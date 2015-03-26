Edition:
Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (5002.T)

5002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,287JPY
12:18am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥17 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
¥1,270
Open
¥1,287
Day's High
¥1,291
Day's Low
¥1,279
Volume
506,300
Avg. Vol
1,590,134
52-wk High
¥1,310
52-wk Low
¥910

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Minoru Takeda

74 2015 Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tsuyoshi Kameoka

60 2015 President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Takashi Sakata

2016 Executive Officer, Senior Director of Accounting & Finance

Tomonori Okada

63 2016 Vice President, Representative Director

Makoto Abe

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Yuri Inoue

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Kenichi Morishita

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Katsuaki Shindome

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Hiroshi Watanabe

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Misao Hamamoto

2015 Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Energy Solution Business

Satoshi Handa

2015 Executive Officer

Masayuki Kobayashi

2015 Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Oil Business

Nobuhiko Watanabe

2017 Executive Officer

Minoru Yagyuda

2016 Executive Officer

Nabil Al-Nuaim

48 2014 Independent Director

Anwar Hejazi

44 2017 Independent Director

Takashi Nakamura

71 2014 Independent Director

Norio Ohtsuka

67 2017 Independent Director

Yuko Yasuda

56 2017 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Minoru Takeda

Mr. Minoru Takeda has been serving as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since June 2015. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Shell Gas & Power Japan and Deloitte Tohmatsu Corporate Finance, Vice President in Shell Gas & Power Asia and worked for Mobil Sekiyu K.K.

Tsuyoshi Kameoka

Mr. Tsuyoshi Kameoka has been serving as President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 26, 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Oil Business, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Takashi Sakata

Tomonori Okada

Mr. Tomonori Okada has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Toa Oil Company, Limited and Seibu Oil Company Limited.

Makoto Abe

Yuri Inoue

Kenichi Morishita

Katsuaki Shindome

Hiroshi Watanabe

Misao Hamamoto

Satoshi Handa

Masayuki Kobayashi

Nobuhiko Watanabe

Minoru Yagyuda

Nabil Al-Nuaim

Mr. Nabil A. Al-Nuaim has been serving as Independent Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 27, 2014. He is also serving as President and Chief Executive Officer in Aramco Asia China. He used to work Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia).

Anwar Hejazi

Mr. Anwar Hejazi has been serving as Independent Director in SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 30, 2017. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in ARAMCO Japan.

Takashi Nakamura

Mr. Takashi Nakamura has been serving as Independent Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 27, 2014. He used to work for other four companies, including RICOH CO., LTD. and Ricoh Elemex Corporation.

Norio Ohtsuka

Mr. Norio Ohtsuka has been serving as Independent Director in SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 30, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in NSK Ltd. as well as working for an association.

Yuko Yasuda

Ms. Yuko Yasuda has been serving as Independent Director in SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 30, 2017. She is also serving as Independent Director in SCSK Corporation as well as working for another company.

