NGK Insulators Ltd (5333.T)

Name Description

Eiji Hamamoto Mr. Eiji Hamamoto was named Chairman of the Board in NGK INSULATORS, LTD. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1973. His previous titles include Chief Director of Power Business, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electronics Business, Director of Insulator Business, Managing Director and Chief Director of Business Strategy in the Company.

Taku Ohshima Mr. Taku Ohshima has been serving as President and Representative Director of NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in March 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Production Machinery Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1980.

Yukihisa Takeuchi Mr. Yukihisa Takeuchi has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Research & Development and Representative Director of NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1978. His previous titles include Director, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Ryohei Iwasaki Mr. Ryohei Iwasaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Planning in Main Electronics Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Electronics Business and Manager of Business Planning Office in Main Business Strategy Unit in the Company.

Hiroshi Kanie Mr. Hiroshi Kanie has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ceramics Business, Manager of Nagoya Business Center and Director of NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Ceramics Business and Senior Director of Sales in Main Ceramics Business Unit in the Company.

Hideaki Saito Mr. Hideaki Saito has serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Power Business and Director in NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982. He used to serve as Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Insulator Business in Main Power Business Unit in the Company.

Susumu Sakabe Mr. Susumu Sakabe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tokyo and Director of NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1981. He used to serve as Executive Officer and Director of Planning in Main Electronics Business Unit in the Company.

Shuhei Ishikawa Mr. Shuhei Ishikawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electronics Business, Manager of Chita Business Center and Director of NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Metal Business in Main Electronics Business Unit in the Company.

Chiaki Niwa Mr. Chiaki Niwa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Manufacturing Technology and Director in NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1984 and used to serve as Executive Officer in the Company.

Nobumitsu Saji Mr. Nobumitsu Saji has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Global Compliance Office, President of Osaka Office and Director of NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs in the Company.

Hiroyuki Kamano Mr. Hiroyuki Kamano has been serving as Independent Director in NGK INSULATORS, LTD. since June 2011. He is working for HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC. and a law firm. He used to work for Foreign Ministry and Tokyo Bar Association. He is registered as a lawyer in April 1981.