Edition:
United States

Nisshin Steel Co Ltd (5413.T)

5413.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,574JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,574
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
603,739
52-wk High
¥1,660
52-wk Low
¥1,155

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshinori Miki

66 2017 Chairman of the Board

Kinya Yanagawa

64 2017 President, Representative Director

Yoshikazu Tsuda

66 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director

Umeo Irie

65 2014 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Nobuhiro Miyoshi

57 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Hideo Tanaka

59 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Kenji Minami

63 2012 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Kazuhisa Obama

62 2012 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Masahiro Sasaki

56 2013 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Yukio Uchida

61 2012 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Koji Mizumoto

62 2017 Director

Yukio Nariyoshi

64 2017 Director

Hideo Suzuki

68 2013 Director

Kentaro Umemori

Leader of Accounting Team in Finance Unit
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Toshinori Miki

Mr. Toshinori Miki was named Chairman of the Board in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.

Kinya Yanagawa

Mr. Kinya Yanagawa was named President and Representative Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd., effective April 1, 2017. He used to work for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and Nisshin Steel Company.

Yoshikazu Tsuda

Mr. Yoshikazu Tsuda has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Executive Officer and Director of Finance in Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.

Umeo Irie

Mr. Umeo Irie was named Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. effective June 25, 2014. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of NISSHIN A&C CO., LTD.

Nobuhiro Miyoshi

Mr. Nobuhiro Miyoshi was named Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd., effective April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Hideo Tanaka

Mr. Hideo Tanaka was named Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd., effective April 1, 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Company.

Kenji Minami

Mr. Kenji Minami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.

Kazuhisa Obama

Mr. Kazuhisa Obama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Executive Officer in Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. and Senior Managing Executive Officer in SUN WAVE CORPORATION.

Masahiro Sasaki

Mr. Masahiro Sasaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2013. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary.

Yukio Uchida

Mr. Yukio Uchida has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He used to serve as Executive Officer of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.

Koji Mizumoto

Mr. Koji Mizumoto was named Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He used to work for Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. and another Shanghai-based company. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1978.

Yukio Nariyoshi

Mr. Yukio Nariyoshi was named Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.

Hideo Suzuki

Mr. Hideo Suzuki has been serving as Director in Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2013. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Managing Director, Executive Vice President, President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.

Kentaro Umemori

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading