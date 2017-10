Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T)

Name Description

Kazuhiko Ishimura Mr. Kazuhiko Ishimura has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Asahi Glass Company, Limited since January 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive President, Senior Executive Officer, Kansai Plant Manager, Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer in the Company.

Takuya Shimamura Mr. Takuya Shimamura has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Asahi Glass Company. Limited since March 27, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, President of Chemicals Company and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1980.

Shinji Miyaji Mr. Shinji Miyaji has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Safety Assurance Export Control, Director of Business Planning and Director in Asahi Glass Company, Limited since January 1, 2017. He joined the Company in August 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of President's Office in the Company.

Yoshinori Hirai Mr. Yoshinori Hirai has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology and Director of Asahi Glass Company, Limited since January 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Business Expansion Office in the Company.

Masako Egawa Ms. Masako Egawa has been serving as Independent Director in Asahi Glass Company, Limited since March 2014. She is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. She used to work for University of Tokyo and other four companies, including Citibank, N.A. and Salomon Brothers Inc.

Yasuchika Hasegawa Mr. Yasuchika Hasegawa has been serving as Independent Director in Asahi Glass Company, Limited since March 30, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.