as Independent Director in DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED since June 23, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. He used to work for the Embassy of Japan in Greece, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Holdings, Inc. and another company.