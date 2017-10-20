Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)
4901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,526JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shigetaka Komori
|78
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Kenji Sukeno
|62
|2016
|President, Group Chief Operating Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Yuzo Toda
|71
|2016
|Chief Technical Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Technical Business, Director
|
Masaru Yoshizawa
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Director of Human Resources, Director
|
Norio Shibata
|62
|2016
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Director
|
Koichi Tamai
|64
|2010
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Chief Innovation Officer, Director
|
Shigenobu Inenaga
|2014
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning
|
Masahiro Fukuoka
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs
|
Hiroshi Kurihara
|Executive Officer
|
Shigeru Sano
|Executive Officer
|
Masato Yamamoto
|Executive Officer
|
Akira Yoda
|Executive Officer, Director of Image Technology Research Institute
|
Chisato Yoshizawa
|Executive Officer
|
Makoto Kaiami
|66
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Tatsuo Kawada
|77
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Kunitaro Kitamura
|65
|2017
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shigetaka Komori
|Mr. Shigetaka Komori has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation, since June 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1963, and previously served as Managing Director and President in the Company.
|
Kenji Sukeno
|Mr. Kenji Sukeno has been serving as President, Group Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation, since June 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977.
|
Yuzo Toda
|Mr. Yuzo Toda has been serving as Chief Technical Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Technical Business and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation as well as Director in another subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1973.
|
Masaru Yoshizawa
|Mr. Masaru Yoshizawa has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Director of Human Resources and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Business Planning and Director of General Affairs in the Company.
|
Norio Shibata
|Mr. Norio Shibata has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning and Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Recording Media Business and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1980.
|
Koichi Tamai
|Mr. Koichi Tamai has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2010. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in May 2003.
|
Shigenobu Inenaga
|
Masahiro Fukuoka
|
Hiroshi Kurihara
|
Shigeru Sano
|
Masato Yamamoto
|
Akira Yoda
|
Chisato Yoshizawa
|
Makoto Kaiami
|Mr. Makoto Kaiami has been serving as Independent Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.
|
Tatsuo Kawada
|Mr. Tatsuo Kawada has been serving as Independent Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in SEIREN Co.,Ltd.
|
Kunitaro Kitamura
|Mr. Kunitaro Kitamura has been serving as Independent Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited as well as Representative Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Shigetaka Komori
|--
|
Kenji Sukeno
|--
|
Yuzo Toda
|--
|
Masaru Yoshizawa
|--
|
Norio Shibata
|--
|
Koichi Tamai
|--
|
Shigenobu Inenaga
|--
|
Masahiro Fukuoka
|--
|
Hiroshi Kurihara
|--
|
Shigeru Sano
|--
|
Masato Yamamoto
|--
|
Akira Yoda
|--
|
Chisato Yoshizawa
|--
|
Makoto Kaiami
|--
|
Tatsuo Kawada
|--
|
Kunitaro Kitamura
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Shigetaka Komori
|0
|0
|
Kenji Sukeno
|0
|0
|
Yuzo Toda
|0
|0
|
Masaru Yoshizawa
|0
|0
|
Norio Shibata
|0
|0
|
Koichi Tamai
|0
|0
|
Shigenobu Inenaga
|0
|0
|
Masahiro Fukuoka
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Kurihara
|0
|0
|
Shigeru Sano
|0
|0
|
Masato Yamamoto
|0
|0
|
Akira Yoda
|0
|0
|
Chisato Yoshizawa
|0
|0
|
Makoto Kaiami
|0
|0
|
Tatsuo Kawada
|0
|0
|
Kunitaro Kitamura
|0
|0