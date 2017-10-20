Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)

Name Description

Shigetaka Komori Mr. Shigetaka Komori has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation, since June 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1963, and previously served as Managing Director and President in the Company.

Kenji Sukeno Mr. Kenji Sukeno has been serving as President, Group Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation, since June 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977.

Yuzo Toda Mr. Yuzo Toda has been serving as Chief Technical Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Technical Business and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation as well as Director in another subsidiary. He joined the Company in April 1973.

Masaru Yoshizawa Mr. Masaru Yoshizawa has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Director of Human Resources and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Business Planning and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Norio Shibata Mr. Norio Shibata has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning and Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Recording Media Business and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Koichi Tamai Mr. Koichi Tamai has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2010. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in May 2003.

Makoto Kaiami Mr. Makoto Kaiami has been serving as Independent Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.

Tatsuo Kawada Mr. Tatsuo Kawada has been serving as Independent Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in SEIREN Co.,Ltd.