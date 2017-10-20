Yahoo Japan Corp (4689.T)

Name Description

Manabu Miyasaka Mr. Manabu Miyasaka has been serving as President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 18, 2015. He is also serving as Director in its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp. He joined the Company in June 1997. His previous titles include Chief Executive Officer, Director of Media Business, Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Consumer Business in the Company. He used to work for UPU Co., Ltd.

Toshiki Ohya Mr. Toshiki Ohya has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President in Yahoo Japan Corporation since 2016. He joined the Company in February 2003. He used to work for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, SBI Holdings, Inc. and Creo Co., Ltd. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Kentaro Kawabe Mr. Kentaro Kawabe has been serving as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Manager of Commerce Group in Yahoo Japan Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in August 2000. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Media Business in the Company. He used to work for other companies, including PIM Corporation and GyaO Corporation.

Jonathan Brock Mr. Jonathan Brock has been serving as Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since December 14, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Director in SB Group US, Inc., as well as Director in SB Energy Holdings Ltd. and Brightstar Corp. He used to serve as Managing Consultant in Gemini Consulting, Head of News & Data Strategy in Reuters, Interim Marketing Manager BSkyB in Curzon Ltd., as well as Head of EMEA Business Strategy and Director Global Business Strategy & Chief of Staff GBO in Google Inc.

Kazuhiko Fujihara Mr. Kazuhiko Fujihara has been serving as Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 18, 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp., Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer in SoftBank Corp., as well as Director in Brightstar Global Group Inc. He used to work for Mazda Motor Corporation its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp.

Ken Miyauchi Mr. Ken Miyauchi has been serving as Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 21, 2012. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in SOFTBANK CORP., as well as Vice President and Representative Director in its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp., and working for Softbank Group International GK. He used to work for Japan Management Association, WILLCOM, Inc. and Brightstar Global Group Inc.

Masayoshi Son Mr. Masayoshi Son has been serving as Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 18, 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in SOFTBANK CORP., President and Representative Director in its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp., Chairman of the Board in Sprint Corporation, Director in Alibaba Group Holding Limited, as well as Chairman and Executive Director in ARM Holdings plc, and working for Softbank Group International GK. He established the Company in January. His previous titles include President and Representative Director in the Company.

Arthur Chong Mr. Arthur Chong has been serving as Independent Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 20, 2017. He is also serving as General Counsel and Secretary in Altaba Inc. He used to work for McCutchen, Doyle, Brown & Enersen, McKesson Corp., Safeco Corp., Broadcom Corporation and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP.

Hiromi Onizuka Ms. Hiromi Onizuka has been serving as Independent Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 18, 2015. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She used to work for TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Alexi Wellman Ms. Alexi A. Wellman has been serving as Independent Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 20, 2017. She is also serving as Vice President and Global Controller in Altaba Inc. She used to work for Mutual of Omaha, KPMG LLP and Nebraska Book Company, Inc.