Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shoji Muneoka

71 2014 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Kosei Shindo

67 2014 President, Representative Director

Shinji Fujino

61 2016 Vice President, Representative Director

Eiji Hashimoto

61 2016 Vice President, Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Representative Director

Yasumitsu Saeki

62 2016 Vice President, Representative Director

Toshiharu Sakae

61 2016 Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Soichiro Sakuma

61 2014 Vice President, Representative Director

Kenji Takahashi

62 2016 Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Representative Director

Toshihiko Kunishi

57 2017 Managing Director, Director of Steel Pipe Business, Leader of VSB Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit

Shinichi Nakamura

58 2016 Managing Director, Director of Steel Sheets Business, Leader of Shanghai & CGL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit, Leader of India CAPL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit

Shinji Tanimoto

60 2017 Managing Director

Yutaka Ando

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Kazuhiro Egawa

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Yoichi Furuta

60 2014 Managing Executive Officer

Atsushi Iijima

59 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Steel Plate Business

Akihiko Inoue

2014 Managing Executive Officer

Hiromi Ishii

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Yoshiyuki Komuro

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Masato Matsuno

2014 Managing Executive Officer

Akio Migita

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Katsuhiro Miyamoto

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion

Kazuhiro Nakajima

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Steel Pipe Business

Shin Nishiura

2014 Managing Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Nitta

2014 Managing Executive Officer

Hirotsune Sato

2014 Managing Executive Officer

Naoki Sato

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Hideo Suzuki

Managing Executive Officer

Toru Takegoshi

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Kazuo Tanimizu

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Yasushi Aoki

Executive Officer

Kazuhisa Fukuda

Executive Officer

Shozo Furumoto

Executive Officer

Shunichi Hayashi

Executive Officer

Takashi Hirose

Executive Officer

Takeshi Honda

2017 Executive Officer

Tadashi Imai

54 Executive Officer

Hidetake Ishihara

Executive Officer

Yuji Kubo

2017 Executive Officer

Hidenori Kunigasa

2017 Executive Officer

Atsuki Matsumura

Executive Officer

Hiroaki Matsuoka

Executive Officer

Hideki Murakami

Executive Officer

Takahiro Nagayoshi

Executive Officer

Taisuke Nomura

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion

Shuhei Onoyama

Executive Officer

Yoshiaki Shimada

Executive Officer

Hidetsugu Soma

Executive Officer

Hiroaki Takenaka

Executive Officer

Junichi Tani

2017 Executive Officer

Makoto Tsuruhara

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Railway & Automotive & Machinery Parts Business

Hiromitsu Ueno

Executive Officer

Yoshimi Yamadera

Executive Officer

Kimitoshi Yonezawa

Executive Officer

Ichiro Fujisaki

70 2014 Independent Director

Mutsutake Ohtsuka

74 2014 Independent Director

Hiroshi Matsuda

2017 Manager of General Affairs Office
Biographies

Name Description

Shoji Muneoka

Mr. Shoji Muneoka has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Vice President, Director of Secretary, Managing Director and President in the Company.

Kosei Shindo

Mr. Kosei Shindo has been serving as President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 1, 2014. He previously served as Vice President, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the former entity of the Company, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION.

Shinji Fujino

Mr. Shinji Fujino has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Kimitsu Steel Center, Manager of Nagoya Steel Center, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Managing Director in the Company.

Eiji Hashimoto

Mr. Eiji Hashimoto has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Global Business Promotion and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Yasumitsu Saeki

Mr. Yasumitsu Saeki has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer and Director of Automobile Steel Plate Sales in Thin Plate Business Unit in the Company.

Toshiharu Sakae

Mr. Toshiharu Sakae has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Soichiro Sakuma

Mr. Soichiro Sakuma has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 2014. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of General Affairs, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenji Takahashi

Mr. Kenji Takahashi has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Development and Representative Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. His previous titles include Manager of Kashima Iron Manufacturing Center, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd.

Toshihiko Kunishi

Mr. Toshihiko Kunishi has been serving as Managing Director, Director of Steel Pipe Business and Leader of VSB Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Director of Steel Pipe Business in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd.

Shinichi Nakamura

Mr. Shinichi Nakamura has been serving as Managing Director, Director of Steel Sheets Business, Leader of Shanghai & CGL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit and Leader of India CAPL Project in Main Global Business Promotion Unit in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shinji Tanimoto

Mr. Shinji Tanimoto has been serving as Managing Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since April 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Equipment & Maintenance Technology Center, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yutaka Ando

Kazuhiro Egawa

Yoichi Furuta

Atsushi Iijima

Akihiko Inoue

Hiromi Ishii

Yoshiyuki Komuro

Masato Matsuno

Akio Migita

Katsuhiro Miyamoto

Kazuhiro Nakajima

Shin Nishiura

Hiroyuki Nitta

Hirotsune Sato

Naoki Sato

Hideo Suzuki

Toru Takegoshi

Kazuo Tanimizu

Yasushi Aoki

Kazuhisa Fukuda

Shozo Furumoto

Shunichi Hayashi

Takashi Hirose

Takeshi Honda

Tadashi Imai

Hidetake Ishihara

Yuji Kubo

Hidenori Kunigasa

Atsuki Matsumura

Hiroaki Matsuoka

Hideki Murakami

Takahiro Nagayoshi

Taisuke Nomura

Shuhei Onoyama

Yoshiaki Shimada

Hidetsugu Soma

Hiroaki Takenaka

Junichi Tani

Makoto Tsuruhara

Hiromitsu Ueno

Yoshimi Yamadera

Kimitoshi Yonezawa

Ichiro Fujisaki

Mr. Ichiro Fujisaki has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2014. He is also a Distinguished Professor of Sophia University. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.

Mutsutake Ohtsuka

Mr. Mutsutake Ohtsuka has been serving as Independent Director of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation since June 2014. He is also working for East Japan Railway Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Hiroshi Matsuda

