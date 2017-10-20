Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shigetaka Komori

78 2012 Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Kenji Sukeno

62 2016 President, Group Chief Operating Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Yuzo Toda

71 2016 Chief Technical Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Technical Business, Director

Masaru Yoshizawa

59 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Director of Human Resources, Director

Norio Shibata

62 2016 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Director

Koichi Tamai

64 2010 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Chief Innovation Officer, Director

Shigenobu Inenaga

2014 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning

Masahiro Fukuoka

2017 Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs

Hiroshi Kurihara

Executive Officer

Shigeru Sano

Executive Officer

Masato Yamamoto

Executive Officer

Akira Yoda

Executive Officer, Director of Image Technology Research Institute

Chisato Yoshizawa

Executive Officer

Makoto Kaiami

66 2017 Independent Director

Tatsuo Kawada

77 2017 Independent Director

Kunitaro Kitamura

65 2017 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Shigetaka Komori

Mr. Shigetaka Komori has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation, since June 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1963, and previously served as Managing Director and President in the Company.

Kenji Sukeno

Mr. Kenji Sukeno has been serving as President, Group Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation, since June 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977.

Yuzo Toda

Mr. Yuzo Toda has been serving as Chief Technical Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Technical Business and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation as well as Director in another subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1973.

Masaru Yoshizawa

Mr. Masaru Yoshizawa has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Director of Human Resources and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Business Planning and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Norio Shibata

Mr. Norio Shibata has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning and Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Recording Media Business and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Koichi Tamai

Mr. Koichi Tamai has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2010. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in May 2003.

Shigenobu Inenaga

Masahiro Fukuoka

Hiroshi Kurihara

Shigeru Sano

Masato Yamamoto

Akira Yoda

Chisato Yoshizawa

Makoto Kaiami

Mr. Makoto Kaiami has been serving as Independent Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.

Tatsuo Kawada

Mr. Tatsuo Kawada has been serving as Independent Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in SEIREN Co.,Ltd.

Kunitaro Kitamura

Mr. Kunitaro Kitamura has been serving as Independent Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited as well as Representative Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

