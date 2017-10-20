Edition:
Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd (5202.T)

5202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

899JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥899
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
977,048
52-wk High
¥997
52-wk Low
¥720

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Gunter Zorn

63 2014 Chairman of the Executive Board, Independent Director

Shigeki Mori

58 2015 President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Kenichi Morooka

59 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Vice President, Director

Iain Smith

Executive Officer, Director in charge of Group Finance in Accounting Unit in Group Function Division

Clemens Miller

57 2012 Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Ichiro Fujiki

Senior Executive Officer, Director Asia Business in Auto OE Business Division

Minoru Imanishi

Senior Executive Officer, Director of Asia Business in Architectural Glass Business Division

Phil Ramsey

Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Research & Development in Group Function Division

Milena Stanisci

Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Manufacturing Excellence in Group Function Division

Phil Wilkinson

Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Information System in Group Function Division, Senior Director of Purchasing

Shirley Anderson

56 2016 Executive Officer, Senior Director of Human Resources in Group Function Division

Kazumitsu Fujii

Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations & IR in Group Function Division

Tim Bolas

Executive Officer, Director in charge of Group Accounting Operation in Accounting Unit Group Function Division

Tony Fradgley

48 2016 Executive Officer, Manager of Auto AGR Business, Manager of Auto OE Business

Kazuhiko Fujimaki

62 2016 Executive Officer, Manager of Technical Glass Business

Naoto Hirayama

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Japan in Research & Development Unit in Group Function Division

Koichi Hiyoshi

57 2016 Executive Officer, Senior Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs in Group Function Division

Keita Kakehashi

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Human Resources Development & Compensation in Human Resources Unit in Group Function Division, Senior Director of Asia

Masaya Kato

Executive Officer, Director of Business Strategy

Hiroshi Kishimoto

57 2016 Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business Planning in Group Function Division

Shiro Kobayashi

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Environmental & Safety & Health in Group Function Division

Paul Ravenscroft

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business Development in Group Function Division

Jochen Settelmayer

59 2016 Executive Officer, Manager of Architectural Glass Business

Takashi Suzuki

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Japan in Asia Business Unit in Architectural Glass Business Division

Shinji Tsuchie

Executive Officer, Director of Information Communication Device Business in Technical Glass Business Division

Yasuyuki Kimoto

67 2016 Independent Director

Masatoshi Matsuzaki

66 2016 Independent Director

Yuji Takei

52 2017 Independent Director

Toshikuni Yamazaki

70 2015 Independent Director

Atsushi Muramoto

IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Gunter Zorn

Mr. Gunter Zorn has been serving as Chairman of the Executive Board and Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2014. He is also a member of Compensation Committee, Audit and Nominating Committees of the Company. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in z-anshin K.K. He used work for other companies, including Polaroid Corporation, Linotype Aktiengesellschaft, Heidelberg France S.A., Linotype-Hell AG and DHL Japan, Inc.

Shigeki Mori

Mr. Shigeki Mori has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also a member of Compensation and Nominating Committees of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Manager of Technical Glass Business in the Company.

Kenichi Morooka

Mr. Kenichi Morooka has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Vice President and Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Vice Chief Financial Officer and Director of SG Management in the Company. He used to be President of SMBC Securities, Inc. and Vice President of SMBC Capital Markets, Inc.

Iain Smith

Clemens Miller

Mr. Clemens Miller has been serving as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2012. His previous titles include Director of Europe Business in Main BP Business Unit, Manager of Construction Glass Business, Manager of High-Functional Glass Business, Assistant Manager of Sale Supervision in BP Business Division, Assistant Manager of Solar Energy Products and Chief Director of BP Business in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Pilkington Deutschland AG and Pilkington Group. He obtained his Doctor's degree in Metal Engineering from Aachen University.

Ichiro Fujiki

Minoru Imanishi

Phil Ramsey

Milena Stanisci

Phil Wilkinson

Shirley Anderson

Shirley Anderson has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Human Resources in Group Function Division in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. Shirley Anderson used to work for Pilkington Group Ltd.

Kazumitsu Fujii

Tim Bolas

Tony Fradgley

Mr. Tony Fradgley has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of Auto AGR Business and Manager of Auto OE Business in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He previously served as Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Tata Steel Ltd., RAC Motoring Services Ltd., TIP Trailer Rental Ltd. and Pilkington Group Ltd.

Kazuhiko Fujimaki

Mr. Kazuhiko Fujimaki has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Technical Glass Business in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Director of Display Business in Technical Glass Material Business Division in the Company. He used to work for other three companies.

Naoto Hirayama

Koichi Hiyoshi

Mr. Koichi Hiyoshi has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs in Group Function Division in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Legal Affairs and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Keita Kakehashi

Masaya Kato

Hiroshi Kishimoto

Mr. Hiroshi Kishimoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Business Planning in Group Function Division Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Accounting (Japan) and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Shiro Kobayashi

Paul Ravenscroft

Jochen Settelmayer

Mr. Jochen Settelmayer has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Architectural Glass Business in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He previously served as Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Pilkington Deutschland AG and Pilkington Group.

Takashi Suzuki

Shinji Tsuchie

Yasuyuki Kimoto

Mr. Yasuyuki Kimoto has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, as well as a member of Audit Committee and Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for DMG MORI Co., Ltd. and The Japan Research Institute, Limited. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Olympus Corporation.

Masatoshi Matsuzaki

Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, as well as a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Executive Board and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC., and is working for Japan Business Machine and Information System Industries Association. He used to work for other two companies.

Yuji Takei

Mr. Yuji Takei was named Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited effective April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director and Chief Operating Officer in Japan Industrial Solutions Co., Ltd. He used to work for other Companies.

Toshikuni Yamazaki

Mr. Toshikuni Yamazaki has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee, as well as a member of Compensation and Nominating Committees of the Company. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in another company. He used to work for other companies, including JFE Holdings, Inc. and Universal Shipbuilding Corporation.

Atsushi Muramoto

