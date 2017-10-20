Nisshin Steel Co Ltd (5413.T)
5413.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,574JPY
20 Oct 2017
1,574JPY
20 Oct 2017
Prev Close
¥1,574
¥1,574
Summary
Toshinori Miki
Kinya Yanagawa
Yoshikazu Tsuda
Umeo Irie
Nobuhiro Miyoshi
Hideo Tanaka
Kenji Minami
Kazuhisa Obama
Masahiro Sasaki
Yukio Uchida
Koji Mizumoto
Yukio Nariyoshi
Hideo Suzuki
Kentaro Umemori
Biographies
Toshinori Miki
|Mr. Toshinori Miki was named Chairman of the Board in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.
Kinya Yanagawa
|Mr. Kinya Yanagawa was named President and Representative Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd., effective April 1, 2017. He used to work for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and Nisshin Steel Company.
Yoshikazu Tsuda
|Mr. Yoshikazu Tsuda has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Executive Officer and Director of Finance in Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.
Umeo Irie
|Mr. Umeo Irie was named Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. effective June 25, 2014. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of NISSHIN A&C CO., LTD.
Nobuhiro Miyoshi
|Mr. Nobuhiro Miyoshi was named Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd., effective April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.
Hideo Tanaka
|Mr. Hideo Tanaka was named Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd., effective April 1, 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Company.
Kenji Minami
|Mr. Kenji Minami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.
Kazuhisa Obama
|Mr. Kazuhisa Obama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Executive Officer in Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. and Senior Managing Executive Officer in SUN WAVE CORPORATION.
Masahiro Sasaki
|Mr. Masahiro Sasaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2013. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary.
Yukio Uchida
|Mr. Yukio Uchida has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He used to serve as Executive Officer of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.
Koji Mizumoto
|Mr. Koji Mizumoto was named Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He used to work for Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. and another Shanghai-based company. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1978.
Yukio Nariyoshi
|Mr. Yukio Nariyoshi was named Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.
Hideo Suzuki
|Mr. Hideo Suzuki has been serving as Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2013. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Managing Director, Executive Vice President, President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.
Kentaro Umemori
