Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd (5202.T)

Name Description

Gunter Zorn Mr. Gunter Zorn has been serving as Chairman of the Executive Board and Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2014. He is also a member of Compensation Committee, Audit and Nominating Committees of the Company. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in z-anshin K.K. He used work for other companies, including Polaroid Corporation, Linotype Aktiengesellschaft, Heidelberg France S.A., Linotype-Hell AG and DHL Japan, Inc.

Shigeki Mori Mr. Shigeki Mori has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also a member of Compensation and Nominating Committees of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Manager of Technical Glass Business in the Company.

Kenichi Morooka Mr. Kenichi Morooka has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Vice President and Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Vice Chief Financial Officer and Director of SG Management in the Company. He used to be President of SMBC Securities, Inc. and Vice President of SMBC Capital Markets, Inc.

Clemens Miller Mr. Clemens Miller has been serving as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2012. His previous titles include Director of Europe Business in Main BP Business Unit, Manager of Construction Glass Business, Manager of High-Functional Glass Business, Assistant Manager of Sale Supervision in BP Business Division, Assistant Manager of Solar Energy Products and Chief Director of BP Business in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Pilkington Deutschland AG and Pilkington Group. He obtained his Doctor's degree in Metal Engineering from Aachen University.

Shirley Anderson Shirley Anderson has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Human Resources in Group Function Division in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. Shirley Anderson used to work for Pilkington Group Ltd.

Tony Fradgley Mr. Tony Fradgley has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of Auto AGR Business and Manager of Auto OE Business in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He previously served as Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Tata Steel Ltd., RAC Motoring Services Ltd., TIP Trailer Rental Ltd. and Pilkington Group Ltd.

Kazuhiko Fujimaki Mr. Kazuhiko Fujimaki has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Technical Glass Business in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Director of Display Business in Technical Glass Material Business Division in the Company. He used to work for other three companies.

Koichi Hiyoshi Mr. Koichi Hiyoshi has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs in Group Function Division in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Legal Affairs and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Kishimoto Mr. Hiroshi Kishimoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Business Planning in Group Function Division Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Accounting (Japan) and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Jochen Settelmayer Mr. Jochen Settelmayer has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Architectural Glass Business in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He previously served as Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Pilkington Deutschland AG and Pilkington Group.

Yasuyuki Kimoto Mr. Yasuyuki Kimoto has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, as well as a member of Audit Committee and Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for DMG MORI Co., Ltd. and The Japan Research Institute, Limited. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Olympus Corporation.

Masatoshi Matsuzaki Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, as well as a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Executive Board and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC., and is working for Japan Business Machine and Information System Industries Association. He used to work for other two companies.

Yuji Takei Mr. Yuji Takei was named Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited effective April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director and Chief Operating Officer in Japan Industrial Solutions Co., Ltd. He used to work for other Companies.