Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd (5232.T)
5232.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
505JPY
20 Oct 2017
505JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥505
¥505
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,389,667
2,389,667
52-wk High
¥559
¥559
52-wk Low
¥367
¥367
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fukuichi Sekine
|66
|2011
|President, Representative Director
|
Yushi Suga
|65
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Katsuji Mukai
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shigemi Yamamoto
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Isao Yoshitomi
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Toshihiko Ohnishi
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Ryoji Doi
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Tochigi Plant Manager
|
Yasuo Fujiwara
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hirotsune Morohashi
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Tokyo Office
|
Shintaro Ohshima
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Kochi Plant Manager
|
Ryoji Ogi
|Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
|
Hideki Aoki
|Executive Officer, Ako Plant Manager
|
Toshio Imai
|Executive Officer, Director of Construction Material Business
|
Mikio Konishi
|Executive Officer, Director of New Technology Research Institute
|
Tomonori Nonomura
|Executive Officer, Director of Planning
|
Hiroyuki Sakakibara
|Executive Officer, Director of Cement & Concrete Research Institute
|
Toru Shimada
|Executive Officer, Director of New Materials Business
|
Masashi Shimo
|Executive Officer, Director of Photoelectron Business
|
Norifumi Uchimura
|Executive Officer, Director of Cement Sales Management
|
Kunitaro Saida
|74
|2008
|Independent Director
|
Akira Watanabe
|86
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Kenichi Nagae
|2017
|Leader of Accounting Group in Administration Unit
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Fukuichi Sekine
|Mr. Fukuichi Sekine has been serving as President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since January 1, 2011. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Administration, Director of Planning and Director of Human Resources in the Company.
|
Yushi Suga
|Mr. Yushi Suga has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Planning and Director of Administration in the Company.
|
Katsuji Mukai
|Mr. Katsuji Mukai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of New Technology Research Institute in the Company.
|
Shigemi Yamamoto
|Mr. Shigemi Yamamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Environment, Gifu Plant Manager, Kochi Plant Manager and Director of Production Technology in the Company.
|
Isao Yoshitomi
|Mr. Isao Yoshitomi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Mineral Product Business and Director of Battery Material Business in the Company.
|
Toshihiko Ohnishi
|Mr. Toshihiko Ohnishi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Tokyo Office and Director of Cement Sales Management in the Company.
|
Ryoji Doi
|
Yasuo Fujiwara
|
Hirotsune Morohashi
|
Shintaro Ohshima
|
Ryoji Ogi
|
Hideki Aoki
|
Toshio Imai
|
Mikio Konishi
|
Tomonori Nonomura
|
Hiroyuki Sakakibara
|
Toru Shimada
|
Masashi Shimo
|
Norifumi Uchimura
|
Kunitaro Saida
|Mr. Kunitaro Saida has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2008. He used to work for Takamatsu High Public Prosecutors' Office, Hiroshima High Public Prosecutors' Office and Osaka High Public Prosecutors' Office. He is a lawyer.
|
Akira Watanabe
|Mr. Akira Watanabe has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for Kyushu Institute of Technology, Kyushu Kyoritsu University and Kyushu University.
|
Kenichi Nagae
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Fukuichi Sekine
|--
|
Yushi Suga
|--
|
Katsuji Mukai
|--
|
Shigemi Yamamoto
|--
|
Isao Yoshitomi
|--
|
Toshihiko Ohnishi
|--
|
Ryoji Doi
|--
|
Yasuo Fujiwara
|--
|
Hirotsune Morohashi
|--
|
Shintaro Ohshima
|--
|
Ryoji Ogi
|--
|
Hideki Aoki
|--
|
Toshio Imai
|--
|
Mikio Konishi
|--
|
Tomonori Nonomura
|--
|
Hiroyuki Sakakibara
|--
|
Toru Shimada
|--
|
Masashi Shimo
|--
|
Norifumi Uchimura
|--
|
Kunitaro Saida
|--
|
Akira Watanabe
|--
|
Kenichi Nagae
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Fukuichi Sekine
|0
|0
|
Yushi Suga
|0
|0
|
Katsuji Mukai
|0
|0
|
Shigemi Yamamoto
|0
|0
|
Isao Yoshitomi
|0
|0
|
Toshihiko Ohnishi
|0
|0
|
Ryoji Doi
|0
|0
|
Yasuo Fujiwara
|0
|0
|
Hirotsune Morohashi
|0
|0
|
Shintaro Ohshima
|0
|0
|
Ryoji Ogi
|0
|0
|
Hideki Aoki
|0
|0
|
Toshio Imai
|0
|0
|
Mikio Konishi
|0
|0
|
Tomonori Nonomura
|0
|0
|
Hiroyuki Sakakibara
|0
|0
|
Toru Shimada
|0
|0
|
Masashi Shimo
|0
|0
|
Norifumi Uchimura
|0
|0
|
Kunitaro Saida
|0
|0
|
Akira Watanabe
|0
|0
|
Kenichi Nagae
|0
|0